Tompkins County, NY

Jrock12
3d ago

Just one ? There is a lot more just like him .. in Steuben county a city policeman was constantly promoting the behavior of young ladies.. and never was reprimanded for it.. eventually losing the police officer job from other comments made on FB .. this was just another creep.. a lot of these bad apples think once they get that gun and badge they are gods gift to women.. not all officers are creeps they actually do the job with honor protecting and serving…

Independent
3d ago

And as the Sheriff notes at the end of the interview, The Governor of New York Needs to REMOVE the Liabilities that exist when a Former Employer gives any Negative Employment History to a new perspective employer!! His Former Police Employers didn’t provide Negative Content in his Employment History for fear of Liability! Most former employers, INCLUDING the State of NY only give employment history as Dates Employed and Last Rate of Pay for fear of Very Costly litigation, even if it it frivolous. 🤬

Michelle Dougherty
3d ago

sounds like the Catholic church. let's just move our "problems" elsewhere! how does something like this happen?!?

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Suspects involved in forgery crimes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspects who are involved in multiple forgery crimes. Deputies say that the suspects went to many stores and passed counterfeit bills. The Sheriff’s Office has at least three cases of the suspects involved in forgery crimes […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
literock973.com

Osborne: No red flags in background check of fired deputy

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The recent firing of a Tompkins County deputy who’s been charged with sex crimes in Livingston County has raised questions about background checks. Sheriff Derek Osborne says they are extensive. 29-year-old Kristofor O’Rourke was charged Monday with sexually abusing a woman he arrested while...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Juveniles caught throwing objects onto cars in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrests of three juveniles they believe to be connected to a string of incidents involving damaged vehicles over the past three days in the city. The juveniles were found and arrested after an investigation into incidents involving objects being thrown onto vehicles from multiple underpasses located […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities respond to mental health situation in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A man suffering from a mental health episode is brought in without incident in Watkins Glen. Members of Watkins Glen Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department responded the area of South Franklin and Fairgrounds Streets around 10:00 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man causing a disturbance in the woods. The man was standing on the bank of a ravine between South Franklin St. and Route 414. When officers made contact, the man sat down above the falls.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
wxhc.com

Car Stolen After Owner Leaves it Unlocked to Warm Up

On Monday, November 21st, around 7am in the Town of Dryden the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stolen vehicle. During the investigation deputies learned the owner of the vehicle, a black 2011 Honda Accord, was stolen from the owners driveway after the owner left it unattended and unlocked for the vehicle to warm up.
DRYDEN, NY
14850.com

Recently hired Sheriff’s Deputy terminated by TCSO, arrested by NYSP, following investigations

A Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy who was hired in August as a lateral transfer from the Geneseo Police Department in Livingston County was terminated from the Sheriff’s Office a week ago following an investigation into a local misconduct complaint, and was arrested and charged by the New York State Police on Monday, following an investigation into a complaint received while he was employed by the Geneseo Police Department.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Christopher W. Sommer

Christopher Walter Sommer is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Walter is wanted for failure to pay child support. Sommer is white, 6’2″, and about 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 4677 Stratton Road, Bath, NY. Another possible address is 107 Howell Street, Bath. Anyone with […]
BATH, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
OSWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Dryden Police seek assistance identifying theft suspects

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Dryden Police Department is asking for help identifying two possible theft suspects. Two men entered Kinney Drugs in the Village on Tuesday evening and allegedly stole multiple items totaling nearly $300. The two arrived in a 2006-2012 white Ford Fusion. The car is missing the front driver’s side hubcap. If you have any information or recognize the individuals or vehicle pictured below, please contact the Dryden Police Department at (607) 844-8118.
DRYDEN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Physician Assistant Guilty of Forcibly Touching Patient

A Binghamton man faces up to one year in Broome County Jail after being found guilty of forcible touching. The Broome County District Attorney's Office announces today that 68-year-old Alan M. Geller has been found of forcible touching. This stems from an incident on December 17, 2021, when Geller was working as a physician assistant and inappropriately groped the breasts of a 35-year-old patient during a physical exam.
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 14, 2022 through Nov. 20, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, and one traffic ticket was issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Mary P. Franzenburg, age 55 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Grand Larceny in...
OWEGO, NY
wxhc.com

Fentanyl Apart of Major Drug Bust in Village of McGraw

Another major drug bust was done by the Cortland County Drug Task Force on Thursday, December 1st at a residence located on West Main Street in the Village of McGraw. The task force conducted a narcotics search warrant at the residence and located over an ounce of Meth, 8 grams of Cocaine, 46 bags of Fentanyl, 68 sublingual strips and 19 pills containing Buprenorphine, 40 pills containing Amphetamine, packaging materials, scales, and an undisclosed amount of currency.
MCGRAW, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart

The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca moves closer to reducing its need for speed

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Administration Committee moved quickly to slow down Wednesday, advancing a resolution to lower the citywide speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. No word on whether local signmakers will be the beneficiary of the boon of needing to replace 135 signs that say “City Speed Limit 30” around town.
ITHACA, NY

