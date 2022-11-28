ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

KOKI FOX 23

After Kanye West's praise of Hitler, Biden declares 'silence is complicity'

President Biden issued a forceful rebuke Friday of rapper Kanye West's string of antisemitic remarks, including his praise of Adolf Hitler and his Holocaust denial, and criticized "political leaders" for not directly doing the same. Biden tweeted his statement less than 24 hours after West, now known as Ye, appeared...
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
KOKI FOX 23

Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the...
FLORIDA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Gov. Stitt urging lawmakers to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates for military

Governor Kevin Stitt joined 20 other Republican governors on a letter asking lawmakers to prohibit President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on military members. The letter, addressed to Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, asks for “immediate action” against the Aug. 2021 mandate. The letter...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs

CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...

