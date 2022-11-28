Just one ? There is a lot more just like him .. in Steuben county a city policeman was constantly promoting the behavior of young ladies.. and never was reprimanded for it.. eventually losing the police officer job from other comments made on FB .. this was just another creep.. a lot of these bad apples think once they get that gun and badge they are gods gift to women.. not all officers are creeps they actually do the job with honor protecting and serving…
And as the Sheriff notes at the end of the interview, The Governor of New York Needs to REMOVE the Liabilities that exist when a Former Employer gives any Negative Employment History to a new perspective employer!! His Former Police Employers didn’t provide Negative Content in his Employment History for fear of Liability! Most former employers, INCLUDING the State of NY only give employment history as Dates Employed and Last Rate of Pay for fear of Very Costly litigation, even if it it frivolous. 🤬
sounds like the Catholic church. let's just move our "problems" elsewhere! how does something like this happen?!?
