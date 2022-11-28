ATLANTA - A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after police say he was found with multiple gunshot wounds in northeast Atlanta on Thursday night. According to Atlanta police, officers were called to the 180 Jackson Street NE around 7:38 p.m. to a report of a person shot. The address is listed as an apartment complex. Investigators found the 25-year-old male, however he was unable to give investigators any information on a suspect or how he was shot.

