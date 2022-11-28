ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Wanted Battle Creek man arrested after vehicle chase in Calhoun County

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXh17_0jQFA7iT00

A wanted parole absconder was arrested in Calhoun County after a vehicle pursuit on Sunday.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the City of Springfield. They recognized the vehicle as one that had fled from law enforcement earlier that week. The driver was being sought for an active parole absconder warrant with the Michigan Department of Corrections.

When deputies tried to initiate contact with the vehicle’s occupant, he fled southeast on Upton Avenue. The vehicle later crashed into a guardrail on Fountain Street, overturning, and landing on the railroad tracks.

In total, the pursuit lasted for about two minutes and traveled about a mile and a half.

After the crash, deputies called for ambulance and fire personnel. They also contacted the railroad authorities to stop all trains in the area. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and extricated by fire personnel. He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver has been identified as a 44-year-old man from Battle Creek.

After he was evaluated at the hospital, the driver was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail for an active parole absconder warrant, fleeing and eluding from police, and driving while license suspended.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 3

Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

Vehicle chase ends after car crashes on train tracks in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A vehicle chase turned into a rescue operation Sunday night after a car fleeing police landed on a set of railway tracks. At about 9 p.m. Nov. 27, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the city of Springfield, which police quickly recognized as a car used to flee law enforcement earlier in the week. The driver of the vehicle had been wanted on an active parole absconder warrant, police said.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
STURGIS, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old man was arraigned Monday in connection with a domestic incident that occurred on Thanksgiving. On Nov. 24, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police troopers responded to a home located on Hubbard Road, between Vermontville and Lamie highways, just after 9:30 p.m. on reports of a domestic assault. Authorities said they had received a 911 call involving an intoxicated man who was destroying the house and threatening to harm the family pet.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Delta Township fight, shot fired

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested Sunday night in connection with a fight in Delta Township. According to authorities, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shot fired and several people involved in a fight on Spinnaker Drive just before 7:30 p.m. The...
EATON COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Woman still missing four years after vanishing near Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. — It's been four years since a St. Joseph County woman mysteriously vanished after crashing into a ditch outside Sturgis. Around 1,500 missing posters for Brittany Shank, or Brittany Wallace were printed to be handed out across St. Joseph County Wednesday. "I feel I can awake from...
STURGIS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy