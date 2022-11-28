ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Body of 9-year-old who fell into Polk County lake found 3 days later: PCSO

By Leilyn Torres
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIZm9_0jQFA9Tv00

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the body of a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie that went missing in Lake Annie Saturday afternoon has been found.

According to PCSO, on November 26, the boy and his two brothers were on a pontoon when he fell over the front of the boat and was struck by one of the boat's propellers. Officials said the father jumped into the water to look for his son while his brothers called 911.

PCSO said the 9-year-old boy was not wearing a personal flotation device when he fell into the water but was not required to wear one by law.

Deputies responded to Lake Annie around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday with the assistance of Polk County Fire Rescue. Since then, PCSO's Marine Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery Team (USART), Florida Fish and Wildlife, and other agencies have been involved in the ongoing search and recovery efforts.

"It's a tragedy and an unimaginable nightmare for the family of the boy. We are using extensive resources to find him. We're working in a large lake with depths up to about 16 feet, with poor visibility, but we've been out there 24 hours a day and will continue to be there until we find him," said Sheriff Grady Judd on Monday afternoon.

Initially, the boy's shirt had been located during the search, but he remained missing.

On Tuesday morning, PCSO announced they found the boy's body.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the boy to fall over.

Comments / 11

Related
WESH

Polk County Sheriff's Office responds to deadly crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday morning, the Polk County Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a deadly crash. Sheriff Grady Judd said the two-vehicle crash happened in Lake Wales on State Road 60 and West Lake Wales Road. The crash did involve fatalities, according to Judd. Information hasn't...
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

GoFundMe created to help 79-year-old man injured in brutal attack

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — John Budenas is currently recovering from two broken ribs, a broken ulna and radius, a shattered right hand, and could lose his left index finger. The 79-year-old man was attacked by strangers while walking home from his job the night of Oct. 20. While strolling along 22nd Avenue in St. Petersburg, Budenas recalls what happened before regaining consciousness in a pool of his own blood.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO COUNTY: Suspect Steals Credit Cards from Vehicle Hudson

HUDSON, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that stole items including debit cards from a car in the Canton Ave. area of Hudson December 1st. The man then used the stolen debit cards to purchase items. The man described as a white male around 20-30 years...
HUDSON, FL
fox35orlando.com

Recognize him? Video appears to show man suspected of shooting woman dead near Florida Mall, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man it says is suspected of shooting a woman to death and injuring a man in Orlando. Deputies say on Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Ann Siegel-Colon was shot and killed in the 700 block of West Sand Lake Blvd. near the Florida Mall. Another man was shot at the time, but survived.
ORLANDO, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy