Make a Difference: Norwich Human Services

Who: Jessica, a single mother to a 9-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son.

Agency: Norwich Human Services

The situation: Jessica and her family were displaced by a fire last month that destroyed their housing, furniture, medications, and personal possessions. Since then, NHS has been collaborating with its regional agency partners to match Jessica with as much assistance as possible. She is working tirelessly to find a new apartment, an exorbitant challenge in today's housing and rental market.

What to give: Jessica still needs household items to make her new residence a home for her and her children. She would appreciate any assistance, but gift cards to Walmart would be especially appreciated.

To donate: Please send gift cards and checks written out to “NHS/Make a Difference” to Norwich Human Services, City Hall, 100 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360.