Boston, MA

markerzone.com

FRANK SERAVALLI RIPS INTO JACK EDWARDS: 'YOU ACTUALLY SOUND DRUNK'

Former TSN and now Daily Faceoff hockey insider Frank Seravalli has seemingly had it with Boston Bruins play-by-play guy Jack Edwards. Seravalli has publicly called Edwards out for comments the broadcaster made about Pat Maroon during a game Tuesday night between the Bruins and Tampa Bay Lighting. "A blowhard broadcaster...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jeremy Swayman ‘Blacked Out’ On Game-Saving Save In Bruins-Lightning

Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves in the Bruins’ 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night, but none more important than the one he made on Corey Perry. With Boston up 2-1 with just under seven minutes to go, it looked like Perry was going to tie it up on a beautiful setup by Brayden Point. But Swayman made a sliding save with his right pad to preserve the Bruins’ lead and help lift them to the eventual win.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards

Fights sometimes happen on the ice in NHL games, but a major one in the stands is unusual. That happened in Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre Tuesday during the hometown Jets‘ game against the Colorado Avalanche, though. The fight broke out at the start of the third period, and it led to two spectators being led Read more... The post Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
CBS Boston

Taylor Hall happy on Bruins third line

BOSTON -- On just about any other team, Taylor Hall would probably find himself skating on the top line. In a few other instances, he would be part of a team's second line.That was initially the plan with the Bruins this season. But the former No. 1 overall pick and Hart Trophy winner currently occupies space on the third line -- and he doesn't mind it one bit. While it's not exactly how it was planned, with Hall expected to line up with David Krejci and David Pastrnak on the second line before the season, that's how things have shaken out...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins News & Rumors: Stralman, Forbort, Ullmark & More

In this latest edition of Boston News & Rumors, veteran defenseman Anton Stralman has cleared waivers and is now in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. Meanwhile, shutdown defenseman Derek Forbort returned to the lineup on Tuesday (Nov. 29) after fully recovering from a broken finger that required surgery. In other news, Linus Ullmark seems to be closer to returning, as he served as Jeremy Swayman’s backup during Tuesday’s contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Goalie Report: Red Wings, Capitals, Stars, Blues, Kings, More

As the NHL schedule flips to a new page of its 2022-23 calendar, all of that which made up a narrative-rich November left fans with a lot to digest heading into December. In many cases, supporters must be satisfied with what they were able to consume. Whereas, what other respective onlookers witnessed from their favourite team could have justifiably left them a little queasy.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports

Hall's resurgence on third line gives Bruins championship-level depth

BOSTON -- Taylor Hall playing on the Bruins' third line is a pretty good indication of how incredibly deep this Boston roster is up front. After struggling to score of late -- only one goal in his last 11 games -- Hall broke out of that slump with two tallies in the Bruins' 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins are just fifth NHL team ever to accomplish this historic feat

The Boston Bruins have started the 2022-23 NHL season with 13 consecutive wins on home ice, which is a league record, besting the previous mark of 11 straight set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and 2021-22 Florida Panthers. But that record doesn't tell the entire story of Boston's dominance at...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

2023 NHL Stadium Series between Capitals, Hurricanes to air on ABC, ESPN+

Carolina's first outdoor game will take place on N.C. State campus Feb. 18. The 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ in the United States, the NHL announced Thursday. The outdoor game, which will...
RALEIGH, NC
The Longmont Leader

MacKinnon, Compher score 2 apiece, Avs beat Sabres 6-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher scored two goals apiece to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. MacKinnon added three assists and Compher had two helpers for the Avalanche, who won for the fifth time in seven games. Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Jim Montgomery, Bruins Take In Pivotal Patriots-Bills Game

The Boston Bruins have an extended break between games, which presented the perfect opportunity to take in some football. The NHL’s best team enjoyed their Thursday off day by attending the New England Patriots’ pivotal AFC East matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, who has led Boston to a 19-3 start in his first season as head coach, was joined by his sons, goaltender Jeremy Swayman and defensemen Matt Grzelcyk and Derek Forbort.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Stromile Swift Felt About Celtics’ Luke Kornet’s Celebration

Luke Kornet has been a solid bench contributor for the Boston Celtics this season, but it’s the center’s on-court quirks that have caught the attention of the NBA world. The sixth-year big man first captured people’s gaze when he started to contest 3-pointers from the paint. His teammate Marcus Smart approved of what some fans call “The Eclipse,” which has its effectiveness depending on who is shooting the ball.
BOSTON, MA

