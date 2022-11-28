RENO, Nev. — A windy, winter storm packing heavy snow started moving into the Sierra Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe, prompting a backcountry avalanche warning and snarling traffic on Interstate 80 west of Reno.A winter storm warning remains in effect through 4 a.m. Friday from south of Yosemite National Park to about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Reno and Lake Tahoe.More than a foot of snow is expected around the lake by Friday, with up to 30 inches (75 centimeters) above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters), where winds could gust in excess of 100 mph (160 kph), the National...

RENO, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO