WVNews
Hwang gets the message, South Korea advances at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — The sign said it all. Hwang Hee-chan got the message. A young South Korea fan held up a sign that read “One More Goal” during halftime of the team’s match against Portugal on Friday at the World Cup. The teams were even at 1-1 at the time, but the South Koreans needed another goal to earn a spot in the round of 16.
Whirlwind of emotions for St. Louis soccer fans after USA’s World Cup loss
Several St. Louis sites hosted watch parties Saturday morning as the U.S. Men’s Soccer team battled the Netherlands in the World Cup.
WVNews
Netherlands eliminates US in round of 16 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright...
WVNews
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Rested France faces Poland
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France, the reigning World Cup champions, has been warned by coach Didier Deschamps not to underestimate Poland and star Robert Lewandowski in the knockout round Sunday. Les Blues breezed through the group stage and clinched a spot in the round of 16 with a game...
WVNews
England bonds over cards ahead of Senegal World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For a nation that has frequently flattered to deceive at soccer’s major tournaments, a card game that relies on the art of deception is strengthening the bond among England’s players ahead of their match against Senegal in the World Cup round of 16.
WVNews
Neymar expected to train again with Brazil at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is expected to train with Brazil again on Saturday while left back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus have been ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup after getting injured in the match against Cameroon. Neymar was expected to practice with the...
WVNews
Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Of the seven stadiums Qatar built for the World Cup, one will disappear after the tournament. That’s what the games’ organizers have said about Stadium 974 in Doha — a port-side structure with more than 40,000 seats partially built from recycled shipping containers and steel.
WVNews
Brazil fans at World Cup show support for soccer great Pelé
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Brazilian fans showed their support for soccer great Pelé during the national team's 1-0 loss to Cameroon at the World Cup on Friday. The 82-year-old Pelé, who had a colon tumor removed last year, was hospitalized Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate his medication. Doctors said Friday he had a respiratory infection and would remain in the hospital being treated with antibiotics, according to the Hospital Albert Einstein.
WVNews
Neymar joins teammates to watch Brazil's game at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Injured forward Neymar was at Lusail Stadium on Friday to watch Brazil's 1-0 loss to Cameroon at the World Cup, and was expected to start training with the ball again on Saturday. It was the first time Neymar joined his teammates at a match since...
