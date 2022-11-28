ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

txktoday.com

UA Texarkana Practical Nurse Pinning Ceremony Scheduled for December 13

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will honor graduating students from the Licensed Practical Nursing Program with a special nurse pinning ceremony on Tuesday, December 13, at 6:00 p.m. in the Hempstead Hall Theater on the Hope campus. The nurse pinning ceremony is a time-honored nursing school tradition. Often more personally...
TEXARKANA, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

‘Bramlett Beans And Cornbread Fundraiser’ Thursday In Texarkana

You can help Texarkana families in need by attending the Bramlett "Beans and Cornbread" fundraiser from 11 until 1 on Thursday, December 1 in Texarkana. You will be able to enjoy beans and cornbread for lunch on Thursday, December 1 for the 24th annual Bramlett Beans and Cornbread Community Fundraiser hosted by former Mayor James Bramlett and the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department. This is the second year in its new location at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center 4610 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana Texas.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Volunteers prep for Beans and Cornbread fundraiser

This annual fundraiser was founded by former Texarkana, Texas Mayor James Bramlett with a goal to reach as many families in need as possible. All proceeds from the luncheon will go towards the Christmas Basket program, a local effort that allows volunteers to provide food to families living in Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Texarkana nonprofit asks residents to support Giving Tuesday

TEXARKANA, Ark. - After the shopping frenzy of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, non-profits around the globe gear up for Giving Tuesday. It's an opportunity every Tuesday after Thanksgiving to generously give back to organizations in your community that make a difference. Texarkana Resources for the Disabled...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Animal Care and Adoption Center to hold clinic

The clinic will take place January 24 through 26. Spaying and neutering of pets, as well as heartworm testing, rabies shots, and FIV testing will be offered. The clinic, in part, is in response to the ordinance that passed earlier this year, requiring pets to be spayed or neutered. Reservations will begin on December 2.
HOPE, AR
ktalnews.com

Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas HS student

Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus. Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas …. Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Waco Street maintenance

For more information, please contact the Texarkana Water Utilities at (903) 798-3819. Success Training Institute (STI) is announcing a $30,000 scholarship award of soft skills training to Hope High School located in Arkansas. A trial began yesterday for a former Texas High student who allegedly shot and killed another student...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Man who threatened mayors arrested again

62-year-old Maverick Bryan of Nashville made threats against several Arkansas mayors in 2015 including the mayors of Ashdown, De Queen, and Hope. A Howard County deputy initiated the stop for speeding, but after an alert by a K-9 unit, deputies searched Bryan's vehicle. Officers found a pistol in the console and, after confirming that Bryan had a felony on his record, arrested him.
NASHVILLE, AR
myarklamiss.com

Camden candidate says she did not agree to advertised debate

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This weekend, Camden Mayor Julian Lott went live on Facebook to challenge his opponent, Charlotte Young, to a runoff debate. However, despite the debate being advertised on Facebook, Young says she has not accepted or agreed to the debate. A debate to be held at...
CAMDEN, AR
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., police, along with several other law enforcement agencies, are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, specifically in Southern and Central United States. Captain Scott Harwell, of the Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division, said authorities in Arkansas believe these thefts are linked to an out-of-state ring.
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Camden mayoral candidates share thoughts on run-off elections

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–General elections have come to a close but many Arkansas counties are at a standstill. The city of Camden is one of those counties awaiting results for the elected official who will serve in the mayoral seat for the next four years. General elections came to a close with current Mayor Julian […]
CAMDEN, AR
newschannel6now.com

Texas DPS identifies victims in crash near Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified two people who were killed in a crash Tuesday involving an 18-wheeler on US-287 near Bellevue. Terrance Bradley, 47 of Texarkana, and Geneinde Taylor-Edwards, of Grand Prairie, were reportedly killed in the crash. According to Texas DPS, the...
BELLEVUE, TX
myarklamiss.com

Street light repair becomes an issue among Camden City Council

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — According to many comments made at the Camden City Council meeting on Tuesday night, November 29, 2022, streetlights seems to be an issue between the city of Camden, Ark., and Entergy. During the meeting, Alderman Laurence Askew inquired about the condition of street lights in the city.
CAMDEN, AR

