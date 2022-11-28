Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Republican rival to join Illinois Democrats’ transition team
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Incoming Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has announced he will bring a former political rival on board his transition team. One-time Republican candidate for Secretary of State, Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) will reportedly be brought on board to help. In a statement issued Wednesday, Brady...
wmay.com
Despite Legislative Fixes, Legal Challenges To SAFE-T Act Remain
Despite the latest legislative fixes to the law that will end cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, the legal fight over that law isn’t over yet. There is still pending litigation filed by more than 60 Illinois prosecutors, including Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright, challenging the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act. Wright has said in the past that he does not oppose ending cash bail, but thinks the new law improperly hinders the discretion of judges.
wmay.com
Legislation advances to divest Illinois public funds from Russian entities
(The Center Square) – Legislation is moving through Springfield that would divest Illinois funds from Russian debt. State Rep. Lindsey LaPointe’s measure is a reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The bill as amended by the Senate earlier this month would also welcome Ukrainian refugees to Illinois and develop a way for detecting Russian money laundering in real estate.
wmay.com
Busy Weekend Of Holiday Events Ahead
It’s going to be a busy weekend around Springfield, with plenty of holiday-themed festivities. That includes another Old Capitol Holiday Walk on Saturday, culminating with the Jaycees’ annual Holiday Lights Parade downtown, starting at 5:30 Saturday evening. There will also be an Illinois Products Holiday Market running Friday through Sunday on the Y Block downtown, and a Kringle Market from 11 to 3 Saturday outside of Obed and Isaac’s.
nprillinois.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
wmay.com
Nighttime Bus Service In Springfield Marks 15 Years
Local advocates are celebrating a milestone for nighttime bus service in Springfield. It’s been 15 years since the Sangamon Mass Transit District launched nighttime service on December 3rd, 2007, after years of requests from people who said it would help local residents gain access to evening jobs and other opportunities. Since then, the service has been expanded to more routes and other features have been added, including bike racks on the front of all buses, so that cyclists can secure their bikes and then board a bus to their destination.
wmay.com
”Book of Mormon” Coming To UIS PAC
Tickets go on sale Monday for a popular Broadway musical that’s coming to Springfield next year. “The Book of Mormon” is from the creators of the animated TV series “South Park.” It will have three performances at the UIS Performing Arts Center from April 18th to the 20th.
wmay.com
Pawnbrokers criticize measure capping interest rates on their loans
(The Center Square) – The Predatory Loan Prevention Act instituted a 36% interest rate cap on loans in Illinois, but some lawmakers say pawnbrokers are skirting the law. A Sangamon County judge issued a preliminary injunction against the cap after pawnbrokers filed a lawsuit against the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
wmay.com
Marine Bank To Get New Ownership, Name
A Springfield bank is getting new ownership… and a new name. Marine Bank is being acquired by Morton Community Bank. Marine Bank will be renamed “Clocktower Community Bank” when the acquisition is complete, sometime in the spring of 2023. The current Marine Bank was started in the 1990s, adopting a name that had been used by a different financial institution that had operated in Springfield since the 1800s.
wmay.com
Former County Board Member Sam Montalbano Dies
A longtime member of the Sangamon County Board and local volunteer has died. Sam Montalbano passed away Monday at the age of 93. He served nearly 30 years on the county board, retiring in 2016. Montalbano was a Korean War veteran and was active in veterans’ causes, including serving for years as part of the Interveterans Burial Detail, which provides military honors at local funerals.
The end of cash bail in Illinois won’t look the same statewide on Jan. 1, state task force says
Illinois prosecutors, judges, police and public defenders will be able to learn more about changes coming when the state eliminates cash bail in 2023 this Thursday in Springfield — during the latest in a series of seminars on the SAFE-T Act.
chambanamoms.com
Monticello: a Christmas Capital in Central Illinois
There are endless reasons Monticello tops the list for Christmas season fun in Central Illinois. From the Polar Express to lights at Allerton Park and many other happenings, we have everything you want to know about Monticello, Illinois at Christmas. Between the Polar Express, the quaintly decorated downtown, and several...
illinois.edu
The pseudoscience spreading to police precincts around Illinois
A phenomenon known as 911 phone call analysis is being used by more and more police departments across the country, including in Illinois. It's a pseudoscience that claims that what someone says, how they sound and how they act during a 911 phone call, can determine if they are calling for help, or if they are trying to cover for a crime they have committed.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Santa Anna's Leg in Springfield Illinois
The leg was displayed to curious onlookers for a nominal fee. There hasn't been a lot of interest in the leg, but its existence has attracted the attention of both the public and the Illinois National Guard. In the 1840s, the fourth Illinois Infantry unit was tasked with sneaking past...
Effingham Radio
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57, of Jacksonville, IL, formerly of Teutopolis, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to service time Saturday at the church, in St. Clare Hall. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
wmay.com
Obed’s Kringle Christmas Market Coming Up This Saturday
Join them on December 3rd from 11am – 3pm for our Kringle Christmas Market!. Similar to Moonlight Markets, they will have local craft vendors, live music and more! With all of the festivities happening Downtown Springfield, this will be the most festive place to be in town!
wmay.com
Jacksonville Building Converted Into Large Advent Calendar
A landmark building in Jacksonville is transforming itself into one of the world’s tallest and largest Advent calendars. Windows on the 110-foot tall Farmers State Bank and Trust Company building have been covered with the numbers 1 through 24. Beginning December 1st, one number per day will be removed to reveal a Christmas scene, continuing through Christmas Eve. And while home Advent calendars often reveal hidden sweet treats, people can go into the bank during business hours to get treats and sign up for prizes.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
WAND TV
Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
nprillinois.org
Running is more than a hobby for UIS Chancellor
Janet Gooch spent November 6 in pain. She participated in the 2022 New York City Marathon. The UIS Chancellor, who began that job this summer, ran the 26.2 miles in 4:05:09. “If you ever get the opportunity, give it a try. You would be surprised what you can do if you put your mind to it," Gooch said. "Most people will say, ‘Oh, I could never do that.’ But you could. All you have to do is take small steps, and you could get there. Most people can.”
