Atlanta, GA

Time for Hawks to walk the walk after talking the talk

By Dukes Bell, Steven Gagliano
 3 days ago

Friday night in Houston, the plan was coming together for the Hawks in a get-right game against a 3-14 Rockets squad as Dejounte Murray forced a turnover to set up a fast-break opportunity that ended with Trae Young hitting a three to put Atlanta up 90-76 midway through the 3rd quarter. However, the game turned on a dime on Houston’s next possession as a skirmish broke out with Atlanta’s stars right in the thick of it.

Jabari Smith Jr. approached Murray to set things off and as things escalated, Murray was gesturing to the Rockets and continuing to stir the pot. As the referees broke it up, Murray was pumping up the Houston crowd, and the exchange seemed to light a fire under the home team.

From that point on, the Rockets would outscore the Hawks 54-32 to win just their fourth game of the season and get their second home win. While Murray undoubtedly adds a needed edge to the Hawks, Carl Dukes says if you’re going to talk the talk like he does, you’ve got to walk the walk.

“As much as we love the demeanor of Dejounte Murray, this is the kind of stuff you have to back up,” he said on 92.9 The Game’s Dukes & Bell.

Postgame, Smith brought up the fact that the Rockets felt disrespected. To that end, Dukes said the Hawks' attitude has to extend to their play when that happens.

“It’s one of those moments that you go ‘what happened?’...It’s not that Houston went on a run. We pissed them off and then you couldn’t back it up in a game where Trae had 44 and [Murray] had 39,” Dukes said.

With a chance to bounce back Sunday against an underperforming Heat squad at State Farm Arena, the Hawks saw a nine-point halftime lead melt away in a 106-98 loss. In their second game without Clint Capela (dental pain), the Hawks were out-rebounded 46-42 and Miami put up 54 points in the paint.

Capela remains questionable for tonight’s game against the 76ers along with De’Andre Hunter (left foot soreness) and Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness). For Philly, Joel Embiid is questionable after missing four games with a foot injury while James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are both out.

Tipoff on 92.9 The Game is set for 7 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.

