Ann Arbor, MI

KOKI FOX 23

Ohio zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo has two reasons to celebrate: twin baby polar bears!. In a post to its Facebook page, the zoo said, “We can bear-ly contain our excitement! For the first time since 2012, we welcomed twin polar bear cubs to the Toledo Zoo family!”
TOLEDO, OH

