Bond set at $10k for South Dakota man facing child rape charges
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Lincoln County man appeared in court on child rape charges Monday.
The judge set 37-year-old Lucas Ayotte's bond at $10,000 cash only.
He faces two counts of first-degree rape, along with sexual contact with a child and giving harmful materials to a child.
The alleged crimes happened between November 1 and 27. He was booked into jail late Sunday night.
