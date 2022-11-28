Read full article on original website
Related
Sierra Sun
Thursday snow snarls traffic, closes schools; More on way
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The first of back-to-back winter storms brought well over a foot of snow and an avalanche warning to the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe and intermittently shutting down traffic on Interstate 80, U.S. Highway 50 over Echo Summit and State Route 88 near Kirkwood.
Sierra Sun
Schools closed, chain controls in effect as snow falls in Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The snow started falling in the early morning hours Thursday at Lake Tahoe. Chain controls are in effect and all schools in the Incline Village, Truckee and South Lake Tahoe areas are closed Thursday, Dec. 1, due to hazardous road and weather conditions. The National Weather...
Sierra Sun
Delivery of Sun to be delayed due to weather, road conditions
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is...
Sierra Sun
Homewood Mountain Resort acquires employee housing
TAHOMA, Calif. — Future employees of Homewood Mountain Resort may have a new place to call home following the acquisition of Tahoma Meadows Cottages. The cottages, located just south of Homewood, will continue normal operations for the time being, but eventually could house dozens of employees while offering easy access to the resort.
Sierra Sun
Northern Lights returns to Crystal Bay, Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Northern Lights festival has returned to Incline Village and Crystal Bay, with an official tree-lighting kick off and day of events beginning Saturday, Dec. 3. The day will begin with a Sip and Snack at the Country Club Center with opportunity to try tasty...
Sierra Sun
North Tahoe PUD to host Winter Surplus Sale
TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — The North Tahoe Public Utility District will be hosting its annual Winter Surplus Sale next week, from Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 6-8. All items will be available for viewing and inspection from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 6-7, at the NTPUD Base Facility located at 875 National Avenue in Tahoe Vista. A list of items and photos can also be found online at http://www.ntpud.org/surplus.
Sierra Sun
Storm warning: Multiple feet of snow expected through weekend
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Multiple feet of snow is expected for Lake Tahoe through the weekend from two separate storms with the first entering the region Wednesday night. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a winter storm warning Tuesday afternoon for up to 2 feet of snow above 7,000 feet and 10 to 20 inches at lake level. The warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Friday.
Sierra Sun
Humane Society toasts long-standing partnership with FiftyFifty Brewing
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is celebrating 10 years of its successful partnership with FiftyFifty Brewing Company. The Truckee-based brewery has been an invaluable partner in HSTT’s mission to improve the lives of pets and people in the region. It all started with one beer collaboration and over the years FiftyFifty has helped save hundreds of animals’ lives, while simultaneously helping the community keep their pets healthy and happy.
Sierra Sun
Placer supes place lien on Tahoe City property to recover costs for bridge removal
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — After a portion of a private dilapidated bridge over the Truckee River fell on a rafter this summer in Tahoe City, the Placer County Board of Supervisors have taken steps to recover costs for having it removed. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, supervisors during a public...
Sierra Sun
Palisades Tahoe to host celebration for Base to Base Gondola opening
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — After kicking off the winter season earlier this month, Palisades Tahoe is slated to debut the long-awaited Base to Base Gondola in mid-December with a full day of festivities to ring in a new era at the resort. The Base to Base Gondola Grand Opening...
Sierra Sun
Supervisors approve contract for new Placer County CEO
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — After a nationwide search, Jane Christenson has been selected to permanently fill the position of county executive officer for Placer County. Christenson, who has been acting CEO since June 2022, was chosen from among a field of 15 qualified candidates. During its meeting Tuesday, the...
Sierra Sun
Boil water notice for some Incline Village residents rescinded
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The precautionary boil water notice sent to some Incline Village residents on Wednesday, Nov. 23, has been rescinded after bacteriological results indicated that E. coli and other coliform bacteria were not present in the water system. Two groups of three samples were submitted over the course of two days to be tested.
Sierra Sun
North Tahoe’s bid to play in Class 3A denied
North Tahoe High School’s bid to move to from Class 2A up to Class 3A for all sports except football was denied this week by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. North Tahoe Athletic Director Jessi Page gave a presentation to the realignment committee on Tuesday, and said getting to...
Sierra Sun
Christmas Chaos play, Holiday Maker’s Market on tap this weekend
‘A Christmas Chaos’ at Truckee Community Theater. Join Truckee Community Theater for showings of A Christmas Chaos directed by Loren McCormac and Christopher Leidholm starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. The show will run for two weekends at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays at the Truckee Community Theater.
Comments / 0