ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Tractor-trailer overturns on I-476 in Lehigh County

A tractor-trailer crash on the Northeast Extension in Lehigh County disrupted traffic Friday. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the truck overturned on I-476. It happened around noon between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits. The accident created a traffic backup while crews worked to clear the scene. It's not clear...
FOX 43

Train derails in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A train derailment in Perry County has taken out power and internet service, and is causing traffic issues in Marysville Borough. According to emergency dispatch, a train was derailed at the Rockville Bridge in the 800 block of S. Main St. around 2:00 a.m. on Dec. 2.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Limerick Generating Station to test emergency warning sirens Monday, Dec. 5

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Constellation will conduct its semi-annual, full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Limerick Generating Station on Monday, Dec. 5. The test will take place at approximately 2 p.m. This is one of two semi-annual tests performed each year. The warning siren system consists of sirens located...
LIMERICK, PA
abc27.com

No injuries after crash closes I-83 north in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident closed all lanes on I-83 north in Harrisburg on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to PennDOT. As of Thursday morning, the highway had been reopened. The crash was between Exit 44B for 19th Street and Exit 45, and it shut down...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling system to pave way for 3 new exits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Even after cash tolls went away, toll collection on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has not only monetary costs but also environmental ones. That's because you have to slow down before you speed up again to use the fast road, which wastes gas, not to mention time. Plus, the need to funnel cars through toll plazas has always meant Turnpike interchanges so big that they didn't fit in a lot of places where people might want them. The tolls aren't going away – in fact, they're about to rise another 5 percent. But the non-monetary things to hate about them could...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Topton man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Maxatawny

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash near Lyons. Adam Hoyer, 63, of Topton, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown late Thursday morning, a little more than an hour after his car and another vehicle collided in Maxatawny Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
TOPTON, PA
WGAL

Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads

There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

South Whitehall zoners review sober living facility proposal

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Zoning Hearing Board held a public hearing Thursday night on an appeal involving a proposed sober living residence. The plan, offered by Moyer Construction LLC, would establish the facility that would occupy 3599 Broadway, which is near Cetronia Elementary School, located at 3635 Broadway.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. In the Philadelphia area, PECO customers...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: Car Crashes Through Delaware County Deli

Andy Park doesn’t care that his business was nearly destroyed Thursday morning. Instead, he’s glad his wife is okay after a terrifying close call that was caught on camera. Park, his wife, Suzie Park, and three customers were inside his business, Boccella’s Deli on West Eagle Road in...
HAVERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Gring's Mill to flip switch on Christmas lights display

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A popular Christmas display will once again light up one of Berks County's parks. The annual "Holiday Lights at Gring's Mill" in Spring Township will begin its season at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. This year's theme is "Dutch Country Christmas." Visitors can walk the grounds...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle house fire in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. - Crews battled flames in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen completely covering two homes on Coal Street. County dispatchers say it is unknown at this time whether anybody was injured. No word on what may have sparked the fire.
JIM THORPE, PA
pahomepage.com

New information released in Lancaster County homicide

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week. New information released in Lancaster County homicide. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Maidencreek Twp. holds public hearing for 930K-SF warehouse

MAIDENCREEK TWP, Pa. – The Maidencreek Township Board of Supervisors conducted the first of potentially multiple public hearings on an application for a warehouse along Route 222 near the Schaeffer Road roundabout. The hearing on Wednesday night was moved to the Fleetwood Area High School auditorium to accommodate a...
MAIDENCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco issues Code Blue cold weather emergency for Wednesday night

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County has declared a Code Blue due to cold temperatures expected Wednesday night. The cold weather emergency declaration is in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday, county commissioners said. Wind chills are expected to be below 20 degrees during this time, and pose...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy