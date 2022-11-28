Read full article on original website
City Of Duluth Announces Annual Seasonal Skyline Parkway Closure
It's that time of year. As winter encroaches on the area, a variety of roads that are better used in the warmer weather months start to close. Skyline Parkway is one of those roadways - at least portions of it. The City of Duluth has announced their plans to close...
boreal.org
Light snow and ice accumulations possible Friday & Saturday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 1, 2022. Here's the latest update on snow and ice totals from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Expected snow amounts have been trending down for most locations, with highest MN accumulations of 2-3” north of the Iron Range around the Rainy Lake area. In northwest WI, lake-effect snow will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning for the Penokee Range in Iron County. Snow totals in northern Iron County are likely to be around 2-3”. The Bayfield Peninsula may also see lake-effect snow, with accumulations expected to be around 1-2”. In addition to the snow, light ice accumulations will be possible for a large portion of the area. Ice amounts are likely to only be a glaze for most, with a few areas immediately north of the Iron Range seeing up to a few hundredths of ice. Expect wintry precip to come to an end by Saturday afternoon.
Watch The Snowy Arrival Of The John G. Munson In The Duluth Harbor
Watch the majestic winter arrival of the bulk carrier, the John G. Munson as it comes into the Duluth Harbor. There's something magical about watching ships come into the Harbor. However, I feel like it's more spectacular when mother nature is doing her thing. Remember when the Viking Octantis pulled...
Places In Duluth + Superior To Get A Good Margarita
Is there anything better than sipping on an ice-cold margarita on a hot summer day? There is something so refreshing about it and thankfully for those in the Twin Ports, there are a bunch of options when it comes to sipping on the tasty drink. Sure, you can probably get...
WDIO-TV
Duluth woman competing to be “The Greatest Baker”
Carol Marsh has a baked good in her oven pretty much every day. “Gosh, I started baking when I was little with my mom. She taught me all the basics,” Marsh said. “I think I made my first pie when I was 8 years old.”. Since then, she’s...
Can We Remove The Bike Lane In Lincoln Park For Winter?
I'm not trying to bash bike lanes. I know it's the new earth-friendly thing to do, have more people bike for a greener environment. It keeps bicyclists safer in their own lanes. I understand all of that. But Lincoln Park's bike lane is a bit too much, especially in the winter.
boreal.org
Strong winds Friday and Saturday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 2, 2022. Winds will turn northwesterly through the day Friday and become very strong overnight into Saturday morning. The strongest winds are expected between 9PM Friday and 3AM Saturday, but gusty conditions will continue through sunrise Saturday. Wind gusts of 40-50mph are possible along the North Shore and into the Twin Ports and a Wind Advisory is in effect for those areas. Strong winds may lead to blowing and drifting snow, and could take down branches or dead trees.
Duluth’s Newest Sushi Option Is Refreshingly Different
I recently told you about a new Asian restaurant coming to Duluth. I finally ordered it for lunch last week to try it out for myself. I love sushi, and I'm happy that we are getting more options in recent years in the Twin Ports. The Asian Kitchen is now...
MIX 108 Says Goodbye To A Duluth Legend
After fifteen-plus years of radio in Duluth, one legend passes the mic to another one. November 30th marked the end of an era for a man who always wanted to be on the radio. From being a random jukebox singing as loud as he could, to always hitting the punchline at the right time.
Duluth Weather Service Needs Additional Snow + Weather Reporters
How much snow did you get? How did it compare to what your neighbors received? Or your co-workers? And did your total match what the television stations reported?. We count on local meteorologists to provide us the forecasts that we base our work and recreation on. In order to do that, those meteorologists count on data - lots of data. The weather models that they run in order to provide a semi-accurate forecast for our area depends on both historical and contemporary weather data - specifically things like temperature and precipitation (both snow and rain) amounts.
northernnewsnow.com
Sun Country flights from Duluth to Fort Myers temporarily paused
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Sun Country Airlines flights from the Duluth International Airport (DLH) to Fort Myers (RSW) will be temporarily paused. From January 6, 2023, through January 30, 2023, Sun Country flights from the Duluth International Airport (DLH) to Fort Myers (RSW) will not take place. The...
Duluth Experienced The 2nd Strongest Wind Gusts In The Northland Wednesday
After a snow start to the week, Wednesday brought very windy conditions across the Northland on Wednesday. The National Weather Service tracked 12 hour peak winds across the area and only one place experienced stronger gusts than the Duluth International Airport. The US National Weather Service Duluth Minnesota Facebook page...
Will Duluth Get A White Christmas This Year?
Thanksgiving is over and December is almost here. This means it is time to get into holiday mode and it also means, winter weather is upon us whether we like it or not. Things haven't been too bad so far!. We did have a few things of note in November...
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
Portion Of Duluth’s East Superior Street To Close This Week
Downtown Duluth motorists should expect to face slower traffic and detours this week as a project gets underway that will close a portion of East Superior Street. The City of Duluth announced this week that private utility work will make this temporary closure necessary. The closure is expected to start on Wednesday, November 30 at 9:00 am.
FOX 21 Online
Updates On The Twin Ports Interchange Reconstruction Project
DULUTH, Minn. — A monthly public meeting for the Twin Ports Interchange Reconstruction Project took place online earlier Monday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced some big updates that are occurring, starting with the Garfield Interchange. Demolition will continue and once new substructures are poured, a south bound traffic...
WDIO-TV
Small Business Week: Superior Waffles
On Tower Avenue in Superior, one restaurant is using a breakfast staple to bring joy to customers. Superior Waffles is owned by husband and wife Duo Cal and Natalie Harris. They say their business has really taken off. “Business has been booming. The weekends are bananas”, says Natalie. Superior...
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Minnesota Christmas Tree Farmers Say ‘Get Your Trees Now’
For anyone who likes to wait until closer to Christmas to decorate hopefully you are not someone who also likes a real tree versus an artificial one. When I was younger I do remember our family always having a real Christmas tree, We did not go out in the country and cut one down or anything we went to a pop-up tree farm in the suburbs and picked one out.
KOOL 101.7
