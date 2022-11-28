ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Christmas arrives in Conway with Celebration of Lights

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Celebration of Lights kicks off Thursday night. The drive-through light display runs along Marina Drive in Conway and features various holiday scenes, including a nativity scene, gingerbread men and Santa. At the end is a Christmas Village with a train, vendors, and Santa...
CONWAY, SC
myfourandmore.com

Christmas Show in Myrtle Beach

It’s that time of year again! The time when the weather starts to get colder, the days get shorter, and everyone starts to get a little bit…well, let’s just say “less cheerful.” For some people, Christmas cheer comes naturally. But for others, it can be hard to muster up those good festive feelings.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Brookgreen Gardens begins construction on new red wolf exhibit

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Some new furry friends will be making their way to the Grand Strand as Brookgreen Gardens starts a new exhibit. The new four-acre habitat for red wolves will allow the most endangered wolf in the world to live safely in a natural environment, according to a release.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wpde.com

Check out this unique Christmas experience in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A Horry County tourist attraction is adding more Christmas spirit this season and they want your family to join them!. In addition to the thousands of Christmas lights at River Island Adventure, there are several attractions to keep you and your family entertained this season at "Christmas at the outpost."
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Christmas in Conway: Here are events planned throughout the city in December

Conway’s most recent transformation was from the City of Halloween with pumpkins in trees along Main Street to the December holidays with lights from the water tower and a new event, Riverlight on the Waccamaw. Organizations throughout the city have more than one dozen events scheduled throughout the month,...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Community supports Pawleys Island 'Stick Man' after being severely burned in fire accident

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — The workshop where Thomas Williams spends countless hours sculpting one-of-a-kind pieces of art has pieces of wood laying dormant in a pile. “I let the wood speak to me and every stick I touch I’m telling you it’s prayed for. Now I ain't gonna tell you it’ll open the red sea but I can tell you all of my sticks are blessed," explained Mr. Williams.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

Shoeboxes for Seniors brings holiday cheer to Myrtle Beach elders

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach woman is bringing holiday cheer to seniors in the area.  Lindsay Hickman was inspired to start Shoeboxes for Seniors after seeing several other states across the country giving back. “There are actually near 1,000 Horry County residents that are senior citizens that either live alone or just […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

New Myrtle Beach Dunkin’ GO now open

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ GO location in Myrtle Beach opened on Monday. The new location is at 1937 Mr. Joe White Avenue, which is near Sam’s Club, according to the company. The new location is drive-thru only. “We have observed a shift in our guests’ behavior in recent years, with more […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

1 displaced after fire destroys home in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Friday morning after a fire in Longs. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:20 a.m. to a house fire on Usher Road. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The American Red Cross of South...
LONGS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy