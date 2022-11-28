ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets X-Factor

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Free Press

‘Truth Hurts’ for critics of the Minnesota Vikings | Minority Report

The Minnesota Vikings are making life hard for sports media’s talking heads. Through 11 games, the Vikings are 14th in points scored and 19th in points allowed. They got blown out 40-3 at home by the Dallas Cowboys. The defense has been shaky, and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is having his worst season since his 2018 arrival to the Twin Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room

An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’

The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys

Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
The Spun

Look: Rams Have Made Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams are completely removed from the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency sweepstakes. According to team insider Greg Beacham, the Rams are no longer reserving OBJ's spot in the SoFi Stadium locker room. The locker that housed Beckham's nameplate for the entire 2022 season is now blank. The Rams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
VikingsTerritory

Has Vikings 2nd-Round Pick Turned into a Catastrophe?

The Minnesota Vikings used to employ a head coach that was set on being able to coach up secondary defenders. He was let go while his defense fell apart, and ultimately he stopped having that ability. Needing to fix it, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected Andrew Booth Jr. with a 2nd round pick in 2022. Boy, has that gone poorly.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Hiring Key NFL Assistant Coach

Just last week, the football world learned that former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule would become the new head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rhule wasted no time getting a jumpstart on recruiting and filling out his coaching staff. He added to that coaching staff on Wednesday morning with another important hire.
LINCOLN, NE
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy