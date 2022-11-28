Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elderly Couple Murdered Inside Their Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Related
markerzone.com
FRANK SERAVALLI RIPS INTO JACK EDWARDS: 'YOU ACTUALLY SOUND DRUNK'
Former TSN and now Daily Faceoff hockey insider Frank Seravalli has seemingly had it with Boston Bruins play-by-play guy Jack Edwards. Seravalli has publicly called Edwards out for comments the broadcaster made about Pat Maroon during a game Tuesday night between the Bruins and Tampa Bay Lighting. "A blowhard broadcaster...
Jeremy Swayman ‘Blacked Out’ On Game-Saving Save In Bruins-Lightning
Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves in the Bruins’ 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night, but none more important than the one he made on Corey Perry. With Boston up 2-1 with just under seven minutes to go, it looked like Perry was going to tie it up on a beautiful setup by Brayden Point. But Swayman made a sliding save with his right pad to preserve the Bruins’ lead and help lift them to the eventual win.
Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards
Fights sometimes happen on the ice in NHL games, but a major one in the stands is unusual. That happened in Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre Tuesday during the hometown Jets‘ game against the Colorado Avalanche, though. The fight broke out at the start of the third period, and it led to two spectators being led Read more... The post Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Jayson Tatum just broke a three-point record not even Stephen Curry reached
After another win Wednesday night for the red-hot Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made NBA history. During Boston’s 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, Tatum put up a whopping 49 points and became the youngest player in league history to make 900 3-pointers. The 24-year-old surpassed his friend and fellow...
Taylor Hall happy on Bruins third line
BOSTON -- On just about any other team, Taylor Hall would probably find himself skating on the top line. In a few other instances, he would be part of a team's second line.That was initially the plan with the Bruins this season. But the former No. 1 overall pick and Hart Trophy winner currently occupies space on the third line -- and he doesn't mind it one bit. While it's not exactly how it was planned, with Hall expected to line up with David Krejci and David Pastrnak on the second line before the season, that's how things have shaken out...
NBC Sports
This crazy Bergeron stat shows Bruins star is still NHL's best two-way forward
The Boston Bruins are once again one of the NHL's best defensive teams, and their success at that end of the ice has been a huge catalyst in the franchise's historically strong start to the 2022-23 season. Boston entered Wednesday with a league-best 19-3-0 record after beating the Tampa Bay...
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Stralman, Forbort, Ullmark & More
In this latest edition of Boston News & Rumors, veteran defenseman Anton Stralman has cleared waivers and is now in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. Meanwhile, shutdown defenseman Derek Forbort returned to the lineup on Tuesday (Nov. 29) after fully recovering from a broken finger that required surgery. In other news, Linus Ullmark seems to be closer to returning, as he served as Jeremy Swayman’s backup during Tuesday’s contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Goalie Report: Red Wings, Capitals, Stars, Blues, Kings, More
As the NHL schedule flips to a new page of its 2022-23 calendar, all of that which made up a narrative-rich November left fans with a lot to digest heading into December. In many cases, supporters must be satisfied with what they were able to consume. Whereas, what other respective onlookers witnessed from their favourite team could have justifiably left them a little queasy.
NBC Sports
Hall's resurgence on third line gives Bruins championship-level depth
BOSTON -- Taylor Hall playing on the Bruins' third line is a pretty good indication of how incredibly deep this Boston roster is up front. After struggling to score of late -- only one goal in his last 11 games -- Hall broke out of that slump with two tallies in the Bruins' 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Tuesday night.
NHL Standings: Detroit Red Wings continue Western dominance
A bow was put on the 2022 NHL Standings and season when the Colorado Avalanche secured their first Stanley Cup
NBC Sports
Bruins are just fifth NHL team ever to accomplish this historic feat
The Boston Bruins have started the 2022-23 NHL season with 13 consecutive wins on home ice, which is a league record, besting the previous mark of 11 straight set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and 2021-22 Florida Panthers. But that record doesn't tell the entire story of Boston's dominance at...
NHL
2023 NHL Stadium Series between Capitals, Hurricanes to air on ABC, ESPN+
Carolina's first outdoor game will take place on N.C. State campus Feb. 18. The 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ in the United States, the NHL announced Thursday. The outdoor game, which will...
MacKinnon, Compher score 2 apiece, Avs beat Sabres 6-4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher scored two goals apiece to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. MacKinnon added three assists and Compher had two helpers for the Avalanche, who won for the fifth time in seven games. Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.
Jim Montgomery, Bruins Take In Pivotal Patriots-Bills Game
The Boston Bruins have an extended break between games, which presented the perfect opportunity to take in some football. The NHL’s best team enjoyed their Thursday off day by attending the New England Patriots’ pivotal AFC East matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, who has led Boston to a 19-3 start in his first season as head coach, was joined by his sons, goaltender Jeremy Swayman and defensemen Matt Grzelcyk and Derek Forbort.
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Royalty shows up to watch Tatum, Celtics, this season’s NBA royalty
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Royalty shows up to watch Tatum, Celtics, this...
Boston Bruins 2023 Winter Classic jerseys available now; Where to buy, cost
The 2023 Winter Classic collection for the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins is now available on Fanatics just a month before the annual matchup on January 2, 2023. The Bruins will take on the Penguins for the annual Winter Classic on January 2 at Fenway Park. Fans looking to shop this collection can do so on Fanatics.
How Stromile Swift Felt About Celtics’ Luke Kornet’s Celebration
Luke Kornet has been a solid bench contributor for the Boston Celtics this season, but it’s the center’s on-court quirks that have caught the attention of the NBA world. The sixth-year big man first captured people’s gaze when he started to contest 3-pointers from the paint. His teammate Marcus Smart approved of what some fans call “The Eclipse,” which has its effectiveness depending on who is shooting the ball.
Comments / 0