NESN

Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room

An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
NJ.com

Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’

The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker

Former Patriots coordinator: Bill Belichick wouldn’t hesitate to fire his own sons

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has never been one to let an assistant coach overstay their welcome, but what if said assistants were his own flesh and blood?. On a recent episode of “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI, former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss disclosed that he believes Belichick would have no qualms with firing either of his sons, Stephen and Brian, who serve as linebackers coach and safeties coach, respectively, on New England’s staff.
FanSided

Patriots embarrass themselves in loss to Bills: Best memes and tweets

The Bills continued their good feelings while piling the bad vibes on the Patriots, who were roundly roasted for their Thursday Night Football performance. Yes, the Bills beat the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Josh Allen made Josh Allen plays. Stefon Diggs was a star. James Cook was literally cooking. The better team won, 24-10.
The Spun

Look: Rams Have Made Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams are completely removed from the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency sweepstakes. According to team insider Greg Beacham, the Rams are no longer reserving OBJ's spot in the SoFi Stadium locker room. The locker that housed Beckham's nameplate for the entire 2022 season is now blank. The Rams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards

Fights sometimes happen on the ice in NHL games, but a major one in the stands is unusual. That happened in Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre Tuesday during the hometown Jets‘ game against the Colorado Avalanche, though. The fight broke out at the start of the third period, and it led to two spectators being led Read more... The post Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO

