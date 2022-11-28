Read full article on original website
Barricaded person situation in Henderson County ‘resolved’
UPDATE: The situation has been resolved as of 2:36 p.m., according to city officials. GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement are attempting to negotiate with a barricaded subject in Gun Barrel City Wednesday morning. Gun Barrel City Police were dispatched to the area of Boshart Way after gunshots were heard. While in the […]
ktalnews.com
Marshall man arrested, charged in shooting of woman, child
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall man was arrested and charged with the shooting that injured a woman and a child Monday. According to police, 43-year-old Dameion Deon Redd was booked into the Harrison County Jail on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.
easttexasradio.com
Marshall Shooting Injuries Woman And Child
Marshall Police arrested Dameion Deon Redd, 43, of Marshall, in connection with a shooting that injured a woman and child early Monday morning. The call came in after midnight in the 2500 block of SE End Boulevard.
Man Arrested In Rusk County, TX After Attempting To Steal Car
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Shared Details About This Crime On Their Facebook Page. Two East Texas police departments were summoned to a gas station after a man who caught someone attempting to steal his car was shot and the suspect took off afterwards. The Incident Happened On Monday (Nov....
Police: Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Gregg County
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department arrested a murder suspect who was wanted out of Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday. According to LPD, they received a tip from Gregg County Crime Stoppers Network on the location of the suspect, 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts, who was wanted for second degree murder. Roberts was arrested and […]
easttexasradio.com
Officer Involved Shooting In Longview
Sunday night around 9:00, an off-duty Kilgore Police Officer checked vehicles in the Hospitality Health ER parking lot on McCann Road in Longview, part of a 12-hour shift. Reportedly, an unidentified man confronted him and asked for his name before pulling a weapon from his pocket. They struggled, and the officer used his gun to stop the aggression. Unfortunately, they pronounced the suspect a short time later. The unidentified officer was not injured and is on administrative leave. The suspect had been in the parking lot for several hours before the incident.
Murder suspect from Minnesota arrested in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A woman wanted on a murder charge out of Minnesota was arrested in Longview Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a warrant for second degree murder Monday after the Longview Police Department received a tip from the Gregg County Crimestoppers Network, police said.
East Texas man arrested in connection to shooting of woman, child
UPDATE (11/29) – The Marshall Police Department announced the arrest of 43-year-old Dameion Deon Redd in connection to a shooting that injured a woman and child on Monday. Police responded to the scene at the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard just after midnight on Monday where they found two gunshot victims: a woman […]
Man charged in connection to 2007 Wood County cold case murder of Brittany McGlone no-billed
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man who was charged in connection to the Wood County cold case 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone was no-billed by a grand jury on Wednesday, according to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office. Chad Earl Carr was arrested this year on a capital murder charge. Since the case was […]
DPS identifies man killed at Longview ER after allegedly pulling gun on off-duty police officer
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was killed Sunday night after he allegedly pulled a pistol on an off-duty Kilgore police officer and threatened him with it. The man was identified as Calvin L. Brown Jr, 61, from Longview. According to Kilgore Police, the officer who was working an off-duty security job for Hospitality ER […]
inforney.com
DPS: Officers shot armed suspect while responding to hostage situation in Cherokee County
A suspect authorities said was holding his own family hostage was shot by law enforcement officers over the weekend in Cherokee County. Just before noon on Saturday, a man called 9-1-1 and said he was holding his wife and daughter hostage, according to a news release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton.
KSLA
About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two males are in custody after around 20 vehicles were stolen from an auto auction in Greenwood overnight. On Nov. 30 around 6:45 a.m., officers were called out to the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction in the 8000 block of Greenwood Road about a theft of multiple vehicles. The Greenwood Police Department says surveillance video of the auction shows that around 1:20 a.m., a black car rammed the gate and got into the facility. Police say about 20 vehicles were stolen.
KTRE
Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man accused of robbing someone in Nacogdoches County is now accused of also robbing a man outside a Dollar General store in Flint. According to an arrest affidavit from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint outside the Dollar General in the 20000 block of State Highway 155 on at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The affidavit states that the victim told investigators he was attempting to get into his vehicle outside the store when a black male placed a silver-colored pistol into his side and demanded his wallet. The victim said the suspect then left the scene in a four-door silver car while wearing a black hoodie and mask. The incident took place four days before the Nacogdoches County robbery, also outside a Dollar General, in which Neal is also accused.
YAHOO!
Chandler police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting
Authorities have identified 30-year-old Cody Allan Smestad as the suspect who died from an officer-involved shooting in Chandler on Nov. 23. According to Chandler police, Smestad was armed and disobeyed officer's commands at a home in the 2900 block of East Folley Place. Police said a person, who wasn't home,...
KLTV
Grand jury dismisses charge for man accused in Wood County cold murder case
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A Winnsboro man who was arrested in September in connection with the death of a woman in 2007 has been released from jail. Wood County judicial records show the disposition for Chad Earl Carr, 40, as “charges dismissed.” He was booked out on Wednesday.
Officials search for missing Rusk County teen
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday. Autumn Theiss has blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 120 pounds and she is 5'3". She told her mom that she was on her way home but she never arrived, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
Officials ID man killed after allegedly pulling gun on off-duty officer working security at Longview ER
LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials have identified the man who died following an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Hospitality ER in Longview. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton said Calvin L. Brown Jr., 61, of Longview, was the person who died Sunday night. According to...
Winona man arrested, accused of stealing over $85,000 from job using fake businesses
FLINT, Texas (KETK) – A Winona man was arrested in early November and is accused of creating multiple fake businesses in order to steal money from the company he was working for. According to a warrant, Andrew Boaz, 35, is accused of stealing a total of $85,979.29 from Nautical Mile Marine, a boat dealership where […]
KLTV
‘Operation Crypto Runner’ lands 21 indictments from federal grand jury in Tyler
District rallies around Arp ISD coach who lost home to fire. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Butler, who gave an update on how he and his mother are doing since the house fire and talked about what this love and support from the community means to him. Grand...
Rollover wreck on Loop 323 and Kinsey Drive
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department responded to a wreck at the intersection of Kinsey Drive and Loop 323 on Tuesday. A GMC was completely turned over on its back near the Discount Tire. A firetruck and ambulance were also at the scene. The wreck was called into police as a pin-in accident […]
