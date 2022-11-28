Read full article on original website
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
KOKI FOX 23
After Kanye West's praise of Hitler, Biden declares 'silence is complicity'
President Biden issued a forceful rebuke Friday of rapper Kanye West's string of antisemitic remarks, including his praise of Adolf Hitler and his Holocaust denial, and criticized "political leaders" for not directly doing the same. Biden tweeted his statement less than 24 hours after West, now known as Ye, appeared...
KOKI FOX 23
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries elected to succeed Pelosi, will become 1st Black party leader in Congress
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., was unanimously elected on Wednesday as the next leader of the House Democratic Caucus. The 52-year-old Brooklyn native, , will be the first Black and first nonwhite party leader in Congress. He will be joined in new leadership roles by 43-year-old Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., who...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
Obama pauses his speech to let a 4-year-old say a few words
President Obama rallies in Atlanta for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the runoff election when he interrupts his own speech to let a four-year-old say a few words.
As Turkey Bombs U.S. Partners in Syria, White House Says Russia Capitalizes
"The Russians will try to take advantage of whatever divisions they can for their own benefit," the National Security Council's John Kirby said.
KOKI FOX 23
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the...
KOKI FOX 23
Gov. Stitt urging lawmakers to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates for military
Governor Kevin Stitt joined 20 other Republican governors on a letter asking lawmakers to prohibit President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on military members. The letter, addressed to Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, asks for “immediate action” against the Aug. 2021 mandate. The letter...
CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs
CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...
