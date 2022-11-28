ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

carolinajournal.com

The NIMBYs come for North Carolina

For the better part of the past decade, residents have been fleeing high-cost, highly regulated cities like New York and San Francisco for more affordable urban areas like Charlotte and Raleigh, thus helping to fuel North Carolina’s impressive economic growth. But if “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) activists have their way, stricter building regulations — and thus unaffordable housing — may be following those new residents to our state.
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
country1037fm.com

Is This New Traffic Circle In Concord, North Carolina Unsafe?

Residents along Roberta Road in Concord say a recently-installed traffic circle may be doing more harm than good, and there are nearly 30 videos online chronicling accidents and near-crashes. The North Carolina Department of Transportation completed the new roundabout on Roberta Road at Cochran Road back in August. Since then,...
CONCORD, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Former Elon University admissions staff member dies unexpectedly

Meredith Smith, former Elon University admissions staff member, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27 at 35 years old. Smith started her work in admissions as an undergraduate student and worked with the university for over 18 years. Smith attended Elon for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 2008. She also pursued a...
ELON, NC
carolinajournal.com

NC recognized as one of the best for income-tax reduction

North Carolinians will have reason to celebrate on January 1, 2023 as they see more money in their paychecks. North Carolinians are just weeks away from receiving more money in their paychecks, as a new income-tax reduction is set to go in effect. The action taken by state legislators last year in the 2021-22 state budget is being recognized nationally by Forbes. The magazine lists the Tar Heel state among the top five for income tax reductions for 2023. Arizona, Iowa, Idaho, and Mississippi round out the top five.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX8 News

Greensboro tops list for biggest rent increase

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’ve been looking for an apartment in the Piedmont Triad, you’ve probably noticed rent has gone up significantly. In fact, a report from Rent.com shows Greensboro is the top city in the U.S. with the biggest rent increase for one-bedroom apartments over the past year. The city has seen a more […]
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Burlington daily newspaper sold (again) – for 5th time in decade

New ownership by Kentucky company to take effect Dec. 1. The daily newspaper in Burlington has been sold (again), the fifth change in ownership over the past decade. The newspaper trade publication Editor & Publisher first reported the sale earlier this month, with a focus on three eastern North Carolina newspapers owned by the same company, Gannett, that are a part of the sale – The New Bern Sun Journal, Jacksonville Daily News, and Kinston Free Press.
BURLINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

State Board of Elections Looking Into Alan Branson’s Complaint

Former Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson, current Commissioner Kay Cashion and some Pleasant Garden residents known as the “Pleasant Guardians” are waiting to find out what – if anything – comes next after state election officials conclude an investigation of a complaint Branson filed after he lost in the November election.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs

Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
ASHEVILLE, NC

