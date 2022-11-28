Read full article on original website
Former Shape president, philanthropist Peter Sturrus dies
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Peter Sturrus, the longtime president of Shape Corp. and philanthropist who donated to Muskegon Community College and Aquinas College, has died.
whtc.com
Allegan Farmer Named to Statewide Panel
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – A third-generation farmer from Allegan has been appointed to a statewide panel. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Ryan Drozd will serve a nearly three-year term on the Michigan Soybean Commission. The Purdue University graduate is an owner-partner in Drozd Family Grain, and will be part of a promotion committee that oversees the state’s soybean marketing program.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Varnum completes office renovation
A local law office’s remodel features modern upgrades, reflecting the changing needs of its employees as they return to the office. Varnum recently announced the completion of its Grand Rapids office’s extensive renovation, which began in September 2021 and saw approximately 64,000 square feet and four floors of the building reimagined.
WOOD
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families. Michigan’s Mazi Smith faces felony weapons charge. Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who grew up in West Michigan, was arrested this week on a felony weapons charge. (Dec. 1, 2022) GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers. A murder...
townbroadcast.com
Wayland school board rejects book ban request
The Wayland Board of Education Monday night turned down a request to remove the book “Oryx and Crake” from the high school library. The book’s author, Margaret Atwood, also penned the much more famous but dystopian “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which has become a popular television series.
Mattawan Man Shares Story of Amazing Generosity From Local Company To Start The Holidays
I know it may be early but I just read a beautiful story that even got me a little emotional, as a local company in Mattawan just made someone's holiday unbelievably amazing. It may be because the holidays already have me a little emotional, but when you see something good happen to a family who has struggled with cancer, it gives you hope there are still great people out there. Jim Jilek recently hired WOW 1 Day Painting when he shared his experience:
discoverkalamazoo.com
Local Hidden Gem Shops in Kalamazoo, Michigan
It’s the season of giving in Kalamazoo. And the only thing that feels better than giving this time of year is finding the perfect gifts while supporting local businesses! From handmade items and vintage stores to designer goods, you’re sure to find something special for your loved ones (or yourself) at these locally owned hidden gem shops and boutiques in Kalamazoo!
Former Kalamazoo police captain appointed interim chief in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI — A former Kalamazoo police captain who also ran unsuccessfully for Kalamazoo County sheriff has been appointed as the interim chief in Battle Creek. The City of Battle Creek announced Thursday that Police Chief Jim Blocker is retiring and current Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley will step up as interim chief.
wkzo.com
Police Chief Jim Blocker to retire; Deputy Chief Bagley to step up as interim chief
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As 2023 begins, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker will retire, and current Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley will step up as interim chief. Blocker has served was sworn in as chief on July 16, 2014, and has served with the BCPD since 1997 in a variety of roles.
The Battle Over Breakfast: Where To Watch USA v. Netherlands
I think it's only right to travel to Holland to watch the Dutch and the Americans battle in the knock out round of the World Cup soccer tournament. The Netherlands Takes On Team USA In Qatar Saturday Morning. The many residents of Dutch heritage in West Michigan are facing a...
Ascension Borgess nurses to hold strike vote if no deal reached
Nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo announced Tuesday that they will hold a strike authorization vote unless they can reach a tentative new contract agreement.
WOOD
First Day in Florida
Thursday was our 2nd day on the road. We dove from Whitehouse TN to Pensacola Beach. It’s nearly 1,000 miles to go from Holland to Pensacola Beach. I don’t have many pics. to share – we spent most of the day in the car driving. The top pic. is holly growing at a rest stop in Alabama. You see holly planted throughout the south. It’s green in winter with red berries. I thought it odd that the hedge was next to a busy walkway. The leaves are sharp enough to leave a scratch.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Print renaissance leads to growth of Schuler Books
Schuler Books is riding the resurgent book industry to expansion. The local bookseller, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in September, continues to grow thanks to a nationwide surge in print book sales. Schuler Books is expanding its Ann Arbor location, reopened its Okemos café and is opening a fourth store in West Bloomfield.
Dan Rohn says Ferris-Grand Valley rivalry is reaching new heights
Former GVSU player and Ferris State assistant coach Dan Rohn helps break down the Lakers' and Bulldogs' upcoming playoff meeting on Saturday
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)
When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.
What Was a Grand Rapids Christmas a Long Time Ago?
Over the years Christmas has changed so much in Grand Rapids. Downtown was the center of excitement with large department stores bustling with crowds, seeing Santa, the beautiful Christmas decorations throughout downtown, and the fabulous animated windows of the stores. There was Steketee's, Herpolsheimer's and Wurzburg's. Wurzburg's always had those fabulous windows.
MLive.com
Former WMU football coach Tim Lester on 6-year run with Broncos, what’s next
KALAMAZOO, MI – Whether it’s picking a kid up from school, raking the leaves or cleaning the house, it’s easy to take for granted the daily, and sometimes mundane, activities that fill the schedule of the average adult. Tim Lester isn’t one of those people. The...
Proposal 2 passed in Michigan, now what? Clerk raises concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's been nearly nearly a month since the November election where Michigan voters said yes to proposal two which would expanding voting rights and add nine days of early in-person voting. The Kent County Clerk, Lisa Posthumus Lyons, says this means there is a wholesale...
Scam Alert: Someone is Pretending to Be Kalamazoo State Theatre
It's unfortunate that this kind of warning still has to be issued but, here we are. Two days ago, November 28, Kalamazoo State Theatre shared a Facebook post that seems to indicate that someone is contacting locals and trying to gather personal information while pretending to represent the theater. Their...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids
A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
