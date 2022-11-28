Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Nashport Man Guilty in Overdose Case
A Nashport man charged in the 2021 death of a local high school student plead guilty to a Prosecutor’s Bill of Information containing one second-degree felony county of corrupting another with drugs. Detectives from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office determined 22-year-old Mason Buck sold a fatal dose of fentanyl...
Court upholds death penalty for ‘tricked’ killer
The death sentence of a man who said he was "tricked" into having a child and ended up stabbing the mother and child to death was upheld following an Ohio Supreme Court decision.
Bexley probation officer sentenced to prison for extorting parolees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley woman was sentenced to six months in prison for extortion in her former role as a federal probation officer. Helwa H. Qasem, 45, pleaded guilty in June to extortion under color of official right. She was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
WSAZ
Woman wanted after search of home turns up drugs
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman is wanted after investigators seized drugs, including heroin, from a home in rural Meigs County, according to the sheriff’s office there. Hannah Hayman, 24, of Long Bottom, Ohio, faces drug possession and trafficking charges, among others, Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said Wednesday in a release.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Mt. Gilead SRO, MC detectives investigate threat
MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Police Department School Resource Officer and Morrow County Detectives investigated a threat against the Mount Gilead School District on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The threat was determined to have been made against a past date and without the means to carry it out. The student has...
WTAP
Two Parkersburg men arrested following a police chase Thursday Morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Around 4 AM on Thursday a Parkersburg Police Officer spotted a vehicle quickly leaving a business on the 1600 block of St Marys Ave. and ran a red light, according to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, at which...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Man Sentenced to Prison for Drugs after Traffic Stop
Pickaway – A man that was transporting guns and drugs was sentenced today after a traffic stop in Pickaway County. On 1/14/2021 at 10:16 hours, Troopers stopped a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado for a speed violation on US 23 northbound near milepost 11 in Pickaway County. A Circleville Police Department K-9 officer responded to the scene and the K-9 made a positive alert on the vehicle for narcotics.
Break-in at Newark vape store has police looking for suspect
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – Licking County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating an individual accused of stealing from a Newark business. The Newark Division of Police said that on Monday, Oct. 31 a person broke into Vibe City in the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Road in Newark and stole an undetermined amount […]
californiaexaminer.net
After A 10-month-old Ohio Girl Dies From Multiple Injuries, A Couple Is Arrested
Authorities say a 10-month-old daughter with various injuries, including seven skull fractures, died after three days on life support, prompting the arrest of a couple in Hocking County on criminal charges. Jerry Johnson IV, 33, of Columbus, and Daisha Somers, 24, both of Logan, are charged with endangering children, a...
Police: Lancaster woman responsible for dozens of Instacart thefts in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Groveport Police Department says a Lancaster woman is responsible for scamming as many as 100 people using the Instacart grocery app. The suspect is not being named because she has not officially been charged yet. Tammy Rodich of Canal Winchester says she was a faithful...
FBI investigating after agent shot person in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FBI is investigating after one of its agents shot a person in the Hilltop neighborhood Wednesday morning. An FBI spokesperson said the shooting occurred during an FBI investigation around 10:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Racine Avenue, near Sullivant Avenue, and that “in accordance with FBI policy, the shooting […]
Police search for alleged gun-wielding shoplifter at Hilltop Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for help in the investigation of an armed theft that took place on July 25 in the Hilltop neighborhood. Just before 5 p.m., Columbus police were called to a Dollar General store in the 3500 block of Sullivant Avenue on reports of a person with […]
Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Columbus’ German Village
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday shared photos of two suspects involved in a catalytic converter theft. A security camera recorded the pair of men on Oct. 23 as they left down an alley off East Beck Street in Columbus’ German Village neighborhood. A first photo shared by CPD showed […]
13abc.com
Police make an arrest following high-speed chase
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man following a high-speed chase on Wednesday. According to officers, the pursuit was initiated by The Toledo Police Department. The cause of the pursuit remains unclear at this time. Check back later for updates. See a spelling or...
osoblanco.org
Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed
It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
13-year-old took weapon trick-or-treating: Family
A central Ohio family said it has learned its lesson after one of the children in the house got hold of a gun.
Harrison County Jail gets last piece of puzzle
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Some good news for Harrison County! U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced the USDA has awarded three grants and two loans to three communities in Eastern Ohio. The grants and loans total over $ 6 million dollars. They are sending a majority of that money to Harrison County to build a […]
Knox Pages
Authorities discuss shots fired at Centerburg substation that led to power outage
CENTERBURG — Between 20 to 40 shots were heard in Centerburg in early November that caused a power outage giving students a three-day weekend. On Nov. 11, a Licking County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to 15150 Clover Valley Rd., around 1:45 a.m. on reported shots fired at an AEP substation. Johnstown's police department was on the scene too, according to the police report's narrative.
WTOV 9
Investigation ongoing at Belmont County home where 30 dead animals were found
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation continues into a Belmont County home where 30 dead animals were discovered. Authorities reported 22 rabbits, five kittens and three adult cats were found dead inside a home on Main Street in Barton. Belmont County Hoof and Paw received a request last Tuesday...
KCJJ
Ohio man charged after being found with fictitious ID
An Athens Ohio man was arrested over Thanksgiving weekend after trying to get into a home that he thought was his because of his intoxication level. Police got a call just after 2:30 am Saturday, saying someone was trying to open the caller’s North Dubuque Street residence’s door. Upon arrival, they confronted 20-year-old Andrew Stephens, who allegedly said he was just at home and pointed toward to the locked house. The homeowner stated that he didn’t know Stephens.
