ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe man arrested after stalking woman on Snapchat, agents say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJrpt_0jQF9O3x00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Louisiana Probation and Parole agents received an anonymous tip that 32-year-old James Cody McMahon was allegedly stalking a female on Snapchat. Agents then made contact with McMahon at his residence on Millhaven Road in Monroe, La.

McMahon was read his Miranda Rights and was questioned by authorities about his Snapchat account. His cell phone was then seized by authorities for evidence and they discovered that he was actively using the account.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Sex Offender Registration Violation and Unlawful Use of Social Media. His bond was set at $7,000.

According to authorities, McMahon was released from prison on October 5, 2022, and was on parole for his conviction for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested; allegedly assaulted deputy during arrest

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a male walking in the middle of Morton Street in Monroe, La. After deputies came to a stop to avoid hitting the male, they advised him of his violation. According to deputies, […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Caldwell Parish Sheriff addresses viral arrest video

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Nov. 7, deputies with the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled over Brandon Dean for a traffic stop that ended with his arrest for resisting arrest. Video filmed by a bystander was widely circulated on social media. The video showed one deputy punching the man in his ribs as two other officers assisted in the arrest. Some people commented on the video, questioning the deputy’s use of force.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man arrested; allegedly stole floodlights from previous employer

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 30, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Jason Laird for allegedly stealing four floodlights from his previous employer. According to a deputy, the victim advised four of his Rab FxLED 150T floodlights were missing from the business’s storage. The floodlights were worth $877.80 each, reports say. The […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Driver sleeping in roadway booked for DWI

A Mississippi man was arrested on his second DWI in less than a year after a Lincoln Parish deputy sheriff found him asleep behind the wheel in the roadway. Early Wednesday morning, Alberto Hernandez, 34, of Horn Lake, Miss. was found asleep in his Ford pickup in the northbound lane of La. Highway 33. When the deputy attempted to wake the driver, Hernandez drove off, traveling a short distance before stopping again.
HORN LAKE, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police searching for July 2022 homicide suspects

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for three suspects who are wanted for a homicide that occurred on July 30, 2022, at the Oak Manor Apartments in Monroe, La. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individuals in the pictures above, […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman allegedly stabs door with kitchen knife while searching for ex-boyfriend; assaulted police en route to jail

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Stacy Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, police were informed that the suspect, 34-year-old Roshonda R. Starks, fled the scene. According to witnesses, Starks went […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic incident leads to arrest

A Choudrant man was arrested Monday afternoon after Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in progress on Harris Road. Deputies found a woman sitting at the dining table crying hysterically. She said her boyfriend, Michael C. Alexander, Jr., 24, took her phone and prescription medication. He went through her phone and found a number for another man she had texted. She said she attempted to get the phone back and Alexander shoved up her against the wall. Alexander pinned her down and would not let her go. She said she tried to get away, but Alexander wouldn’t let her and picked her up and held her upside down by her feet. She said the only way to get him off of her was by biting him. She continued biting him until he walked away, and she called 911.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Wanted man arrested on warrants

A Downsville man was arrested last week after narcotics officers spotted him in front of a Ruston tavern. Terrel V. Andrews, 31, was spotted by members of the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) about 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday night. The team held several warrants for Andrews for distribution of Schedule II controlled substances.
RUSTON, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe Police asking for assistance in searching for suspect

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe police are asking for assistance locating and identifying a suspect. If you know the identity and the location of this suspect, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Investigation lands duo behind bars for possessing 150 Xanax pills and firearm, Monroe Police say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past several months, Monroe Police have been receiving information that 29-year-old Daniel Modicue and 26-year-old Billishea Kid were allegedly selling narcotics from their apartment. During the investigation, Monroe Police conducted surveillance on the residence. On November 29, 2022, Monroe Police […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Eros woman accused of assaulting her mother; allegedly stole her debit card and vehicle

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. EROS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, authorities were dispatched to a residence on Kilpatrick Road in Eros, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the suspect’s mother. According to the victim, her daughter, 42-year-old Hillary E. Williams, arrived at the […]
EROS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy