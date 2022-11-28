Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Young Birders Club Seeking Members Throughout the AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
"Plenty of Dead Fish": Fisherman Says Red Tide is Back Again Near TampaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
As credit card balances are at record highs, flexible work provides Tampa residents a way to pay down debtInstaworkTampa, FL
Related
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Russell Wilson is so bad this season that he dragged Patrick Mahomes out of prime time
The NFL’s announcement led with the news: In Week 14, Sunday Night Football will feature the Miami Dolphins visiting the Los Angeles Chargers, flexing the game that was on the schedule out of there. But which game was flexed out?. That would be the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver...
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes discusses the birth of his son
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomesannounced the birth of his son on Twitter Monday night. On Wednesday, the quarterback spoke to the media just over a day following the monumental life event. Mahomes tweeted a picture with the name Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, Monday's...
Why a Bruce Arians return/coaching staff changes won’t save Buccaneers
Many are already calling for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make changes to the coaching staff. Here’s why this wouldn’t save the Buccaneers’ season. The 2022 season has not exactly gone to plan for the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to put it as lightly as possible. As such, the rather abrupt, and frankly still kind of weird, resignation of Bruce Arians as head coach has many Buccaneers fans feeling rather frustrated.
NBC Sports
Barkley triples down on comments about Klay's declining career
Charles Barkley is tripling down on his comments regarding Klay Thompson's decline this season. In an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Barkley reiterated that he was "disappointed" by how Thompson took the NBA legends' comments. "I went back and looked at what I said," Barkley told Rooks. "Klay...
Former NFL Exec Calls Vikings ‘Frauds’
NFL brains have spent 12 weeks trying to figure out the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, a 9-2 team holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Some have accepted the record with Bill Parcells’ slogan, “You are what your record says you are,” while the Vikings success genuinely flummoxes others. One such man is Joe Banner, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 2012.
Bucs make roster moves heading into Week 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster as they head into Week 13. Cornerback Anthony Chesley has been activated from injured reserve to the practice squad, and linebacker J.J. Russell has been signed to the practice squad after being waived last week. To make room on the roster, the...
thecomeback.com
Player reveals NFL’s new “Manning-Brady” rivalry
For a long time, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were the top quarterbacks in the NFL and their regular duels on the field were some of the most highly anticipated and hotly-contested games in the league. But with Manning retired and Brady nearing retirement, one NFL veteran thinks a new quarterback rivalry has taken over the NFL: Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes.
Arrest warrant issued in Tampa for former NFL receiver Antonio Brown
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, a Miami native, has an arrest warrant for misdemeanor battery charges in Hillsborough County, according to multiple reports
NBC Sports
Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight. Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with...
NBC Sports
Georgia Tech’s Brent Key says 3 assistants will not return in 2023
ATLANTA — Newly named Georgia Tech coach Brent Key announced that three assistant coaches will not return next season. Key said offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long, wide receivers coach Del Alexander and strength and conditioning coach Lewis Caralla will not return. Key was Georgia Tech’s interim...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: We miss everything about Bobby Wagner
The Seahawks and linebacker Bobby Wagner parted ways before the start of the 2022 league year in a move that created a good chunk of cap space for the team and led to Wagner joining the Rams as a free agent. At the time, it looked like a case of...
NBC Sports
Morosi claims Giants have 'legitimate chance' of landing Judge
The New York Yankees reportedly offered Aaron Judge a contract that would make him the highest-paid position player in MLB history based on average annual value. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Wednesday morning that the Yankees laid an offer “in the neighborhood” of eight years and $300 million.
Comments / 2