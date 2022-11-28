Read full article on original website
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Fire destroys Lincoln furniture store
LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are working to determine what caused a large fire at a furniture store in Lincoln late Thursday night. Firefighters responding to Knock on Wood Furniture on Lonsdale Avenue around 11:30 p.m. found the building engulfed in large flames with smoke pouring out of the roof. Assistant Fire Chief Robert Fisher […]
darientimes.com
Family sues Farmington River towns after Plainville teen and his friend drowned in 2021
The estate of a 15-year-old Plainville boy who drowned last year along with a friend in the rain-swollen Farmington River is suing the towns of Avon and Burlington along with organizations and businesses deemed responsible for controlling a dam and posting warnings in a popular swimming area. Lucas Brewer and...
Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
On track again, The Connecticut River Museum’s Holiday Train Show
ESSEX, Conn. — The Connecticut River Museum in Essex is largely about all things that sail but, in December, there is also a focus on the rails. It is the 29th year of the River Museum’s Holiday Train Show, an exhibit that has grown to around one thousand square feet and takes up most of the third floor of the museum.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, CT
Middletown is a small city in Middlesex County, Connecticut, with an area of just around 40 square miles. What the city lacks in size is recouped by its quintessential New England charm that unlocks plenty of exciting activities. English settlers established it as a town in 1651 and named it...
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
whatsupnewp.com
CORONET scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday
The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday, December 2 as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in...
FBI announces arrest of ‘Route 91 Bandit,’ accused of multiple bank robberies across New England
CHICOPEE, Mass. — Authorities announced Thursday afternoon they’ve arrested the “Route 91 Bandit,” who is allegedly responsible for several bank robberies around New England. Taylor Dziczek, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts was taken into custody at his home without incident, charged with robbing a bank in Connecticut...
Hartford police investigate bomb threat at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy
HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials are investigating after a reported bomb threat at Hartford's Sport and Medical Sciences Academy this morning. According to Hartford police, the school had received a "vague bomb threat" on Friday around 6:30 a.m. through an email. In response, the school did not open, and the...
connecticuthistory.org
The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest
Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
West Haven man dies in crash on I-95 South in Milford
A West Haven man is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 South in Milford.
Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
ctvisit.com
The Best Christmas Tree Farms in Mystic Country
It’s tree-chopping time! Here are some local farms to check out as you partake in the beloved holiday tradition of choosing or cutting down your real tree. Merry Christmas!. Allen Hill Farm (Brooklyn, CT) Beginning with the letter ‘A’... Allen Hill, a sixth-generation family farm, boasts a 100+ acreage,...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown man accused of leaving scene of Warwick crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Warwick. The crash happened just before noon on Post Road. Chief Connor Bradford said that Jarrod Rossi rear-ended a car, causing his vehicle to rollover. He then fled on foot. The...
NBC Connecticut
5 Taken to Hospital After Driver Hits Van in Southington: Police
Five people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated after a vehicle hit a van in Southington Thursday, according to police. The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Authorities said the van was stopped for a red traffic light in the left-turn-only lane from West Street to Executive Boulevard when another driver who was heading north on West Street failed to stop and hit the van.
Connecticut teen's dream to learn how to fly granted by Make-A-Wish
HARTFORD, Conn. — 16-year-old Madison Bromberg of West Hartford wants to be a pilot in the future. Wednesday, she got her first lesson on what it's like to take to the sky thanks to Make-A-Wish Connecticut. The high school junior was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma two years ago and...
Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In Burlington
An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood. Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported. Police reported finding three nine-millimeter shell casings...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man killed in fiery crash on Route 195 remembered as special human being
A 22-year-old Fall River man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. According to Gregg Miliiote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, just after 2:00 a.m. on November 24th, a motorist contacted emergency services to report a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 195 West just prior to Exit 16 in Westport. The caller advised that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
trumbulltimes.com
U.S. Postal employee charged in fight with co-worker in Ledyard
LEDYARD — The local U.S. Post Office was the scene of a brawl between two employees Wednesday morning, police say. One employee, Cekora I. Hill, 30, of Ledyard, was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. Police said several officers responded to the Ledyard Post...
Stolen gun from Vermont found during Greenfield traffic stop
Two men from different states are facing charges after Massachusetts State Police conduct a traffic stop in Greenfield last week.
