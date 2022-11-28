Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Thursday snow snarls traffic, closes schools at Tahoe; More on way
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first of back-to-back winter storms brought well over a foot of snow and an avalanche warning to the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe and intermittently shutting down traffic on Interstate 80, U.S. Highway 50 over Echo Summit and State Route 88 near Kirkwood.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tribune delivery Friday delayed due to weather, road conditions
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Due to weather and road conditions, delivery of the Tahoe Daily Tribune will be delayed on Friday. The free e-edition is available on the Tribune website.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Schools closed, chain controls in effect as snow falls at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The snow started falling in the early morning hours Thursday at Lake Tahoe. Chain controls are in effect and all schools in the Incline Village, Truckee and South Lake Tahoe areas are closed Thursday, Dec. 1, due to hazardous road and weather conditions. The...
Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued
LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters. The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
KSBW.com
Avalanche watch issued for Tahoe as cold front slams California
— Officials warned of dangerous driving conditions and avalanches in California's Sierra Nevada and Tahoe on Thursday morning as a cold front slammed the mountain range. A second system is expected to push snowfall through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. "The snow is falling," said Scott...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowstorms to unlock more terrain at Tahoe ski resorts
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The storms kicking off December will help unlock more terrain at Lake Tahoe ski resorts. Multiple feet of snow could fall by Monday morning from two separate storms and Heavenly Mountain Resort is eyeing opening several new trails and lifts this weekend. A combination...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Partnering to reduce wildfire risk in Lake Tahoe Basin (Opinion)
The Caldor Fire was a reminder to our community that wildfires have and will continue to threaten the Lake Tahoe Basin. Since then, the California Tahoe Conservancy has received over four times the usual number of calls and emails about our open space lots. Most people contacting us have questions about wildfire risk and dead or dying trees.
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for December 2
Several schools are closed or delayed for Friday, December 2. All Incline Village schools are on a 2-hour delay within the Washoe County School District. Winter bus stops are in effect. All Storey County District schools are on a snow day dangerous driving conditions. All Douglas County School District schools...
AOL Corp
Big winter storm set to hit Northern California with rain, feet of snow. Here’s when
A mighty winter storm will hit the Sierra Nevada mountains starting midweek, expected to drop as much as 3 feet of snow in as many days, while other parts of Northern California including Sacramento will see rain and near-freezing overnight lows. The system is set to arrive Wednesday, according to...
mymotherlode.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Sierra Nevada
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Central San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday morning from 2 AM through 8 AM. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from twenty-eight to thirty-two degrees are expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could possibly damage unprotected...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: The Return of Cold, Wind and Snow
Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are forecasting a few storms that are on track to bring back colder temperatures, periods of windy conditions and the potential for snow in the Sierra and western Nevada during the week ahead. A quick-hitting storm will pass through the...
Plan to cut lanes from Tahoe's Highway 50 draws protests from locals
Parts of Highway 50 would go from four to two lanes.
Record-Courier
10:30 a.m. Update: Tonight's fireworks show still a go in Gardnerville
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Gardnerville Town Manager Erik Nilssen said the town is still planning on its fireworks show. While there may be rain or snow in Heritage Park, as long as the wind isn't above 20 mph the fireworks may still be launched. The wind seems to be...
2news.com
12 Cars Involved in Icy Crash, One Person Minorly Injured
Reno Police tell us just one person has an injury after multiple cars slid into each other on Sierra Highlands Drive near Mae Anne Avenue. Reno Fire says there were 12 cars involved. It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday night. Snow was actively coming down and the roads were...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Northern Lights returns this weekend to Crystal Bay, Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Northern Lights festival has returned to Incline Village and Crystal Bay, with an official tree-lighting kick off and day of events beginning Saturday, Dec. 3. The day will begin with a Sip and Snack at the Country Club Center with opportunity to try tasty...
Record-Courier
Highway closes Saturday for Parade of Lights
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public about the road closures which will occur prior to the Parade of Lights start time on Saturday. Roads will close at approximately 4:30 p.m. and the parade begins at 5 p.m. Parade floats will begin to roll from Heritage Park...
KOLO TV Reno
Silver State Sights – The Thunderbird Lodge
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Out of all the homes in the state of Nevada – this one may have the best view. “George Whittell built it in 1936, it was his summer home,” explained Shireen Piramoon who gave us a tour of the property. Located on State...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: Viewer question prompts Douglas County to inspect dumping site
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 viewer Nikki, who lives in Genoa, reached out to tell us about a growing dumpsite for old appliances off of Foothill Road just south of Genoa. Her question is what can be done about the appliances that are being dumped there? She says the area has become a real eyesore and she's concerned about possible impacts on the environment.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City, Historical Society partner for Festival of Winter Lights
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 2nd annual Festival of Winter Lights will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum at 3058 Lake Tahoe Boulevard from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10. Attendees will discover a full array of free holiday festivities including Borges Winter Carriage Rides, Holiday in History at the Museum, kid’s activities with the Tahoe Art League, photos with the Christmas Fire Engine, Trail of Lights, and visits to Santa’s House. Entertainment will be provided by the Lake Tahoe Unified School District Choir, Tahoe Shining Star Dancers and live music by Wesley Orsolic.
Tahoe Rescue Team Locates Missing 78-Year-Old Hiker Before ‘Freezing Temperatures’ Set In
Last week, Truckee-based Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team responded to a call regarding a missing hiker in Paige Meadow. Luckily, officials were able to locate the 78-year-old man before freezing temperatures set in across the region that night. The Placer County Sherriff’s office reached out to the nonprofit, all-volunteer...
