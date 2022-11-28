Read full article on original website
Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Patriots Injury Report: Two Starters Ruled Out For Bills Matchup
There were no surprises on the New England Patriots’ final injury report of Week 13. Running back Damien Harris (thigh) and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (foot) both will not play Thursday night after not practicing this week. Harris, who’s started seven of the eight games he’s played this season,...
NBC Sports
Report: Deion Sanders tells recruits he’ll pick a school by Saturday
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in...
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
NBC Sports
“About half the team” attended Russell Wilson’s birthday party
Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com,...
NBC Sports
What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa has full participation Wednesday despite ankle injury
Tua Tagovailoa didn’t finish Sunday’s game against the Texans, but only because the Dolphins had such a big lead over the Texans. Miami was up 30-0 at halftime and 30-6 when Tagovailoa was replaced by Skylar Thompson in the third quarter. The starting quarterback’s injured ankle appears fine...
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott addresses the Jerry Jones photo
A day after NBA star LeBron James expressed disappointment that reporters hadn’t asked him about the Jerry Jones segregation-era photo, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about it. Prescott found plenty of words. He ultimately was unable to find any answers. “Obviously we can be more empathetic and give...
Speculation on a Tom Brady-Patriots reunion has begun
BOSTON -- The 2022 New England Patriots are 6-5 on the season, but they rank 21st in total offense. Tom Brady ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards, but his Buccaneers are just 5-6.The Patriots need better offense. Brady needs better coaching. All of this is apparent to anyone paying attention to the NFL this year.So, it was an inevitability, then, that speculation of a Tom Brady-Bill Belichick reunion would make the leap from group text messages to the mainstream. And The Athletic's Jeff Howe was the man to do that on Wednesday.While Howe did not report that Brady...
Patriots Add Significant Injury Report For Thursday Night
Later tonight, the New England Patriots will face off against the Buffalo Bills in a Thursday Night Football matchup. Ahead of this primetime contest, the Pats revealed a notable addition to the injury report. The team has added starting left tackle Trent Brown, listing him as questionable with an undisclosed...
NBC Sports
Patriots safety didn't mince words about last meeting vs. Bills
The New England Patriots aren't interested in dwelling on the past. But they certainly haven't forgotten the last time they faced the Buffalo Bills. That last meeting was a 47-17 Buffalo rout in the 2021 AFC Wild Card Game at Highmark Stadium, where Josh Allen and the Bills offense scored a touchdown on all seven of their drives.
NBC Sports
Report: Packers to waive Johnathan Abram
Safety Johnathan Abram is headed back to the waiver wire. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are going to waive Abram on Tuesday. Abram joined the team earlier this month when Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from the Raiders. Abram did not play against the...
NBC Sports
Bills put Von Miller on injured reserve
Bills edge rusher Von Miller said this week that he was hopeful about returning from his knee injury in time to play the Jets in Week 14, but that’s not going to happen. The Bills announced on Thursday that Miller has been placed on injured reserve. He will miss at least four games as a result of the move, so he will be eligible to play again in Week 17.
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: We miss everything about Bobby Wagner
The Seahawks and linebacker Bobby Wagner parted ways before the start of the 2022 league year in a move that created a good chunk of cap space for the team and led to Wagner joining the Rams as a free agent. At the time, it looked like a case of...
NBC Sports
Chiefs add veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams for stretch run
Defense still wins championships. Or maybe it helps keeps a team with a great offense from losing them. Regardless, the high-octane Chiefs are adding veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams to the practice squad as the stretch run approaches, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Per the report, Wiliams had been waiting...
NBC Sports
Report: Jake Peetz is expected to depart Rams to join Matt Rhule’s Nebraska staff
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is bringing one of his former NFL assistants with him to Lincoln. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, current Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz is expected to join Rhule’s staff at Nebraska — Peetz’s alma mater — as quarterbacks coach and another undetermined staff role.
NBC Sports
Texans, Seahawks Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 12
The Houston Texans do not have a good record a little over midway through the 2022 NFL season, but they have something else to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston is among the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in April. There are a couple of other struggling franchises on its heels, though.
NBC Sports
Jameson Williams says he is “somewhere close” to full speed
The Lions drafted receiver Jameson Williams knowing it would take some time for him to make his rookie debut. He’s almost there. Williams has rehabbed for nearly 11 months after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in the national championship game. Lions quarterback Jared Goff said Thursday that Williams is...
NBC Sports
Jared Goff: As a QB, you want Jameson Williams on the field as soon as possible
Earlier this week, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said it would be a tall order for rookie receiver Jameson Williams to make his debut against the Jaguars this week. But as he comes off a torn ACL suffered in the national championship game, Williams has been practicing. And the young wideout has been impressing his quarterback — particularly with his speed.
