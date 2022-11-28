Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Dems praise Biden's primary plan — but there's unfinished business to solve
The president's proposal would have South Carolina hold Democrats' first presidential primary and Michigan and Georgia join the early states.
Ex-Oath Keeper calls conviction of group’s leader ‘necessary’
Jason Van Tatenhove said the conviction of the Oath Keepers in court was necessary.
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for omnibus
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) announced Tuesday that there is “widespread agreement” among leaders in Washington about the need to pass an omnibus spending package next month, despite calls from conservatives to punt such decisions into next year. But the GOP leader cautioned there are “significant hurdles” to reaching a deal, which means talks […]
Oath Keepers founder guilty of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 case
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
Democrats face busy lame duck session ahead of split party control
Washington (Nexstar) – The lame duck session of Congress — the period of time after an election and before the new Congress begins — is when not much typically gets done. However, Democrats are trying to get as much legislation passed as possible before they lose the majority in the House and control of Congress is divided.
GOP Committee Account Deletes 'Kanye. Elon. Trump' Tweet After Ye Praises Hitler
The tweet was removed during an Infowars broadcast where Ye told Alex Jones, “We got to stop dissing Nazis all the time.”
Devastating rail shutdown narrowly averted through congressional vote
A potentially devastating economic shutdown was narrowly averted on Thursday. Congress voted to force rail companies and unions to agree to a new labor contract, ending the threat of a rail worker strike.
Former Pres. Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID-19
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton told the public Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
TN congressmen, senators vote on bill for railroad workers to have paid sick days
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday, Congress approved legislation to avoid a freight rail strike that could have had a major impact on the U.S. economy. A second vote to add seven days of paid sick leave for rail workers to the agreement did not pass. The resolution bound...
Nonprofits strain to support voters in Georgia Senate race
Nonprofit organizations in Georgia are digging deep to ramp up their operations again after Election Day to inform voters about the closely watched runoff race for one of the state's Senate seats
House panel gets access to Trump tax returns
The House Ways and Committee has been given access to former President Trump’s tax returns, ending Democrats’ multiyear legal battle to obtain the documents. A Treasury Department spokesperson said Wednesday the department complied with the Supreme Court’s order last week rejecting Trump’s emergency appeal to stop the handover, which effectively capped his yearslong opposition to the effort. […]
Cohen and Kustoff react to antisemitism
Shelby County’s two U.S. congressmen made statements after former President Donald Trump’s dinner with the rapper Ye and the white supremacist/ Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.
