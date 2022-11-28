Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Northern Lights returns to Crystal Bay, Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Northern Lights festival has returned to Incline Village and Crystal Bay, with an official tree-lighting kick off and day of events beginning Saturday, Dec. 3. The day will begin with a Sip and Snack at the Country Club Center with opportunity to try tasty...
Sierra Sun
Homewood Mountain Resort acquires employee housing
TAHOMA, Calif. — Future employees of Homewood Mountain Resort may have a new place to call home following the acquisition of Tahoma Meadows Cottages. The cottages, located just south of Homewood, will continue normal operations for the time being, but eventually could house dozens of employees while offering easy access to the resort.
Sierra snow closes Tahoe schools, snarls mountain traffic
RENO, Nev. — A windy, winter storm packing heavy snow started moving into the Sierra Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe, prompting a backcountry avalanche warning and snarling traffic on Interstate 80 west of Reno.A winter storm warning remains in effect through 4 a.m. Friday from south of Yosemite National Park to about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Reno and Lake Tahoe.More than a foot of snow is expected around the lake by Friday, with up to 30 inches (75 centimeters) above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters), where winds could gust in excess of 100 mph (160 kph), the National...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowstorms to unlock more terrain at Tahoe ski resorts
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The storms kicking off December will help unlock more terrain at Lake Tahoe ski resorts. Multiple feet of snow could fall by Monday morning from two separate storms and Heavenly Mountain Resort is eyeing opening several new trails and lifts this weekend. A combination...
Sierra Sun
North Tahoe PUD to host Winter Surplus Sale
TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — The North Tahoe Public Utility District will be hosting its annual Winter Surplus Sale next week, from Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 6-8. All items will be available for viewing and inspection from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 6-7, at the NTPUD Base Facility located at 875 National Avenue in Tahoe Vista. A list of items and photos can also be found online at http://www.ntpud.org/surplus.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Schools closed, chain controls in effect as snow falls at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The snow started falling in the early morning hours Thursday at Lake Tahoe. Chain controls are in effect and all schools in the Incline Village, Truckee and South Lake Tahoe areas are closed Thursday, Dec. 1, due to hazardous road and weather conditions. The...
Sierra Sun
Delivery of Sun to be delayed due to weather, road conditions
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Luxury condo development in Stateline accepting reservations
STATELINE, Nev. — A new luxury condominium development under construction on top of Kingsbury Grade is accepting reservations for residences that range from $1.5 million to $3.7 million. “The Peak” will feature 41 mountain modern residences perched on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada, offering scenic views of...
KOLO TV Reno
Festival of Winter Lights returns to South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The second annual Festival of Winter Lights will be returning to South Lake Tahoe next weekend. The outdoor market style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sierra Sun
Placer supes place lien on Tahoe City property to recover costs for bridge removal
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — After a portion of a private dilapidated bridge over the Truckee River fell on a rafter this summer in Tahoe City, the Placer County Board of Supervisors have taken steps to recover costs for having it removed. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, supervisors during a public...
Luxe rooms and EV amenities make this Tahoe hotel a standout
There's onsite laundry, a restaurant and a pool.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe Valley may get a cannabis consumption lounge
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe Valley cannabis dispensary has been given a chance to open a cannabis consumption lounge. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Wednesday gave a prospective license to The Venue at Sol Cannabis, the only location in Washoe County to receive a chance to operate a consumption lounge.
NBC Bay Area
Storm Expected to Bring In Several Feet of Snow to the Sierra
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday stretching into Friday for much of the Sierra. This includes Lake Tahoe where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting to near 100 mph (160 kph) are expected on the mountain tops. The warning went into...
Sierra Sun
North Tahoe’s bid to play in Class 3A denied
North Tahoe High School’s bid to move to from Class 2A up to Class 3A for all sports except football was denied this week by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. North Tahoe Athletic Director Jessi Page gave a presentation to the realignment committee on Tuesday, and said getting to...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Garbage fee collection may rise in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The cost of garbage collection in South Lake Tahoe may soon rise for residents and business owners. South Tahoe Refuse is proposing about a 5% increase per month for residential garbage collection but the new rates would not affect those on a qualified senior rate based on Liberty Utilities Care program and age 65 years of age or older.
KOLO TV Reno
Silver State Sights – The Thunderbird Lodge
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Out of all the homes in the state of Nevada – this one may have the best view. “George Whittell built it in 1936, it was his summer home,” explained Shireen Piramoon who gave us a tour of the property. Located on State...
Plan to cut lanes from Tahoe's Highway 50 draws protests from locals
Parts of Highway 50 would go from four to two lanes.
nevadabusiness.com
Group West Construction Announces New Director of Project Management
RENO, Nev. — The Group West Construction team is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Lenton as the director of project management. In his new role, Lenton will direct and develop project management operations, coordinate the resources needed for upcoming projects and establish standards and processes for the operations team.
2news.com
California Company Proposes New Casino Near Convention Center in Reno
Elevation Entertainment submitted plans to the City of Reno for the prospective development of a new resort casino. The new casino would be called Firecreek resort casino, to be built right across the street from the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Kietzke Lane and South Virginia Street. Firecreek Resort Casino would...
KCRA.com
Truckee residents stock up ahead of Sierra storm, Caltrans prepared for poor road conditions
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow is expected to fall in the Sierra Thursday. Many people who live in the mountains spend Wednesday gearing up for the storm and stocking up on supplies. "Caltrans is prepared for anything, we’re ready to go. Our maintenance crews are well prepared for the conditions...
