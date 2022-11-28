Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson is so bad this season that he dragged Patrick Mahomes out of prime time
The NFL’s announcement led with the news: In Week 14, Sunday Night Football will feature the Miami Dolphins visiting the Los Angeles Chargers, flexing the game that was on the schedule out of there. But which game was flexed out?. That would be the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
New NFL team listed as favorite to win Super Bowl
There is now a new betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. For the first time since last season, the Kansas City Chiefs are now favored to win the Super Bowl. Previously this year, the Bills were favored, but the Chiefs are healthier and regarded as playing better, likely leading to the odds shift.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
‘Truth Hurts’ for critics of the Minnesota Vikings | Minority Report
The Minnesota Vikings are making life hard for sports media’s talking heads. Through 11 games, the Vikings are 14th in points scored and 19th in points allowed. They got blown out 40-3 at home by the Dallas Cowboys. The defense has been shaky, and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is having his worst season since his 2018 arrival to the Twin Cities.
NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room
An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’
The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys
Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Mercifully, Patriots fans can actually watch Thursday night's game on regular TV
The New England Patriots’ Thursday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills will air on FOX 25 in Boston, and not exclusively on Amazon Prime like in other markets.
Look: Rams Have Made Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.
The Los Angeles Rams are completely removed from the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency sweepstakes. According to team insider Greg Beacham, the Rams are no longer reserving OBJ's spot in the SoFi Stadium locker room. The locker that housed Beckham's nameplate for the entire 2022 season is now blank. The Rams...
Has Vikings 2nd-Round Pick Turned into a Catastrophe?
The Minnesota Vikings used to employ a head coach that was set on being able to coach up secondary defenders. He was let go while his defense fell apart, and ultimately he stopped having that ability. Needing to fix it, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected Andrew Booth Jr. with a 2nd round pick in 2022. Boy, has that gone poorly.
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 12/1/2022
The Buffalo Bills will head to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots in a Thursday night showdown. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bills-Patriots prediction and pick. The Bills edged the Detroit Lions 28-25 in a Thanksgiving thriller where Josh Allen drove...
Well done Broncos fans! Here’s where you rank among the NFL’s rudest fan bases
It's not a written requirement to complete a cotilion course ahead of becoming a supporter of an NFL franchise, but it would appear that some teams' fan bases have carried themselves in aloft more so than others when it comes to overall rudeness.
Nebraska Reportedly Hiring Key NFL Assistant Coach
Just last week, the football world learned that former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule would become the new head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rhule wasted no time getting a jumpstart on recruiting and filling out his coaching staff. He added to that coaching staff on Wednesday morning with another important hire.
Big Ten Football Team Reportedly Fires Multiple Coaches Following 1-Win Season
Northwestern purged part of its coaching staff following its worst season record (1-11) since 1989. Defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil, defensive line coach Marty Long and wide receivers coach Dennis Springer were all fired on Tuesday. Longtime Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald said these ...
