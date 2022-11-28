Effective: 2022-12-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 08:30:00 PST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH for the following areas: NWS Reno NV - NVZ002 (Greater Lake Tahoe)...CAZ072 (Greater Lake Tahoe (CA) * WHAT...A period of HIGH avalanche danger may occur Sunday morning to Monday morning. * WHERE...Central Sierra Nevada Mountains between Yuba Pass (Hwy 49) on the north and Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4) on the south, including the greater Lake Tahoe area. * WHEN...In effect from Sun 07:00 PST to Mon 07:00 PST. * IMPACTS...A winter storm and gale winds loading substantial amounts of new snow onto a weak existing snowpack may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains. Large avalanches could occur in a variety of areas. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions may occur. Travel in and near avalanche terrain is not recommended during HIGH avalanche danger. Consult https://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO