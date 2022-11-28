Alex Triantafilou announces bid for Chairman of Ohio Republican Party

CINCINNATI — Alex Triantafilou officially announced his candidacy for Chairman of the Ohio Republican Party Monday morning, according to a release shared with News Center 7 from Triantafilou.

This comes after the recent announcement that current Chairman, Bob Paduchik, will not be seeking another term in the upcoming January election, Triantafilou said.

Triantafilou has served as Chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party since 2008, as well as serving as a Hamilton County Prosecutor and a judge on two courts, Triantafilou said.

Triantafilou will travel across Ohio over the next few weeks to meet with State Central Committee members, elected officials and key party leaders to discuss ‘his vision for the Ohio Republican Party,’ Triantafilou said in the media release.

“My vision for the party is to be principled, well-funded, well-staffed, and organized entity that truly acts as a service organization for all Republican candidates,” Triantafilou said in the statement. “Having run a large, diverse, and strong county party for more than a decade, I know the difficulties that lay ahead. I believe I am uniquely suited to lead this Party during this critical time.”

The election for Chairman will be held at the next Republican State Central Committee meeting, according to Triantafilou.

©2022 Cox Media Group