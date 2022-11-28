ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WV girls basketball preseason poll

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pj8t4_0jQFBQ3A00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia high school girls basketball tips off this week, with games beginning Tuesday night.

Today, the preseason poll was dropped.

Below are the full rankings for every class, and below those lists are the results from the 2022 state tournament.

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (3) 87
2. Huntington (4) 78
3. Wheeling Park (1) 74
4. Cabell Midland 66
5. George Washington (1) 41
6. Parkersburg 35
(tie) Woodrow Wilson 35
8. Buckhannon-Upshur 28
9. Jefferson 18
10. Spring Mills 16

Others receiving votes: Capital 15, University 13, Parkersburg South 12, South Charleston 9, Spring Valley 7, Greenbrier East 7, Princeton 4, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Brooke 1.

Class AAA

1. North Marion (8) 97
2. Logan (1) 78
3. Philip Barbour 50
(tie) Robert C. Byrd 50
5. Wayne 48
6. Ripley 46
7. Nitro 45
8. Fairmont Senior (1) 30
9. East Fairmont 28
10. PikeView 16

Others receiving votes: Keyser 13, Winfield 12, Wheeling Central 10, Oak Glen 6, Sissonville 6, Weir 5, Shady Spring 4, Midland Trail 3, Liberty Harrison 2, Lewis County 1.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (7) 97
2. Parkersburg Catholic (2) 79
3. St. Marys 66
4. Petersburg (1) 51
5. Summers County 49
6. Mingo Central 45
7. Frankfort 38
(tie) Chapmanville 38
9. Ritchie County 33
10. Trinity 22

Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 12, Magnolia 7, Ravenswood 5, Bluefield 3, Buffalo 2, Liberty Raleigh 1, Poca 1, Williamstown 1.

Class A

1. Cameron (7) 97
2. Tucker County 65
3. Doddridge County 63
4. Gilmer County (2) 61
5. Tolsia 50
6. Webster County 49
7. Tug Valley 33
8. Calhoun 31
9. James Monroe 30
10. St Joseph (1) 17

Others receiving votes: River View 15, Pendleton County 9, Greater Beckley Christian 8, Union 7, Clay-Battelle 6, Madonna 5, Greenbrier West 4.

2022 state tournament results

Class AAAA

Champion: Huntington

Runnerup: Morgantown

Semifinal losers: Cabell Midland, Wheeling Park.

Quarterfinal losers: Capital, George Washington, Jefferson, Spring Mills.

Class AAA

Champion: Logan

Runnerup: Fairmont Senior

Semifinal losers: North Marion, PikeView.

Quarterfinal losers: Keyser, Nitro, Philip Barbour, Sissonville.

Class AA

Champion: Parkersburg Catholic

Runnerup: Wyoming East.

Semifinal losers: Petersburg, St. Marys.

Quarterfinal losers: Buffalo, Charleston Catholic, Frankfort, Summers County.

Class A

Champion: Cameron

Runnerup: Gilmer County.

Semifinal losers: Tucker County, Webster County.

Quarterfinal losers: Doddridge County, River View, Tug Valley, Union.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Large meteor seen over West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

VIDEO COURTESY: ELI SHANK HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — People looking at the sky at 7:34 p.m. Thursday witnessed a brilliant green meteor streaking across the sky. WOWK-TV chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins had just concluded his live remote broadcast from Barboursville when he and a handful of students and residents witnessed the meteor race across the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?

The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
MOUNT NEBO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Windy Wednesday in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — Strong wind gusts are on the way for the overnight hours from Tuesday into Wednesday and through Wednesday afternoon. See the slideshow below for an idea of wind gusts and direction of wind. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, Kentucky, a Special Weather Statement is in effect for much of southeast […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wchstv.com

Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday in West Virginia, while active virus cases rose slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources in a news release confirmed the following latest deaths:. a 93-year-old woman from Wood County. a 103-year-old man from Nicholas County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Study: West Virginia worst state for jobs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is the worst state for people looking for jobs, according to a study by WalletHub. The study based the ranking on the job market and economic environment of each state. West Virginia is at the bottom of the list with an overall score of 35.45. West Virginia’s job market […]
COLORADO STATE
Metro News

Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Constitutional amendments in Ohio could have a new requirement to pass

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Republicans broadened the scope of a measure Thursday that would make it more difficult for citizen-initiated petitions to be embedded within the state constitution. Two weeks after Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) presented a proposal requiring 60% of the vote, as opposed to a simple […]
OHIO STATE
Lootpress

Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
WHEELING, WV
WOWK 13 News

Gambling in Ohio: Is the state ready for launch in 2023?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Aside from Christmas trees now out at Scioto Downs, new counters for its soon-to-be physical sportsbook were installed Monday, and signs advertising it now decorate the horse racing track and casino on South High Street. It’s a signal that as 2022 comes to a close, casinos in the state and national […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy