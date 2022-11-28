Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck Calls Netflix An “Assembly Line”, Says His And Matt Damon’s New Production Company To Blend “Quality” & “Commercial” Fare
Ben Affleck says his newly minted studio Artists Equity, in partnership with Matt Damon, is going for films that are commercial but smart, that acknowledge popular tastes, but that “people remember 20 years later.” He thinks/hopes his latest project due out next year fits the bill. Affleck directs, Damon stars in the true story behind the creation of the iconic Air Jordan brand slated for release in 2023 in partnership with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. Artists Equity anticipates releasing three projects next year, with plans to scale up to a minimum of five per year in the future. “I...
Jeremy Allen White Gaining 40 Pounds of Muscle for New Film: ‘The Bear’ Led to ‘Four A24 Scripts’ Landing on ‘My Desk’
Jeremy Allen White is already the internet’s boyfriend thanks to his beloved turn on FX’s “The Bear,” but that title should only intensify when White packs on pounds of muscle for A24’s “The Iron Claw.” White is starring as the wrestler Kerry Von Erich in the Sean Durkin-directed drama, which co-stars Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson. The actor told GQ magazine that he’s gaining 40 pounds of muscle for the role.
Ariana Godoy’s Hit Webnovel ‘Sigue Mi Voz’ Gets Movie Adaptation from Wattpad Webtoon Studios (EXCLUSIVE)
Following the worldwide success of Netflix’s Spanish-language YA romance “A través de mi ventana,” Wattpad Webtoon Studios has announced the film adaptation of “Sigue mi voz,” author and influencer Adriana Godoy’s more recent Wattpad webnovel hit. Directed and written by Inés Pintor and...
Adam Sandler Stopped Reading Reviews After 90% of Critics Called ‘Billy Madison’ Garbage: ‘Oh My God, They Hate Us’
Adam Sandler said in a recent Netflix conversation for “Hustle” (via Entertainment Weekly) that he stopped reading reviews after film critics tore “Billy Madison” to shreds. The 1995 comedy, in which Sandler plays a spoiled 27-year-old who re-enrolls in elementary school, is now considered one his signature movies, but the actor said that 90% of film critics called it garbage when it opened in theaters. Sandler co-wrote the film with Tim Herlihy.
South Asian Cast and Crew Spice up ‘Four Samosas’
Writer-director Ravi Kapoor continues his stories about South Asians in the United States with his latest, “The Four Samosas,” described as a Wes Anderson-like homage to Artesia in Southern California. After playing at the Tribeca film festival “Four Samosas” was picked up by IFC Films and opens in...
‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Is Peacock’s Biggest Comedy Launch to Date
From Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 24 to Sunday, Nov. 28, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming reached an audience of 120.7 million people. Between holiday content, sports, late night and more, programming across NBCU’s different platforms bested several of its own records. All linear programs were either simulcast on Peacock or...
Vintage Walt Disney Character Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Stars in First New Short in 94 Years
For the first time in nearly 95 years, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit has returned to Walt Disney Animation Studios in an all-new animated short. Titled “Oswald the Lucky Rabbit,” the short was created by Disney Animation’s hand-drawn animation team in celebration of Disney’s 100-year anniversary next year. Veteran animator Eric Goldberg (“How to Stay at Home (Starring Goofy),” “Pocahontas,” “Fantasia/2000”) directed the short, with Dorothy McKim producing.
Elon Musk banned Kanye West on Twitter but unbans notorious neo-Nazi
Meanwhile, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has nothing but praise for Elon Musk.
ABC Orders Legal Drama Pilot ‘Judgement’ From Joey Falco
ABC has given out a pilot order to a legal drama currently titled “Judgement.”. Per the official logline, the show is “a high-stakes legal soap that redefines the genre by playing out over two timelines. Fifteen years from now, a woman being vetted for a Supreme Court seat recounts her experience at a prominent D.C. law firm in 2023, where the only thing more controversial than the cases was her messy love life, caught between two feuding brothers. Now, with a Supreme Court seat on the line, all of her darkest secrets are at risk of coming out, threatening her nomination, her reputation, and her marriage.”
