TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is celebrating 10 years of its successful partnership with FiftyFifty Brewing Company. The Truckee-based brewery has been an invaluable partner in HSTT’s mission to improve the lives of pets and people in the region. It all started with one beer collaboration and over the years FiftyFifty has helped save hundreds of animals’ lives, while simultaneously helping the community keep their pets healthy and happy.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO