wmay.com
Busy Weekend Of Holiday Events Ahead
It’s going to be a busy weekend around Springfield, with plenty of holiday-themed festivities. That includes another Old Capitol Holiday Walk on Saturday, culminating with the Jaycees’ annual Holiday Lights Parade downtown, starting at 5:30 Saturday evening. There will also be an Illinois Products Holiday Market running Friday through Sunday on the Y Block downtown, and a Kringle Market from 11 to 3 Saturday outside of Obed and Isaac’s.
wmay.com
”Book of Mormon” Coming To UIS PAC
Tickets go on sale Monday for a popular Broadway musical that’s coming to Springfield next year. “The Book of Mormon” is from the creators of the animated TV series “South Park.” It will have three performances at the UIS Performing Arts Center from April 18th to the 20th.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: End to omnibus votes sought; gold coins donated; holiday market in downtown Springfield
The Illinois Freedom Caucus is calling for an end to the consent calendar which enables the House leadership to pass hundreds of bills with a single roll call vote. The consent calendar is a list of bills bundled together and voted on in one roll call vote. The list of bills includes ceremonial legislation such as measures to change the name of roads to honor members of the community, but the list could also include substantive legislation. The group said substantive bills deserve individual roll calls so that members are completely aware of the full implication of their votes.
1470 WMBD
Banks in Morton, Springfield to merge
MORTON, Ill. – A bank group based in Morton is acquiring a bank group based in Springfield. Morton Community Bank will merge with Marine Bank in the second quarter of next year. The total assets of the merged banks will come close to $6 billion when the transaction is...
Effingham Radio
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57, of Jacksonville, IL, formerly of Teutopolis, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to service time Saturday at the church, in St. Clare Hall. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
WAND TV
Commercial vehicle crash on I-72 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers are currently on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Drivers should slow down and move over if taking an alternate route is not possible. The ramp...
siumed.edu
Innovative technique saves farmer's hand
A new technique at SIU Medicine helped save a man’s hand after a farming accident in rural Jacksonville this fall. Tim Daugherty, MD, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with the Department of Surgery, performed an "ectopic banking" procedure for the patient, Benjamin Heinemann, when silage machinery severed half his hand.
1470 WMBD
Autopsy conducted in fatal rural Morton crash
MORTON, Ill. – We’re learning more about the victim in Tuesday’s fatal crash in Morton. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says it was an 82-year-old woman from Pekin who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Harding and Washington Roads in rural Morton just prior to 4:30 p.m.
foxillinois.com
nprillinois.org
Langfelder, Buscher to face off in next year's Springfield mayoral race
It appears Springfield’s mayor’s race next year is set. Incumbent Jim Langfelder and City Treasurer Misty Buscher are the only two candidates to file petitions. The filing period ended Monday afternoon. Langfelder is vying for a third term. He was first elected in 2015, defeating incumbent Mike Houston...
WAND TV
Menards makes major toy donation for Spirit of Giving
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Menards loaded up a truck full of toys for WAND's annual Spirit of Giving toy drive. For 5 years, Menards in Forsyth has collected toys for Toys of Tots Decatur. The company has collected more than 2,000 toys since joining partnership with the event. "We have...
WAND TV
Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Santa Anna's Leg in Springfield Illinois
The leg was displayed to curious onlookers for a nominal fee. There hasn't been a lot of interest in the leg, but its existence has attracted the attention of both the public and the Illinois National Guard. In the 1840s, the fourth Illinois Infantry unit was tasked with sneaking past...
wmay.com
Jacksonville Building Converted Into Large Advent Calendar
A landmark building in Jacksonville is transforming itself into one of the world’s tallest and largest Advent calendars. Windows on the 110-foot tall Farmers State Bank and Trust Company building have been covered with the numbers 1 through 24. Beginning December 1st, one number per day will be removed to reveal a Christmas scene, continuing through Christmas Eve. And while home Advent calendars often reveal hidden sweet treats, people can go into the bank during business hours to get treats and sign up for prizes.
1470 WMBD
Republican rival to join Illinois Democrats’ transition team
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Incoming Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has announced he will bring a former political rival on board his transition team. One-time Republican candidate for Secretary of State, Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) will reportedly be brought on board to help. In a statement issued Wednesday, Brady...
newschannel20.com
Police searching for suspects involved in Springfield home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a home invasion. Police say the home was in the 1800 block of S 7th St in Springfield, IL, and took place around 7:39 p.m. on November 12th.
starvedrock.media
Highest-paying business jobs in Springfield, Illinois
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Springfield, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Donation fund created following death of Warrensburg woman
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Warrensburg has set up a donation fund following the death of a 41-year-old woman last week. The Warrensburg Police were called to a home for a suspected domestic violence situation. A woman was found dead in her home and had “apparent gunshot trauma.” Macon County Coroner Michael Day […]
nowdecatur.com
Santa to fly in to greet children at Decatur parks
November 30, 2022 – Santa will be visiting four neighborhood parks on Saturday, December 10 to greet children, hand out candy canes and collect letters. Santa’s helicopter will touch down at the following locations:. 10:00 a.m., South Shores Park. 10:45 a.m., Hess Park. 11:30 a.m., Garfield Park. 12:15...
WAND TV
Community comes together to help Warrensburg family
WARRENSBURG, ILL. (WAND) - A shooting shook this quiet community the night before Thanksgiving. "Warrensburg is a very small town you know. A very tight knit community. People know their neighbors; they know people in the neighborhood. Reach out and work with the school on a daily basis as this woman had done many times," said Kirk Riley, Village President.
