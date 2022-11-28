ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

ktalnews.com

Marshall man arrested, charged in shooting of woman, child

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall man was arrested and charged with the shooting that injured a woman and a child Monday. According to police, 43-year-old Dameion Deon Redd was booked into the Harrison County Jail on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.
MARSHALL, TX
easttexasradio.com

Marshall Shooting Injuries Woman And Child

Marshall Police arrested Dameion Deon Redd, 43, of Marshall, in connection with a shooting that injured a woman and child early Monday morning. The call came in after midnight in the 2500 block of SE End Boulevard.
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Gregg County

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department arrested a murder suspect who was wanted out of Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday. According to LPD, they received a tip from Gregg County Crime Stoppers Network on the location of the suspect, 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts, who was wanted for second degree murder. Roberts was arrested and […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Officer Involved Shooting In Longview

Sunday night around 9:00, an off-duty Kilgore Police Officer checked vehicles in the Hospitality Health ER parking lot on McCann Road in Longview, part of a 12-hour shift. Reportedly, an unidentified man confronted him and asked for his name before pulling a weapon from his pocket. They struggled, and the officer used his gun to stop the aggression. Unfortunately, they pronounced the suspect a short time later. The unidentified officer was not injured and is on administrative leave. The suspect had been in the parking lot for several hours before the incident.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Murder suspect from Minnesota arrested in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A woman wanted on a murder charge out of Minnesota was arrested in Longview Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a warrant for second degree murder Monday after the Longview Police Department received a tip from the Gregg County Crimestoppers Network, police said.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two males are in custody after around 20 vehicles were stolen from an auto auction in Greenwood overnight. On Nov. 30 around 6:45 a.m., officers were called out to the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction in the 8000 block of Greenwood Road about a theft of multiple vehicles. The Greenwood Police Department says surveillance video of the auction shows that around 1:20 a.m., a black car rammed the gate and got into the facility. Police say about 20 vehicles were stolen.
GREENWOOD, LA
KTRE

Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man accused of robbing someone in Nacogdoches County is now accused of also robbing a man outside a Dollar General store in Flint. According to an arrest affidavit from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint outside the Dollar General in the 20000 block of State Highway 155 on at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The affidavit states that the victim told investigators he was attempting to get into his vehicle outside the store when a black male placed a silver-colored pistol into his side and demanded his wallet. The victim said the suspect then left the scene in a four-door silver car while wearing a black hoodie and mask. The incident took place four days before the Nacogdoches County robbery, also outside a Dollar General, in which Neal is also accused.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
YAHOO!

Chandler police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting

Authorities have identified 30-year-old Cody Allan Smestad as the suspect who died from an officer-involved shooting in Chandler on Nov. 23. According to Chandler police, Smestad was armed and disobeyed officer's commands at a home in the 2900 block of East Folley Place. Police said a person, who wasn't home,...
CHANDLER, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing Rusk County teen

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday. Autumn Theiss has blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 120 pounds and she is 5'3". She told her mom that she was on her way home but she never arrived, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rollover wreck on Loop 323 and Kinsey Drive

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department responded to a wreck at the intersection of Kinsey Drive and Loop 323 on Tuesday. A GMC was completely turned over on its back near the Discount Tire. A firetruck and ambulance were also at the scene. The wreck was called into police as a pin-in accident […]
TYLER, TX

