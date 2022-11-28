Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-476 in Lehigh County
A tractor-trailer crash on the Northeast Extension in Lehigh County disrupted traffic Friday. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the truck overturned on I-476. It happened around noon between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits. The accident created a traffic backup while crews worked to clear the scene. It's not clear...
Train derails in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A train derailment in Perry County has taken out power and internet service, and is causing traffic issues in Marysville Borough. According to emergency dispatch, a train was derailed at the Rockville Bridge in the 800 block of S. Main St. around 2:00 a.m. on Dec. 2.
WFMZ-TV Online
Limerick Generating Station to test emergency warning sirens Monday, Dec. 5
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Constellation will conduct its semi-annual, full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Limerick Generating Station on Monday, Dec. 5. The test will take place at approximately 2 p.m. This is one of two semi-annual tests performed each year. The warning siren system consists of sirens located...
abc27.com
No injuries after crash closes I-83 north in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident closed all lanes on I-83 north in Harrisburg on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to PennDOT. As of Thursday morning, the highway had been reopened. The crash was between Exit 44B for 19th Street and Exit 45, and it shut down...
New Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling system to pave way for 3 new exits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Even after cash tolls went away, toll collection on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has not only monetary costs but also environmental ones. That's because you have to slow down before you speed up again to use the fast road, which wastes gas, not to mention time. Plus, the need to funnel cars through toll plazas has always meant Turnpike interchanges so big that they didn't fit in a lot of places where people might want them. The tolls aren't going away – in fact, they're about to rise another 5 percent. But the non-monetary things to hate about them could...
WFMZ-TV Online
Topton man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Maxatawny
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash near Lyons. Adam Hoyer, 63, of Topton, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown late Thursday morning, a little more than an hour after his car and another vehicle collided in Maxatawny Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
WGAL
Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads
There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. DEP issues Notice of Violation to trucking company that caused fuel spill in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown trucking company that caused a massive fuel spill in Bethlehem last month is facing more fallout. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued Dalton Delivery Service a Notice of Violation. It says the company is responsible for possibly polluting the area of West Union...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police investigating Route 33 crash in Plainfield Twp.
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A crash in Northampton County brought emergency crews to a wooded area off a highway. It happened off Route 33 North in Plainfield Township. It appears that a vehicle left the highway, went down an embankment, and ended up in the brush. It took first responders...
WFMZ-TV Online
South Whitehall zoners review sober living facility proposal
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Zoning Hearing Board held a public hearing Thursday night on an appeal involving a proposed sober living residence. The plan, offered by Moyer Construction LLC, would establish the facility that would occupy 3599 Broadway, which is near Cetronia Elementary School, located at 3635 Broadway.
PA Liquor Board Spills the Details: Chester County Prefers Whiskey
Chester County has ranked No. 5 out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties for the amount of money spent on liquor sales in 2021-22, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s annual report. The county spent $123,876,646, or 5.06 percent, of the state’s total liquor sales. This is 2.47 percent...
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. In the Philadelphia area, PECO customers...
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Car Crashes Through Delaware County Deli
Andy Park doesn’t care that his business was nearly destroyed Thursday morning. Instead, he’s glad his wife is okay after a terrifying close call that was caught on camera. Park, his wife, Suzie Park, and three customers were inside his business, Boccella’s Deli on West Eagle Road in...
NBC Philadelphia
Dog Found Abandoned and Injured on Train Tracks in Montgomery County
A dog is fighting for his life after he was found abandoned and injured on the train tracks in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Members of the Philly Rescue Angels found the pit mix Tuesday on the train tracks near the Lawndale SEPTA station in Montgomery County. “When we got there, he...
WFMZ-TV Online
Gring's Mill to flip switch on Christmas lights display
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A popular Christmas display will once again light up one of Berks County's parks. The annual "Holiday Lights at Gring's Mill" in Spring Township will begin its season at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. This year's theme is "Dutch Country Christmas." Visitors can walk the grounds...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle house fire in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. - Crews battled flames in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen completely covering two homes on Coal Street. County dispatchers say it is unknown at this time whether anybody was injured. No word on what may have sparked the fire.
WFMZ-TV Online
Luzerne County officials exploring future jail options; another tour of SCI-Retreat planned
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County officials will take another tour of the former site of State Correctional Institution-Retreat this week, as they explore future options for the county jail. Mark Rockovich, head of the county division of corrections, gave a detailed presentation at Tuesday’s county council work session. It focused...
pahomepage.com
New information released in Lancaster County homicide
The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week. New information released in Lancaster County homicide. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week....
WFMZ-TV Online
Maidencreek Twp. holds public hearing for 930K-SF warehouse
MAIDENCREEK TWP, Pa. – The Maidencreek Township Board of Supervisors conducted the first of potentially multiple public hearings on an application for a warehouse along Route 222 near the Schaeffer Road roundabout. The hearing on Wednesday night was moved to the Fleetwood Area High School auditorium to accommodate a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco issues Code Blue cold weather emergency for Wednesday night
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County has declared a Code Blue due to cold temperatures expected Wednesday night. The cold weather emergency declaration is in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday, county commissioners said. Wind chills are expected to be below 20 degrees during this time, and pose...
