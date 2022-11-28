ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, SD

Bond set at $10k for South Dakota man facing child rape charges

By Anna Peters
 3 days ago

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Lincoln County man appeared in court on child rape charges Monday.

Lucas Brian Ayotte

The judge set 37-year-old Lucas Ayotte’s bond at $10,000 cash only.

He faces two counts of first-degree rape, along with sexual contact with a child and giving harmful materials to a child.

The alleged crimes happened between November 1 and 27. He was booked into jail late Sunday night.

Community Policy