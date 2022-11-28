ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

At least 10 apartments damaged in Cobb County fire, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Several families are without a home after an apartment fire in Cobb County. The fire broke out overnight Thursday at the Rockledge apartments on Powers Ferry Road. Firefighters said 20 apartments were impacted and 10 had damage. Three people were hospitalized for smoke-related injuries, officials said....
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating shooting on Jackson Street in NE Atlanta

ATLANTA - A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after police say he was found with multiple gunshot wounds in northeast Atlanta on Thursday night. According to Atlanta police, officers were called to the 180 Jackson Street NE around 7:38 p.m. to a report of a person shot. The address is listed as an apartment complex. Investigators found the 25-year-old male, however he was unable to give investigators any information on a suspect or how he was shot.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fire at Douglas County home under investigation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a Douglas County home on Thursday morning. According to Douglas County officials, authorities responded to the 6200 block of Ellis Street in Douglasville around 11:45 a.m. “When units first arrived on the scene, they could...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
Nationwide Report

23-Year-Old Amarjeet S Ranhotra Dead After Fatal Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)

Officials from the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program are currently investigating an accident where 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth died. An investigation revealed that the victim was driving eastbound on Due West Road when they lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left curve. The victim crossed into the westbound lane where another driver, 56-year-old Linda Oparnica crashed head-first into the right side of Ranhotra's car.
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Acworth man arrested for allegedly firing gun, damaging property

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Acworth man is under arrest after he allegedly fired a gun and damaged property. Acworth police went to 3154 Parfait Pl. after receiving several 911 reports of gunshots. After arriving, they found spent casings property that had apparently taken bullet damage. Investigators interviewed and arrested Auntanesh Lankster shortly after their arrival.
ACWORTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia woman shot neighbor because of barking dog, police say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Police in Flowery Branch said officers arrested 56-year-old Fonda Spratt after she went into a woman's home and shot her over a complaint about a barking dog. Flowery Branch police said the victim was treated for injuries at a hospital and was considered stable. Spratt faces...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man shot on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of a man in the southwest section of the city Tuesday night. Officers were called to the scene at around 5:39 p.m. They said they discovered a male victim who took a gunshot wound to both the hand and the head. While...
ATLANTA, GA

