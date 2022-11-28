Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Wahine volleyball meets LSU in first round of NCAA tournament
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Friday, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is set to make its 29th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. In Stanford, Cali., the three-time Big West champs will meet LSU in the first round. This marks the third-straight season the ‘Bows pulled the Big West conference’s automatic bid....
2022 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament to feature variety of Hawaii ties
The 2022 NCAA Tournament will feature a bevy of Hawaii ties in rosters and coaching staffs.
‘Bows basketball falls to Texas A&M Commerce in controversial finish
The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team lost to Texas A&M Commerce on Wednesday night in a game that ended in controversy. The Rainbow Warriors, who struggled offensively trailed by as many as 14 in the second half but made a comeback late where after a Noel Coleman three pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining, UH […]
the university of hawai'i system
Largest gift in history of UH women’s soccer from Nan Inc. founder
The University of Hawaiʻi women’s soccer team has received its largest-ever gift, $50,000 from an old friend of the Rainbow Wahine team’s head coach. Nan Chul “Patrick” Shin, founder of Hawaiʻi general contracting company Nan Inc., delivered the check to Rainbow Wahine Head Coach Michele Nagamine in November.
the university of hawai'i system
Igiede, Lang, Alexander earn Big West weekly honors
Three University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball players earned Big West weekly honors in the final week of the regular season. Amber Igiede picked up her third Offensive Player of the Week award, Kate Lang was tabbed Setter of the Week for the third time and Caylen Alexander set a new UH record with her sixth Freshman of the Week award.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Eight Rainbow Warriors awarded All-Mountain West Conference honors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Mountain West Conference announced their All-Conference footall teams on Tuesday with eight Rainbow Warriors being awarded All-Mountain West Honors. Offensive lineman Ilm Manning and tight end Caleb Phillips headline the group after being named to the first team while fellow o-lineman Micah Vanterpool was named to...
Men’s IRONMAN race leaving Kona, women’s race to stay
The 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship will occur in two different host venues.
pryorinfopub.com
Pryor High School Cheerleader to Perform in The Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, HI
Pryor, OK– Pryor High School is proud to announce that its cheerleading member, Maegan Mitchell, will represent Varsity Spirit, the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition, in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade at the In Honolulu, HI from December 4-9, 2022.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Hilo student mentoring program gets statewide showcase
A new student-led peer mentoring program for Hawaiʻi Island highschoolers is taking shape at University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. The Ka Pouhana Mentoring Program pairs UH Hilo student mentors with faculty members to give individualized support to first-year college students. The student mentors presented the program’s objectives at the annual Schools of the Future Conference in October in an effort to showcase how schools statewide can better serve keiki.
Oʻahu highway named in honor of Maui chief
Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon. That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday. AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while...
hawaiinewsnow.com
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy’s toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed. Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway...
Mauna Loa forms fourth fissure overnight
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory brought new updates during the overnight eruption of Mauna Loa including information about a fourth fissure forming.
aeroroutes.com
China Airlines Tentatively Schedules Honolulu Service Resumption in 3Q23
China Airlines in recent schedule update tentatively revised planned service resumption to Hawaii, despite reservation remains unavailable. Recent update sees the Skyteam member tentatively lists first Taipei Taoyuan – Honolulu flight on 01JUL23, although this remains unconfirmed. The A350-900XWB aircraft is scheduled 3 times weekly. CI002 TPE1435 – 0555HNL...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches
Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
KITV.com
Aging Well: Chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission says love for politics keeps him going
A Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics. Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission. On General Election night in November, the two Scotts heading up Hawaii's political process take a moment to speak. On the left, Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago. On the right, Elections Commission chair Scotty Anderson. After the election wrapped up, the two planned to meet again in December to see if they need to improve anything for the next time.
Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter
The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Dec. 1–7
View Christmas trees decorated in various themes by City and County of Honolulu departments. Shaka Santa, Tūtū Mele and the snowman family will also be there spreading holiday cheer. On Dec. 3, Mayor Rick Blangiardi will light the city’s 50-foot holiday tree, as well as the lights strung up around Honolulu Hale and the Civic Center grounds. McKenna Maduli will host. Find more details on opening night and special events throughout the season in our guide here.
When to expect vog to hit your area
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
