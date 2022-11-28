Read full article on original website
Related
Atlanta officer thrown off motorcycle in I-75 crash during traffic stop
An Atlanta officer was struck by a vehicle along I-75 North on Thursday morning, causing a traffic backup that stretched into Clayton County as police investigated.
Conyers police seeking 21-year-old suspect in I-20 road rage shooting
Conyers police are searching for a man suspected of firing multiple gunshots into another car on I-20 East in Rockdale County, causing a crash and traffic backup Thursday morning.
1 arrested after shooting at East Point food mart kills man, injures woman
A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing another man and injuring a woman at an East Point food mart Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Several people displaced, injured in Cobb County apartment fire
COBB COUNTY,Ga. — Several people are displaced after a Marietta apartment fire. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services said crews responded to a fire on 2029 Powers Ferry Road around 6 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got to the scene, several...
fox5atlanta.com
At least 10 apartments damaged in Cobb County fire, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Several families are without a home after an apartment fire in Cobb County. The fire broke out overnight Thursday at the Rockledge apartments on Powers Ferry Road. Firefighters said 20 apartments were impacted and 10 had damage. Three people were hospitalized for smoke-related injuries, officials said....
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating shooting on Jackson Street in NE Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after police say he was found with multiple gunshot wounds in northeast Atlanta on Thursday night. According to Atlanta police, officers were called to the 180 Jackson Street NE around 7:38 p.m. to a report of a person shot. The address is listed as an apartment complex. Investigators found the 25-year-old male, however he was unable to give investigators any information on a suspect or how he was shot.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fire at Douglas County home under investigation
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a Douglas County home on Thursday morning. According to Douglas County officials, authorities responded to the 6200 block of Ellis Street in Douglasville around 11:45 a.m. “When units first arrived on the scene, they could...
23-Year-Old Amarjeet S Ranhotra Dead After Fatal Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
Officials from the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program are currently investigating an accident where 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth died. An investigation revealed that the victim was driving eastbound on Due West Road when they lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left curve. The victim crossed into the westbound lane where another driver, 56-year-old Linda Oparnica crashed head-first into the right side of Ranhotra's car.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shoots at driver in act of road rage on I-20 in Conyers, police say
CONYERS, Ga. - Police in Conyers said someone fired shots at a driver on Thursday morning on Interstate 20. Police said a man called 911 at around 9:40 a.m. to report a man had shots at the car several times on I-20 East near Salem Road. Officers found two bullet...
Special needs bus crashes in Gwinnett County | What we know
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was involved in a crash in Gwinnett County, police said early Thursday morning. The Gwinnett County Police Department said it happened in the area of Nelson Brogdon Blvd. at Buford Hwy. in Sugar Hill. The department said there were no injuries reported....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Acworth man arrested for allegedly firing gun, damaging property
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Acworth man is under arrest after he allegedly fired a gun and damaged property. Acworth police went to 3154 Parfait Pl. after receiving several 911 reports of gunshots. After arriving, they found spent casings property that had apparently taken bullet damage. Investigators interviewed and arrested Auntanesh Lankster shortly after their arrival.
1 in serious condition following three vehicle car crash, Marietta man charged, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta man received several charges after police said he caused a serious car crash involving three vehicles Saturday. Marietta Police Department officials said 31-year-old Selvin De Jesus Herrera-Lopez of Marietta was driving a 2021 Toyota Tacoma southbound on Cobb Parkway at Spink Drive Saturday at 6:48 p.m.
Cobb County man loses control of car, dies in crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An Acworth man died in a crash in Cobb County on Sunday. At 7:27 a.m., police say Amarjeet S. Ranhotra, 23, was driving eastbound on Due West Road near Lanesborough Drive. Investigators say he lost control of his car while traveling through a left curve.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County medical examiner trying to identify woman found dead nearly 30 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are pushing to identify a woman whose body was discovered on the side of a DeKalb County road nearly 30 years ago. DeKalb County officers found the remains on Sept. 17, 1993, in a wooded area off of Northlake Parkway near Interstate 285. The DeKalb...
Man arrested, charged with DUI after 3-car injury crash in Marietta
One man was arrested and a second was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a three-car crash in Marietta on Saturday evening, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
17-year-old girl with medical issues reported missing in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police have asked for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old with medical issues who was reported missing since Tuesday morning. According to Clayton County officials, Jarkira Brown was last seen at the 3000 block of Anvil Block Road in...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia woman shot neighbor because of barking dog, police say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Police in Flowery Branch said officers arrested 56-year-old Fonda Spratt after she went into a woman's home and shot her over a complaint about a barking dog. Flowery Branch police said the victim was treated for injuries at a hospital and was considered stable. Spratt faces...
Beloved DeKalb County cafeteria worker killed in crash just outside school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A beloved DeKalb County cafeteria worker was killed in a crash on her way to work Monday morning. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Bethune Middle School, where Shirley Revere had worked for a decade. She’d worked with the DeKalb County School District for nearly 20 years.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man shot on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of a man in the southwest section of the city Tuesday night. Officers were called to the scene at around 5:39 p.m. They said they discovered a male victim who took a gunshot wound to both the hand and the head. While...
Update On Georgia Man Who Disappeared During Car Emmisons Test
He told his wife that he was on his way home.
Comments / 0