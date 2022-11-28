Read full article on original website
Related
KOKI FOX 23
World Cup scores, updates: South Korea advances with thrilling stoppage-time goal as Portugal tops Group H
It was a testy finish to Group H as Uruguay and South Korea vied for the second-place spot, but a last-gasp goal from Hwang Hee-chan lifted South Korea over Portugal and into the Round of 16. Uruguay had to feel comfortable in the second half of its own match holding...
KOKI FOX 23
World Cup scores, updates: Australia stuns Denmark, advances to Round of 16 as France tops Group C
Australia stunned the soccer world Wednesday with a deserved 1-0 win over Denmark that'll move it on to the Round of 16 in the World Cup. Mathew Leckie slotted a shot into the bottom right corner of the net in the 60th minute and the Socceroos will advance to face the winner of Group D.
Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
thecomeback.com
Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
KOKI FOX 23
'He's the general': How Tyler Adams, through nature and nurture, became USMNT's undeniable World Cup leader
DOHA, Qatar — The future captain of the U.S. men's national team and future engine of a self-professed World Cup contender walked into a Lisbon hotel five years ago last month, and almost immediately, says Dave Sarachan, "you could just tell." Sarachan was the grandfatherly interim coach of the...
5 ways cheering for your favorite World Cup team improves your health
Scoring a goal isn't just a triumph for favorite team—the joy you feel is also good for your mental health. Deposit PhotosPsychologists say there are health benefits that come with rooting for sports teams, even if you're watching from the couch.
Comments / 0