txktoday.com
UA Texarkana Practical Nurse Pinning Ceremony Scheduled for December 13
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will honor graduating students from the Licensed Practical Nursing Program with a special nurse pinning ceremony on Tuesday, December 13, at 6:00 p.m. in the Hempstead Hall Theater on the Hope campus. The nurse pinning ceremony is a time-honored nursing school tradition. Often more personally...
‘Bramlett Beans And Cornbread Fundraiser’ Thursday In Texarkana
You can help Texarkana families in need by attending the Bramlett "Beans and Cornbread" fundraiser from 11 until 1 on Thursday, December 1 in Texarkana. You will be able to enjoy beans and cornbread for lunch on Thursday, December 1 for the 24th annual Bramlett Beans and Cornbread Community Fundraiser hosted by former Mayor James Bramlett and the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department. This is the second year in its new location at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center 4610 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana Texas.
KSLA
Texarkana drug counselors urge people to get help on National Methamphetamine Awareness Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Nov. 30 is National Methamphetamine Awareness Day. Instituted in 2006, the day encourages users to get the help they need and educate the public about the effects of the drug. Ninety percent of those seeking help at River Ridge Treatment Center in southwest Arkansas are being...
KSLA
Texarkana hospital sees increase in patients with respiratory complaints
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — “We are seeing an increase in volume. We have had some record volumes over the past couple of weeks,” emergency room physician Brad Blaker said. There’s been a steady flow of patient traffic inside the emergency room at Christus St. Michael Health Center...
ktoy1047.com
Volunteers prep for Beans and Cornbread fundraiser
This annual fundraiser was founded by former Texarkana, Texas Mayor James Bramlett with a goal to reach as many families in need as possible. All proceeds from the luncheon will go towards the Christmas Basket program, a local effort that allows volunteers to provide food to families living in Texarkana.
KTBS
Texarkana nonprofit asks residents to support Giving Tuesday
TEXARKANA, Ark. - After the shopping frenzy of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, non-profits around the globe gear up for Giving Tuesday. It's an opportunity every Tuesday after Thanksgiving to generously give back to organizations in your community that make a difference. Texarkana Resources for the Disabled...
ktoy1047.com
Animal Care and Adoption Center to hold clinic
The clinic will take place January 24 through 26. Spaying and neutering of pets, as well as heartworm testing, rabies shots, and FIV testing will be offered. The clinic, in part, is in response to the ordinance that passed earlier this year, requiring pets to be spayed or neutered. Reservations will begin on December 2.
The Best Places to Find A Real Christmas Tree Around Texarkana
Do you love having a real Christmas tree at your house for Christmas? Part of the fun and tradition of having a real tree is finding one. It's such a great feeling when you find your perfect tree. Plus it's a fun tradition for the kids too!. Here is a...
ktalnews.com
Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas HS student
Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus. Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas …. Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a...
ktoy1047.com
Waco Street maintenance
For more information, please contact the Texarkana Water Utilities at (903) 798-3819. Success Training Institute (STI) is announcing a $30,000 scholarship award of soft skills training to Hope High School located in Arkansas. A trial began yesterday for a former Texas High student who allegedly shot and killed another student...
‘A little off the top’: 18-wheeler stuck under bridge for hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Part of College Drive in Texarkana was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler failed to clear an overpass. Photos posted to the department’s social media show a semi truck with its load caved in at the top, with its back end still stuck under the bridge. “Lesson learned […]
County reaches new agreement with city on fire service
County reaches new agreement with city on fire service News Staff Tue, 11/29/2022 - 18:08 Image Judge Brian Lee COURTESY PHOTO Body In their meeting...
McDonald's worker gets holiday surprise from anonymous customer
CADDO VALLEY, Ark. — There are some things that are just synonymous with the drive-thru— such as the voice at the ordering screen, and even the smells as you get close. Though at the Caddo Valley McDonald's, there's no sound as recognizable as the voice of long-time employee, Aretha Nelson.
ktoy1047.com
Man who threatened mayors arrested again
62-year-old Maverick Bryan of Nashville made threats against several Arkansas mayors in 2015 including the mayors of Ashdown, De Queen, and Hope. A Howard County deputy initiated the stop for speeding, but after an alert by a K-9 unit, deputies searched Bryan's vehicle. Officers found a pistol in the console and, after confirming that Bryan had a felony on his record, arrested him.
myarklamiss.com
Camden candidate says she did not agree to advertised debate
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This weekend, Camden Mayor Julian Lott went live on Facebook to challenge his opponent, Charlotte Young, to a runoff debate. However, despite the debate being advertised on Facebook, Young says she has not accepted or agreed to the debate. A debate to be held at...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., police, along with several other law enforcement agencies, are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, specifically in Southern and Central United States. Captain Scott Harwell, of the Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division, said authorities in Arkansas believe these thefts are linked to an out-of-state ring.
Camden mayoral candidates share thoughts on run-off elections
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–General elections have come to a close but many Arkansas counties are at a standstill. The city of Camden is one of those counties awaiting results for the elected official who will serve in the mayoral seat for the next four years. General elections came to a close with current Mayor Julian […]
newschannel6now.com
Texas DPS identifies victims in crash near Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified two people who were killed in a crash Tuesday involving an 18-wheeler on US-287 near Bellevue. Terrance Bradley, 47 of Texarkana, and Geneinde Taylor-Edwards, of Grand Prairie, were reportedly killed in the crash. According to Texas DPS, the...
70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s found, brought home safe in Texarkana
UPDATE: Texarkana Police Department said in a Facebook post that Willie Franklin Childs was found late Saturday night and returned to his home safe. TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department announced on Saturday, Nov. 26 that they are searching for a missing man, 70-year-old Willie Franklin Childs. Officials said that Childs, who has been […]
myarklamiss.com
Street light repair becomes an issue among Camden City Council
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — According to many comments made at the Camden City Council meeting on Tuesday night, November 29, 2022, streetlights seems to be an issue between the city of Camden, Ark., and Entergy. During the meeting, Alderman Laurence Askew inquired about the condition of street lights in the city.
