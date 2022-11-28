ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Sierra Sun

Northern Lights returns to Crystal Bay, Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Northern Lights festival has returned to Incline Village and Crystal Bay, with an official tree-lighting kick off and day of events beginning Saturday, Dec. 3. The day will begin with a Sip and Snack at the Country Club Center with opportunity to try tasty...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Sierra Sun

Homewood Mountain Resort acquires employee housing

TAHOMA, Calif. — Future employees of Homewood Mountain Resort may have a new place to call home following the acquisition of Tahoma Meadows Cottages. The cottages, located just south of Homewood, will continue normal operations for the time being, but eventually could house dozens of employees while offering easy access to the resort.
HOMEWOOD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sierra snow closes Tahoe schools, snarls mountain traffic

RENO, Nev. — A windy, winter storm packing heavy snow started moving into the Sierra Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe, prompting a backcountry avalanche warning and snarling traffic on Interstate 80 west of Reno.A winter storm warning remains in effect through 4 a.m. Friday from south of Yosemite National Park to about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Reno and Lake Tahoe.More than a foot of snow is expected around the lake by Friday, with up to 30 inches (75 centimeters) above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters), where winds could gust in excess of 100 mph (160 kph), the National...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Snowstorms to unlock more terrain at Tahoe ski resorts

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The storms kicking off December will help unlock more terrain at Lake Tahoe ski resorts. Multiple feet of snow could fall by Monday morning from two separate storms and Heavenly Mountain Resort is eyeing opening several new trails and lifts this weekend. A combination...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

North Tahoe PUD to host Winter Surplus Sale

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — The North Tahoe Public Utility District will be hosting its annual Winter Surplus Sale next week, from Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 6-8. All items will be available for viewing and inspection from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 6-7, at the NTPUD Base Facility located at 875 National Avenue in Tahoe Vista. A list of items and photos can also be found online at http://www.ntpud.org/surplus.
TAHOE VISTA, CA
Sierra Sun

Delivery of Sun to be delayed due to weather, road conditions

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is...
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Luxury condo development in Stateline accepting reservations

STATELINE, Nev. — A new luxury condominium development under construction on top of Kingsbury Grade is accepting reservations for residences that range from $1.5 million to $3.7 million. “The Peak” will feature 41 mountain modern residences perched on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada, offering scenic views of...
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Festival of Winter Lights returns to South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The second annual Festival of Winter Lights will be returning to South Lake Tahoe next weekend. The outdoor market style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe Valley may get a cannabis consumption lounge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe Valley cannabis dispensary has been given a chance to open a cannabis consumption lounge. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Wednesday gave a prospective license to The Venue at Sol Cannabis, the only location in Washoe County to receive a chance to operate a consumption lounge.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
NBC Bay Area

Storm Expected to Bring In Several Feet of Snow to the Sierra

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday stretching into Friday for much of the Sierra. This includes Lake Tahoe where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting to near 100 mph (160 kph) are expected on the mountain tops. The warning went into...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Sierra Sun

North Tahoe’s bid to play in Class 3A denied

North Tahoe High School’s bid to move to from Class 2A up to Class 3A for all sports except football was denied this week by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. North Tahoe Athletic Director Jessi Page gave a presentation to the realignment committee on Tuesday, and said getting to...
TAHOE CITY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Garbage fee collection may rise in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The cost of garbage collection in South Lake Tahoe may soon rise for residents and business owners. South Tahoe Refuse is proposing about a 5% increase per month for residential garbage collection but the new rates would not affect those on a qualified senior rate based on Liberty Utilities Care program and age 65 years of age or older.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Sights – The Thunderbird Lodge

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Out of all the homes in the state of Nevada – this one may have the best view. “George Whittell built it in 1936, it was his summer home,” explained Shireen Piramoon who gave us a tour of the property. Located on State...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Group West Construction Announces New Director of Project Management

RENO, Nev. — The Group West Construction team is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Lenton as the director of project management. In his new role, Lenton will direct and develop project management operations, coordinate the resources needed for upcoming projects and establish standards and processes for the operations team.
RENO, NV
2news.com

California Company Proposes New Casino Near Convention Center in Reno

Elevation Entertainment submitted plans to the City of Reno for the prospective development of a new resort casino. The new casino would be called Firecreek resort casino, to be built right across the street from the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Kietzke Lane and South Virginia Street. Firecreek Resort Casino would...
RENO, NV

