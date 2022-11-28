Read full article on original website
‘A little off the top’: 18-wheeler stuck under bridge for hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Part of College Drive in Texarkana was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler failed to clear an overpass. Photos posted to the department’s social media show a semi truck with its load caved in at the top, with its back end still stuck under the bridge. “Lesson learned […]
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village PD begins holiday food drive
The department is collecting canned goods and nonperishable food for families in need in the community. Donations can be dropped off at the police department at 612 Burma Road any weekday through December 16. Success Training Institute (STI) is announcing a $30,000 scholarship award of soft skills training to Hope...
ktalnews.com
Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas HS student
Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus. Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas …. Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a...
newschannel6now.com
Texas DPS identifies victims in crash near Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified two people who were killed in a crash Tuesday involving an 18-wheeler on US-287 near Bellevue. Terrance Bradley, 47 of Texarkana, and Geneinde Taylor-Edwards, of Grand Prairie, were reportedly killed in the crash. According to Texas DPS, the...
KSLA
Texarkana drug counselors urge people to get help on National Methamphetamine Awareness Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Nov. 30 is National Methamphetamine Awareness Day. Instituted in 2006, the day encourages users to get the help they need and educate the public about the effects of the drug. Ninety percent of those seeking help at River Ridge Treatment Center in southwest Arkansas are being...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, November 18. Tasha Kelly, 45, Magnolia, failure to appear. Shardae Calton, 27, Magnolia, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief...
ktoy1047.com
Man who threatened mayors arrested again
62-year-old Maverick Bryan of Nashville made threats against several Arkansas mayors in 2015 including the mayors of Ashdown, De Queen, and Hope. A Howard County deputy initiated the stop for speeding, but after an alert by a K-9 unit, deputies searched Bryan's vehicle. Officers found a pistol in the console and, after confirming that Bryan had a felony on his record, arrested him.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., police, along with several other law enforcement agencies, are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, specifically in Southern and Central United States. Captain Scott Harwell, of the Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division, said authorities in Arkansas believe these thefts are linked to an out-of-state ring.
KLTV
Texarkana hospital sees increase in patients with respiratory complaints
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — “We are seeing an increase in volume. We have had some record volumes over the past couple of weeks,” emergency room physician Brad Blaker said. There’s been a steady flow of patient traffic inside the emergency room at Christus St. Michael Health Center...
ktoy1047.com
Hope School Board to meet
The focus of the workday includes information about and planning for the Magnet Schools Assistant Program grant the district was recently awarded by the Federal Government. The board will also participate in a campus walkthrough of Clinton Primary. Success Training Institute (STI) is announcing a $30,000 scholarship award of soft...
Three men sentenced to federal prison for Bowie County ATM burglaries
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three Houston men have been sentenced to federal prison for burglary in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Tuesday. Marvin Charles Collins, 33, Aqunis Marquis Green, 23 and Antonio Thomas Foster, 21 each pleaded guilty on July 19 to conspiracy to commit bank theft. On Nov. […]
Execution date set for man convicted of killing inmate in Bowie County
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man on death row for killing an inmate while serving his original 15-year sentence now has an execution date set for early 2023. Anibal Canales, Jr., 58, has spent nearly 22 years on death row after being convicted for strangling and killing an inmate in his cell at the […]
Police seek shooter in Texarkana attempted robbery
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for the shooter in an attempted robbery in Texarkana, Arkansas. It happened Saturday evening on East 6th Street, near Grand Ave. Police say the victim was walking down the street when a man in a dark SUV stopped him and tried to rob him at gunpoint.
The Best Places to Find A Real Christmas Tree Around Texarkana
Do you love having a real Christmas tree at your house for Christmas? Part of the fun and tradition of having a real tree is finding one. It's such a great feeling when you find your perfect tree. Plus it's a fun tradition for the kids too!. Here is a...
49 Arrested During Turkey Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for 11/28
Thank goodness Bowie County arrests were down quite a bit last week, I guess most criminals decided to take a few days off. There were a total of 49 people arrested in Bowie County last week, 19 were by Sheriff's Deputies, while 30 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. It's your Happy Turkey Day report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 21 - 27, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
ktoy1047.com
Volunteers prep for Beans and Cornbread fundraiser
This annual fundraiser was founded by former Texarkana, Texas Mayor James Bramlett with a goal to reach as many families in need as possible. All proceeds from the luncheon will go towards the Christmas Basket program, a local effort that allows volunteers to provide food to families living in Texarkana.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana hospital seeing more patients with flu, children with RSV
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Doctors in Texarkana are seeing more patients with the flu and children with RSV. The CDC says flu activity is high and widespread across Texas, including Texarkana. The Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Young says there has been a steady...
easttexasradio.com
Fire Destroys Home At New Boston
Last Wednesday, a fire heavily damaged an East Texas mobile home near New Boston. It was in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. There was no one inside the mobile home, and no one was injured. The Hooks Fire Department also assisted with the blaze.
magnoliareporter.com
Circuit Court will hear criminal cases on Thursday
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases take rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,435. Total Active Cases: 24. Up seven since Saturday. Total...
