An outraged judge suspends mind control in Florida | Editorial

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

Florida is living proof of George Santayana’s famous warning that “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Here, the forgetfulness is deliberate.

At the initiative of University of Florida students, UF’s history department dedicated a conference room on April 7 to the long-forgotten memory of Enoch Marvin Banks, a professor forced to resign in 1911 for debunking the Big Lie of his time that secession and the Civil War was a noble cause.

In Tallahassee, around the same time, the Legislature was willfully condemning Florida to repeat what happened to Banks.

That day, House Bill 7 went on the bill calendar of the Senate, which would pass it three days later in obedience to Ron DeSantis, Florida’s authoritarian governor. Dubbed by DeSantis the “Stop W.O.K.E.” Act, dedicated in Orwellian doublespeak as the Individual Freedom Act, it intimidates teachers and professors from teaching race-related history as it is, rather than as certain politicians pretend it to be.

It applies to employers as well, discouraging them from requiring racial sensitivity training, as many do.

Cynical censorship

It is the grossest assault on truth in Florida since the figurative lynching of Enoch Marvin Banks. Fortunately, a federal judge’s preliminary injunctions are protecting employers and colleges, for now, from Tallahassee’s cynical censorship.

In February 1911, it had been 50 years since the formation of the Confederacy. Banks, a 34-year-old Georgia-born history professor, marked the anniversary with an article concluding “that the North was relatively in the right, while the South was relatively in the wrong.”

Banks ventured that Southerners were “becoming more tolerant of a free discussion, but his faith was naïve. The Daughters of the Confederacy, the United Confederate Veterans and other torch-bearers of the “Lost Cause” were enraged and called for Banks’ firing. The state’s leading newspaper at the time, the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, warned that Banks would “grow anarchists by wholesale” and “give moral consent to the subversion of government.”

A month after Banks’s article was published, he yielded to the mob, resigned and went home to Georgia, where he succumbed to failing health and died before the year was out.

The South’s mythology provided cover for the Jim Crow laws that perpetuated the poverties, prejudices and cruelties of slavery. Ironically, Banks favored disenfranchising Blacks. As Florida historian Fred Arthur Bailey has explained, Banks thought it would make Southern whites, who were overwhelmingly Democrats, receptive to a two-party system. His criticism of slavery and secession reflected his belief in nationhood rather than sympathy for civil rights.

The South of today is overwhelmingly Republican, a reaction to the Democratic party’s embrace of civil rights. To retain the loyalty and market it to whites nationwide, Republican doctrine maintains that racism is an issue of the past, that citizens today are not responsible for its consequences, and anyone who teaches otherwise is misleading our youth as Banks was accused of doing.

That’s the foundation of HB 7, which U.S. District Judge Mark Walker properly found to be “positively dystopian.” Its key provisions are so convoluted as to expose any teacher, or employer, by the way, to be sued, fired or both, simply for making someone feel self-conscious about race. The colleges could be punished financially.

A direct threat

It is a direct threat to the workplace sensitivity training many employers require, as well as to the intelligence of an entire generation of young Floridians. In separate lawsuits, Walker has blocked its enforcement against both employers and academics.

“One thing is crystal clear — both robust intellectual inquiry and democracy require light to thrive,” Walker wrote in his order . “Our professors are critical to a healthy democracy, and the State of Florida’s decision to choose which viewpoints are worthy of illumination and which must remain in the shadows has implications for us all. If our ‘priests of democracy’ are not allowed to shed light on challenging ideas, then democracy will die in darkness. But the First Amendment does not permit the State of Florida to muzzle its university professors, impose its own orthodoxy of viewpoints, and cast us all into the dark.”

DeSantis’ campaign of mind control has parallels in Virginia, site of an uproar over standards proposed by the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a potential rival for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Compared to existing standards, they notably deemphasize the history of Blacks and Native Americans. They adopt the fiction that slavery was not the only cause of the Civil War and omit Juneteenth and The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from an elementary school section on holidays.

The Virginia Education Association has charged that they are “full of overt political bias” with “coded racist overtures throughout.” Even Youngkin admits they’re flawed.

DeSantis is appealing, at public expense, Walker’s order to a federal appeals court, where he seems confident that its Federalist-infused majority will uphold him, not the Constitution. In so doing, the court would be as dangerously indifferent to history as the Florida Legislature was last April.

May better minds prevail.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com .

