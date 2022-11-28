BOSTON -- On just about any other team, Taylor Hall would probably find himself skating on the top line. In a few other instances, he would be part of a team's second line.That was initially the plan with the Bruins this season. But the former No. 1 overall pick and Hart Trophy winner currently occupies space on the third line -- and he doesn't mind it one bit. While it's not exactly how it was planned, with Hall expected to line up with David Krejci and David Pastrnak on the second line before the season, that's how things have shaken out...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO