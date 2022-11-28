ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Thursday snow snarls traffic, closes schools at Tahoe; More on way

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first of back-to-back winter storms brought well over a foot of snow and an avalanche warning to the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe and intermittently shutting down traffic on Interstate 80, U.S. Highway 50 over Echo Summit and State Route 88 near Kirkwood.
KIRKWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued

LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters.    The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
TRUCKEE, CA
KSBW.com

Avalanche watch issued for Tahoe as cold front slams California

— Officials warned of dangerous driving conditions and avalanches in California's Sierra Nevada and Tahoe on Thursday morning as a cold front slammed the mountain range. A second system is expected to push snowfall through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. "The snow is falling," said Scott...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Snowstorms to unlock more terrain at Tahoe ski resorts

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The storms kicking off December will help unlock more terrain at Lake Tahoe ski resorts. Multiple feet of snow could fall by Monday morning from two separate storms and Heavenly Mountain Resort is eyeing opening several new trails and lifts this weekend. A combination...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Partnering to reduce wildfire risk in Lake Tahoe Basin (Opinion)

The Caldor Fire was a reminder to our community that wildfires have and will continue to threaten the Lake Tahoe Basin. Since then, the California Tahoe Conservancy has received over four times the usual number of calls and emails about our open space lots. Most people contacting us have questions about wildfire risk and dead or dying trees.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

School Closures/Delays for December 2

Several schools are closed or delayed for Friday, December 2. All Incline Village schools are on a 2-hour delay within the Washoe County School District. Winter bus stops are in effect. All Storey County District schools are on a snow day dangerous driving conditions. All Douglas County School District schools...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
mymotherlode.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Sierra Nevada

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Central San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday morning from 2 AM through 8 AM. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from twenty-eight to thirty-two degrees are expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could possibly damage unprotected...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: The Return of Cold, Wind and Snow

Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are forecasting a few storms that are on track to bring back colder temperatures, periods of windy conditions and the potential for snow in the Sierra and western Nevada during the week ahead. A quick-hitting storm will pass through the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

12 Cars Involved in Icy Crash, One Person Minorly Injured

Reno Police tell us just one person has an injury after multiple cars slid into each other on Sierra Highlands Drive near Mae Anne Avenue. Reno Fire says there were 12 cars involved. It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday night. Snow was actively coming down and the roads were...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Highway closes Saturday for Parade of Lights

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public about the road closures which will occur prior to the Parade of Lights start time on Saturday. Roads will close at approximately 4:30 p.m. and the parade begins at 5 p.m. Parade floats will begin to roll from Heritage Park...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Sights – The Thunderbird Lodge

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Out of all the homes in the state of Nevada – this one may have the best view. “George Whittell built it in 1936, it was his summer home,” explained Shireen Piramoon who gave us a tour of the property. Located on State...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: Viewer question prompts Douglas County to inspect dumping site

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 viewer Nikki, who lives in Genoa, reached out to tell us about a growing dumpsite for old appliances off of Foothill Road just south of Genoa. Her question is what can be done about the appliances that are being dumped there? She says the area has become a real eyesore and she's concerned about possible impacts on the environment.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

City, Historical Society partner for Festival of Winter Lights

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 2nd annual Festival of Winter Lights will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum at 3058 Lake Tahoe Boulevard from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10. Attendees will discover a full array of free holiday festivities including Borges Winter Carriage Rides, Holiday in History at the Museum, kid’s activities with the Tahoe Art League, photos with the Christmas Fire Engine, Trail of Lights, and visits to Santa’s House. Entertainment will be provided by the Lake Tahoe Unified School District Choir, Tahoe Shining Star Dancers and live music by Wesley Orsolic.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

