Washington County, OR

Reports: Double homicide victims were suspect's wife, her sister

By Troy Shinn
Forest Grove News Times
 2 days ago
The two victims in the Nov. 16 double homicide in the Scholls area were the wife of the suspect and her sister, according to news reports and a statement from a state legislator.

Police responded to the 23000 block of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, in unincorporated Washington County, just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. They found two victims dead outside the home and one person, the suspect, with life-threatening injuries suffered "from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement, Sen. Janeen Sollman identified the victims as Gabriele Jimenez Perez, 43, and her sister, Lenin Hernandez Rosas, 38.

The suspect, who later died from his wounds at an area hospital, was confirmed as Carlos Jimenez-Vargas, 46.

The victims' identities have not yet been confirmed by the Sheriff's Office as of this report on Monday, Nov. 28. However, multiple news outlets have also reported the victims' relationship to Jimenez-Vargas.

Jimenez-Vargas was previously arrested for violent crimes this year, including strangulation, unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence. He was released prior to his trial, which was initially scheduled to begin on Nov. 29 but was moved to Feb. 1.

His release agreement stipulated that he was not to have contact with the victims, and he must wear a GPS monitoring device.

Sollman, a Hillsboro Democrat who is also a board member of the Washington County Family Justice Center, issued a statement following the incident. Her statement specifically referenced this issue of pretrial releases for violent offenders.

"As someone that grew up in a home where domestic violence was present, I know that domestic violence is about negative, and often violent control," Sollman stated. "We must expand pretrial release assessments to include crimes of domestic violence and personal violence, such as strangulation."

Sollman, who just won reelection to the Oregon Senate over a Republican opponent who criticized her record on criminal justice, committed to addressing the issue when the Oregon Legislature reconvenes next year.

"Early in the 2023 legislative session, I will be looking at how different courts address these issues in order to help prevent tragedies like this from occurring and will be working with all advocates interested in working on this issue," Sollman concluded.

Two GoFundMe fundraisers have been established for the victims' families to assist with funeral and memorial costs. Both can be found online by visiting this page for Gaby Jimenez Perez and this page for Lenin Hernandez Rosas .

Comments / 10

Stand For Truth
2d ago

If there is any form of violence in charges, there should not be a release until trial, time and time again the victims get re-assulted or killed. This pre-trial BS needs to stop, lock them up, try them and then keep them locked up if found guilty

Reply
9
Jessica Z
1d ago

I knew one of the victims. She was such a beautiful person, always has a smile no matter what. What a tragedy..

Reply
6
Kelly Miller
1d ago

Why do they have to take other lives?! If you’re so miserable, just take your own!

Reply
5
