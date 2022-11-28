ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Driver charged in crash which killed bicyclist in Asheville

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZjLuz_0jQFAoOL00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police have charged a man in connection with a crash which killed a bicyclist on November 11.

Police said a vehicle struck a bicycle headed eastbound on Patton Avenue shortly after 10:15 p.m.

The bicyclist, identified as 45-year-old Jason Dean Wyatt, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Investigators said the driver of the car, 26-year-old Bernie Chan Rogers of Asheville, was not injured in the crash.

Rogers was later charged with Death by Motor Vehicle, Failure to Reduce Speed, and Revoked Driver’s License.

Police said Rogers turned himself in on November 22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Asheville police arrest suspect after shooting, crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shooting in November. Officers were called to investigate on Druid Drive on Nov. 18 around 4:24 a.m. They found a crashed vehicle with a 223 TGI-15 AR pistol inside. After an investigation, police...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

3 men arrested on open warrants in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three wanted men were arrested during crime prevention efforts in West Asheville. When Asheville police attempted to make contact with Jahad Marquise Craig, 21, on Granda Street about 3:35 p.m. Nov. 23, he fled on foot. However, officers quickly took him into custody. Officers also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

2 arrested in homicide of missing person in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested in connection to a missing person investigation in Henderson County. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Shane Archie Waters, of Saluda, with second-degree homicide, and Cecelia Ann Goodman, of Saluda, with accessory after the fact. Deputies said no victim information will be provided until the next […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 11/23 To 12/01/2022

Zoe Yasmine Allen of 129 Pine Cone Lane Burnsville, NC was arrested on 11/23/2022, Charged with Felony Cruelty to Animals and issued a $10,000.00 Secured bond. Rebekah Rayne Blankenship of 129 Pine Cone Lane Burnsville, NC was arrested on 11/23/2022, charged with Felony Cruelty to Animals and issued a $10,000.00 Secured bond.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

63 arrested as police crack down on thefts, repeat offenders in East Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have completed the third phase of their effort to curb thefts and target repeat offenders in East Asheville. The effort has been a response to calls from businesses along South Tunnel Road about the increase in thefts in the area. The effort, dubbed “Operation Larceny,” has so far resulted in 63 arrests and 116 charges filed, including 30 felony crimes.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Runaway teenager from behavioral health center found safe

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old runaway teenager last seen earlier today was found safe on Thursday. Deputies said the teen was last seen at the Carolina Center for Behavioral Health at around 3:00 p.m.
WLOS.com

Uber driver shot after dropping off passenger, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a ride-share driver was shot at early Sunday morning in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to an area of Riverview Drive and Amboy Road around 3:48 a.m. Sunday morning, Nov. 27 to investigate a reported gunshot wound.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville bank robber caught with ‘significant’ amount of cash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who robbed two Greenville County banks was convicted by a jury on Thursday. Preston Hancock, 27, stole $1,130 in cash from the BB&T bank on Hampton Avenue in November 2018. Officials say Hancock and his co-defendant, Derrick Davis, held two tellers at gunpoint and presented a note saying “$20,000 in the bag or I will kill you.”
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Greenville police search for woman last seen in June

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department needs the public’s help finding a woman who was last heard from in June. 29-year-old Kendall Ashton Lee was reported missing by her family. She was last known to live in an apartment on Halton Road, according to police. Police mentioned that Lee does not have […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy