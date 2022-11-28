Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Avalanche Watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 08:30:00 PST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH for the following areas: NWS Reno NV - NVZ002 (Greater Lake Tahoe)...CAZ072 (Greater Lake Tahoe (CA) * WHAT...A period of HIGH avalanche danger may occur Sunday morning to Monday morning. * WHERE...Central Sierra Nevada Mountains between Yuba Pass (Hwy 49) on the north and Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4) on the south, including the greater Lake Tahoe area. * WHEN...In effect from Sun 07:00 PST to Mon 07:00 PST. * IMPACTS...A winter storm and gale winds loading substantial amounts of new snow onto a weak existing snowpack may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains. Large avalanches could occur in a variety of areas. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions may occur. Travel in and near avalanche terrain is not recommended during HIGH avalanche danger. Consult https://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 09:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-02 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Widespread dense fog is no longer expected for portions of the Sacramento and Northern San Joaquin Valleys. Though, lingering localized to patchy dense fog will be possible through the next hour or so. Continue to drive with caution if encounter dense fog.
Comments / 0