Local advocates are celebrating a milestone for nighttime bus service in Springfield. It’s been 15 years since the Sangamon Mass Transit District launched nighttime service on December 3rd, 2007, after years of requests from people who said it would help local residents gain access to evening jobs and other opportunities. Since then, the service has been expanded to more routes and other features have been added, including bike racks on the front of all buses, so that cyclists can secure their bikes and then board a bus to their destination.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO