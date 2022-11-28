ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Woman Warns Others of Gift Card Scam

A Peninsula woman is raising concerns about the issues she's having with Apple gift cards. “I'm out $200,” said math teacher Jill Sebben. Jill Sebben said that's a calculation she's been frustrated about lately. According to Jill, it all started when she bought a $100 Apple gift card for...
SAN MATEO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy