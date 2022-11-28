Read full article on original website
Chinese President, Who Guided China Into Global Market After Tiananmen Crackdown, Dies At 96
Xi Jinping’s Mouthpiece Slams US And Britain, Justifies Crackdown On Protestors As Way ‘To Protect Our People’s Lives’. “Comrade Jiang Zemin’s death is an incalculable loss to our Party and our military and our people of all ethnic groups,” the government said in a letter with “profound grief.”
Apple iPhone Likely To Miss Consensus By 16M As China's Macros Weigh, Analysts Say
UBS believes Apple Inc's AAPL iPhone 14 generation may miss expectations by 16 million units this year, as China's Covid Zero policy takes a toll on its essential Zhengzhou plant and entry-level models face weak demand. UBS analysts slashed their total iPhone 14 production forecast to 76 million from 92...
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'
Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
This Market Expert Sees 'Lot Of Upside' For China's Internet Stocks After Covid-Related Protests
On CNBC, Jonathan Krane of KraneShares said Chinese internet stocks have gained a lot during the last two days, despite ongoing protests related to Covid-restrictions. The government of China also responded to the protests, saying it will be easing restrictions, after a series of lockdowns in reaction to a recent surge in local cases. Krane sees China opening up going into the first quarter and also expects the internet sector to continue to “rise up.”
Tesla Has Been The Most Profitable Stock For Short Sellers 2 Months In A Row
Tesla Inc TSLA shares have rallied 7.2% in the last five days, but Tesla continues to be one of the most profitable stocks in the market for short sellers. ORTEX Analytics released its monthly Short Interest Insights report this week and said Tesla was the most profitable stock in the market for short sellers for the second straight month in November.
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
Why UiPath Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL shares rose 44.7% to $0.9902 in pre-market trading after the company reported the U.S. FDA approval of REZLIDHIA (olutasidenib) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a susceptible IDH1 mutation. MEI Pharma, Inc. MEIP shares rose 22.2% to $0.40...
Why China's Economic Measures Aren't 'Going To Cut It' Says Economist
Cornell University Professor and economist Eswar Prasad said modest economic measures are currently being taken in a variety of ways by China. During his appearance on CNBC International, Prasad said he believed COVID-19 and economic measures aren’t "going to cut it" as growth momentum seemed to be stalling at the moment and the country was seeing "significant disruptions" to several parts of the economy.
Why Netflix's Stock Rally Is Likely To Continue
Netflix, Inc’s NFLX shares gained 3.7% on Thursday and are up around 11% this week. On CNBC’s “Options Action,” Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Netflix traded 2.5 times its average daily volume and was the second busiest single stock on Thursday. Don’t forget to check...
South Korea Scrambles Fighter Jets After 2 Chinese, 6 Russian Warplanes Enter Air Defense Zone Without Notice
South Korea on Wednesday said it scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defense identification zone (A.K.A. KADIZ) without notice. What Happened: Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (J.C.S.) said the warplanes flew across its defense identification zone but did not violate the country’s territorial air, reported Yonhap News Agency.
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD More Than Doubles Production, Deliveries In Nov Despite COVID-19 Challenges
Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Company Limited BYDDY BYDDF reported on Friday a strong increase in deliveries for the month of November despite China reeling under the impact of COVID-19. What Happened: The Shenzhen-based automaker’s November battery EV deliveries came in at 113,915 units, the company said in a disclosure...
What's Going On With Chinese Stocks Today?
US-listed Chinese stocks gained today amid reopening hopes, with shares of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI gaining 3.26% in Friday's session. Recent unrest in China due to the country's zero-COVID policy has led to less strict quarantine requirements, with China reportedly allowing home quarantine for some COVID-positive individuals. Pushback...
Here's Where Morgan Stanley Bets The Housing Market Goes In 2023
Researchers at Morgan Stanley MS expect the housing market to take a dive in 2023, blowing cold air on those who purchased a home in 2022. What Happened: Morgan Stanley anticipates a 4% year-over-year gain in U.S. home prices by the end of 2022 as determined by the Case-Shiller Index.
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
78% Bitcoins Circulating Supply Illiquid As Investors Refuse To Sell Amid FTX Contagion
Nearly 78% of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD total circulating supply is illiquid, as investors have been pulling their digital assets away from exchanges and storing them in custodial wallets, to avoid selling them. What Happened: According to Glassnode on-chain data analyzed by Cryptoslate, only 22% of all mined Bitcoin is moving...
Gold Down 1%; Samsara Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 75 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.22% to 34,319.84 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 11,401.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.47% to 4,057.57. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.1% on...
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
Elon Musk Vs. Tim Cook Feud Gets Over In A Heartbeat: Analyst Says We Were Just Served 'Masterclass In Crisis Management'
Elon Musk and Apple amicably resolved the misgivings between them following a public outburst by the billionaire. Apple CEO Tim Cook's ability to face problems head-on and his flexibility are key attributes of his crisis management skills. Elon Musk recently called out Apple Inc. AAPL for pulling out most of...
These Analysts Slash Price Targets On Asana Following Weak Guidance
Asana Inc ASAN posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued soft guidance. Asana’s quarterly revenue increased 41% year-over-year to $141.4 million. The number beat average analyst estimates of $139.37 billion. Asana reported a quarterly net loss of 26 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 32 cents per share.
