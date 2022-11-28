Thank goodness Bowie County arrests were down quite a bit last week, I guess most criminals decided to take a few days off. There were a total of 49 people arrested in Bowie County last week, 19 were by Sheriff's Deputies, while 30 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. It's your Happy Turkey Day report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 21 - 27, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.

BOWIE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO