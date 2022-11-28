Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this YearTravel MavenMurrells Inlet, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and CantinaJ.M. LesinskiSurfside Beach, SC
100% chance of snow in North Myrtle Beach & Santa's Secret Workshop for kids
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This December, there’s a 100% chance of snow every weekend in North Myrtle Beach. You’ll find it at the backyard winter wonderland at the Crooked Hammock at Barefoot Landing. The festivities kick off Saturday with Let It Snow Family Fest, which...
Christmas arrives in Conway with Celebration of Lights
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Celebration of Lights kicks off Thursday night. The drive-through light display runs along Marina Drive in Conway and features various holiday scenes, including a nativity scene, gingerbread men and Santa. At the end is a Christmas Village with a train, vendors, and Santa...
Christmas Show in Myrtle Beach
It’s that time of year again! The time when the weather starts to get colder, the days get shorter, and everyone starts to get a little bit…well, let’s just say “less cheerful.” For some people, Christmas cheer comes naturally. But for others, it can be hard to muster up those good festive feelings.
Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar to relocate in Myrtle Beach after outgrowing old space
MYRTLE BEACH (S.C.) — The Crazy Mason Milkshake bar announced Thursday the store will be relocated. In a Facebook post, the store says that its first and hub location will no longer be located or affiliated with the 810 Billiards & Bowling in the Market Common as of March 2023.
Brookgreen Gardens begins construction on new red wolf exhibit
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Some new furry friends will be making their way to the Grand Strand as Brookgreen Gardens starts a new exhibit. The new four-acre habitat for red wolves will allow the most endangered wolf in the world to live safely in a natural environment, according to a release.
Young Conway student is a 'bright light,' leading shoe drive for homeless children, adults
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A young Conway girl's service project to help those less fortunate is getting a lot of attention, but her mother said none of that's important to her daughter, because Oliviana Keith helps others, whether or not someone is watching. "Ever since she was a baby,...
Nights of a Thousand Candles at Brookgreen Gardens named top light display in U.S.
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A favorite attraction for both locals and visitors has been recognized as one of the top light displays in the United States. Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles was included in the U.S. News and World Report list of the 23 Best Christmas Light Displays in the U.S.
Winter Wonderland at The Beach event returns to Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach is ready to kick off the holiday season with the 2nd annual Winter Wonderland at The Beach event, according to a news release. The Winter Wonderland at The Beach Tree Lighting and Art Walk will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Myrtle Beach […]
Check out this unique Christmas experience in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A Horry County tourist attraction is adding more Christmas spirit this season and they want your family to join them!. In addition to the thousands of Christmas lights at River Island Adventure, there are several attractions to keep you and your family entertained this season at "Christmas at the outpost."
HC Angel Tree program returns for 9th year under new name, serving more kids than ever
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Santa is making quite a few stops along the Grand Strand this weekend meeting with kids, and also looking for any elves willing to help make sure every child has a present under the tree this year. The Santa's Village Christmas Drive is back...
'Team Brad & Dragon'; North Myrtle Beach community helps get man & his dog off the streets
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The North Myrtle Beach community worked together to change one man and his dog's life. Together, they got the duo, Brad and his dog Dragon, off the streets in just three weeks. After brad's wife died from cancer, he said he fell into...
‘Breathtaking’: Brookgreen Gardens aglow with Nights of a Thousand Candles
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Brookgreen Gardens is gorgeous at any time of day, but at this time of year at night, the gardens are literally sparkling. Nights of a Thousand Candles is one of the most beloved-holiday events in the southeastern United States. Hundreds of thousands of lightbulbs create a glittering scene across the […]
Christmas in Conway: Here are events planned throughout the city in December
Conway’s most recent transformation was from the City of Halloween with pumpkins in trees along Main Street to the December holidays with lights from the water tower and a new event, Riverlight on the Waccamaw. Organizations throughout the city have more than one dozen events scheduled throughout the month,...
Community supports Pawleys Island 'Stick Man' after being severely burned in fire accident
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — The workshop where Thomas Williams spends countless hours sculpting one-of-a-kind pieces of art has pieces of wood laying dormant in a pile. “I let the wood speak to me and every stick I touch I’m telling you it’s prayed for. Now I ain't gonna tell you it’ll open the red sea but I can tell you all of my sticks are blessed," explained Mr. Williams.
Shoeboxes for Seniors brings holiday cheer to Myrtle Beach elders
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach woman is bringing holiday cheer to seniors in the area. Lindsay Hickman was inspired to start Shoeboxes for Seniors after seeing several other states across the country giving back. “There are actually near 1,000 Horry County residents that are senior citizens that either live alone or just […]
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Marion Fire Rescue issues smoke advisory after fighting large outside fire along South Main Street
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire crews responded to a large outside fire Wednesday in Marion that led to a smoke advisory, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened Wednesday morning near the 1200 block of South Main Street, MFR said. According to MFR, the fire is now under control as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. A […]
New Myrtle Beach Dunkin’ GO now open
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ GO location in Myrtle Beach opened on Monday. The new location is at 1937 Mr. Joe White Avenue, which is near Sam’s Club, according to the company. The new location is drive-thru only. “We have observed a shift in our guests’ behavior in recent years, with more […]
1 displaced after fire destroys home in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Friday morning after a fire in Longs. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:20 a.m. to a house fire on Usher Road. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The American Red Cross of South...
