Zanesville, OH

WHIZ

Nashport Man Guilty in Overdose Case

A Nashport man charged in the 2021 death of a local high school student plead guilty to a Prosecutor’s Bill of Information containing one second-degree felony county of corrupting another with drugs. Detectives from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office determined 22-year-old Mason Buck sold a fatal dose of fentanyl...
NASHPORT, OH
WSAZ

Woman wanted after search of home turns up drugs

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman is wanted after investigators seized drugs, including heroin, from a home in rural Meigs County, according to the sheriff’s office there. Hannah Hayman, 24, of Long Bottom, Ohio, faces drug possession and trafficking charges, among others, Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said Wednesday in a release.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Mt. Gilead SRO, MC detectives investigate threat

MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Police Department School Resource Officer and Morrow County Detectives investigated a threat against the Mount Gilead School District on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The threat was determined to have been made against a past date and without the means to carry it out. The student has...
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Man Sentenced to Prison for Drugs after Traffic Stop

Pickaway – A man that was transporting guns and drugs was sentenced today after a traffic stop in Pickaway County. On 1/14/2021 at 10:16 hours, Troopers stopped a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado for a speed violation on US 23 northbound near milepost 11 in Pickaway County. A Circleville Police Department K-9 officer responded to the scene and the K-9 made a positive alert on the vehicle for narcotics.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Break-in at Newark vape store has police looking for suspect

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – Licking County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating an individual accused of stealing from a Newark business. The Newark Division of Police said that on Monday, Oct. 31 a person broke into Vibe City in the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Road in Newark and stole an undetermined amount […]
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

FBI investigating after agent shot person in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FBI is investigating after one of its agents shot a person in the Hilltop neighborhood Wednesday morning. An FBI spokesperson said the shooting occurred during an FBI investigation around 10:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Racine Avenue, near Sullivant Avenue, and that “in accordance with FBI policy, the shooting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Police make an arrest following high-speed chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man following a high-speed chase on Wednesday. According to officers, the pursuit was initiated by The Toledo Police Department. The cause of the pursuit remains unclear at this time. Check back later for updates. See a spelling or...
TOLEDO, OH
osoblanco.org

Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed

It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
LANCASTER, OH
WTRF- 7News

Harrison County Jail gets last piece of puzzle

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Some good news for Harrison County! U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced the USDA has awarded three grants and two loans to three communities in Eastern Ohio. The grants and loans total over $ 6 million dollars. They are sending a majority of that money to Harrison County to build a […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Authorities discuss shots fired at Centerburg substation that led to power outage

CENTERBURG — Between 20 to 40 shots were heard in Centerburg in early November that caused a power outage giving students a three-day weekend. On Nov. 11, a Licking County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to 15150 Clover Valley Rd., around 1:45 a.m. on reported shots fired at an AEP substation. Johnstown's police department was on the scene too, according to the police report's narrative.
CENTERBURG, OH
KCJJ

Ohio man charged after being found with fictitious ID

An Athens Ohio man was arrested over Thanksgiving weekend after trying to get into a home that he thought was his because of his intoxication level. Police got a call just after 2:30 am Saturday, saying someone was trying to open the caller’s North Dubuque Street residence’s door. Upon arrival, they confronted 20-year-old Andrew Stephens, who allegedly said he was just at home and pointed toward to the locked house. The homeowner stated that he didn’t know Stephens.
ATHENS, OH

