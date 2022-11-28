ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Road closures planned for local Christmas holiday parades

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
*An updated version of this article can be found here: Several road closures are planned for local Christmas holiday parades (ksby.com)

The public will encounter road closures for the City of Lompoc Children’s Christmas Parade and for the 46th annual Downtown San Luis Obispo Holiday Parade.

The 46th annual Downtown San Luis Obispo Holiday Parade will take place on Friday, December 2, and will result in the closure of the northbound Highway 101 offramp at Broad Street from 4 to 9 p.m.

Electronic message boards will be posted to alert motorists to use an alternate route during this event.

Road closures for the city of Lompoc Children’s Christmas Parade on Friday, December 2 from 3 to 9 p.m. will take place in the following locations:

  • State Route 1 (H Street) will be closed to through traffic from North Avenue to F Street.
  • State Route 246 (H Street) will be closed to through traffic from J Street to SR 1.

Signage will be in place notifying the public of the road closures.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the district 5 website .

