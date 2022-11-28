Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Books Galore in Festus is closing
(Festus) A long-time business in Jefferson County will be closing at the end of the year. For 25 years, Books Galore has been selling used and new books and many other items. John Gilbert started the business in DeSoto, before moving to other locations over the years and eventually found their current home on Festus Main Street. He says he and his wife Kendall began with the idea of selling all their items online.
wgel.com
Genevieve “Genny” June Ennen
Genevieve “Genny” June Ennen, age 95 of Smithboro, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Maryville, Illinois. Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Bennett officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Peter UCC Hookdale or donor’s choice.
wgel.com
Irma J. Landolt
Irma J. Landolt, 92, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her home. She was born to Harold S. and Edna A. (Dauderman) Brown, on May 18, 1930, in Old Ripley Township, Bond County, IL. Irma married Richard H. Landolt, at the Grantfork Evangelical Church, on...
advantagenews.com
Madison County Sheriff retires
Madison County Sheriff John Lakin has retired. Lakin started his law enforcement career in 1986 as an adult probation officer with Madison County. He joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1989 as a patrol deputy, moved into investigations in 1997 and joined the St. Louis Area Major Case Squad as an investigator in 1998.
advantagenews.com
Godfrey Snowflake Festival is Friday
Godfrey is ready for the annual Snowflake Festival Friday night at Glazebrook Park. At the 17th annual event you can get enjoy some hot cocoa and cookies, and a craft station sponsored by the Alton Optimist’s Club will have a variety of activities for the kids. The event runs from 6-8pm.
wgel.com
Robert A. “Bob” Fischer
Robert A. “Bob” Fischer, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Saint John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. He was born on Tuesday, May 13, 1941, in Breese, IL, the son of Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Tebbe) Fischer. On Saturday, August 28, 1965, he...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022
The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
The One Thing It’s Illegal to Do with Beer in St. Louis, Missouri
One of the first things many people think of when it comes to St. Louis, Missouri is beer. However, did you know there is one thing you are not allowed to do with this sudsy beverage in the big city? It's possible you were breaking the law and didn't even know it.
kttn.com
Audio: $50,000 Powerball prize won in Wentzville, Missouri
(Missourinet) -One lucky resident in St. Charles County, Missouri won a $50,000 Powerball prize. The lucky Missouri Lottery player purchased a ticket for the November 5th drawing at the On The Run convenience store in Wentzville. The winning ticket matched four of the white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number. The winning numbers on November 5th were 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69, with a Powerball number of 20. The player claimed the prize on November 14th. The $2 per play multi-state Powerball game’s next drawing is this (Wednesday) evening at 9:59 p.m.
wgel.com
MG FFA Takes First In Section 19 Agronomy Contest
Five members of the Mulberry Grove FFA chapter competed in this year’s Section 19 Agronomy contest at Lakeland College in Mattoon in late November. The other four chapters that competed included Nokomis, South Central, Cowden Herrick, and Shelbyville. This contest consists of identifying different types of weeds, crop plants/seeds, different types of farm equipment, a general knowledge 25 question test and two different crop rings of either corn, soybeans, alfalfa hay, silage, wheat, and oats.
edglentoday.com
"Do The Right Thing For The Right Reasons:" New Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor Takes Oath Of Office
EDWARDSVILLE — New Sheriff Jeff Connor promised to “faithfully” serve the residents of Madison County today in a ceremony at the courthouse. Connor became the 47th sheriff of Madison County as former Third Judicial Circuit Judge James Hackett administered his oath of office. Jeff's wife, Elizabeth, stood beside him. Retired Sheriff John Lakin presented him with a new badge.
wgel.com
Library Sponsoring Christmas Coloring Contest
The Greenville Public Library is sponsoring another coloring contest for youngsters, this time with a Christmas theme. Library Director Jo Keillor said the previous contests have been so popular they decided to have one in December. Coloring sheets will be available beginning December 1 and must be turned back in by Saturday, December 17. There are three age groups: 0-6, 7-10, and 11-13. The winner in each age group will receive a prize.
Man dies in head-on Belleville crash
An investigation is underway after a man died in a Belleville crash Wednesday evening.
wgel.com
Salvation Army Bell Ringing Update
The 2022 Bond County Salvation Army campaign is off to a good start. Through the first week of bell ringing, over $17,000 have been donated. This year’s goal is $30,000. You can monitor the collection total for the campaign by visiting the thermometer tote board on the southwest corner of the courthouse lawn.
wgel.com
3 Bond Co. Entities To Receive IPA Horace Mann Award
The Kaskaskia Region of the Illinois Principals Association will be awarding its Horace Mann Reaching Out and Building Bridges Award to three Bond County entities next week. It has been announced the award will go to the Bond County Health Department, Greenville Police Department and the Bond County Community Unit 2 School District.
NAACP branches in St. Louis call on Dierbergs to open stores in north county, St. Louis City
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — St. Louis County and St. Louis City NAACP representatives stood side by side to call on grocery store chain Dierbergs to put more grocery stores in "underserved" areas on Wednesday. During a press conference outside of the government officials in Clayton, group leaders expressed concern about...
wgel.com
Electric Short In Cooking Equipment Causes Fire
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire Wednesday afternoon in a kitchen at a house located at 517 East Main Street in Greenville. Greenville Fire District firefighters were called at 12:51 p.m. and received mutual aid from the Mulberry Grove District. Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise said there was...
wgel.com
More Released On Fatal Rt. 127 Crash
Illinois State Police have released more information on the three vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Mulberry Grove man last Friday. Just after 4:15 PM Friday, 63 year old Robert L. Elmore, of Mulberry Grove, was traveling northbound on Rt. 127 just north of Rt. 143. Elmore was driving a Dodge Journey. Another vehicle, a Ford F250 was northbound behind Elmore. The truck was driven by 42 year old Justin P. Benhoff, of Carlyle. A third vehicle, a Chrysler Town & Country driven by 25 year old Ariel L. Bly, of Greenville, was heading southbound in the same area. For unknown reasons, Elmore’s vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck Bly’s Town & Country, which caused Benhoff’s F250 to strike Elmore’s vehicle.
