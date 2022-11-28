TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio House of Representative passed a bill on Wednesday that aims to stiffen the penalties for swatting. According to the Ohio House, “Swatting” refers to intentionally making a false 911 call to get police or SWAT officers to respond to a location or incident when there is no emergency. The purpose of House Bill 462 is to prohibit the offense of swatting.

