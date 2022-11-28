Read full article on original website
Deadline for unclaimed property holders to avoid penalties approaches
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is reminding businesses that the deadline is approaching to initiate voluntary disclosure agreements and avoid penalties. The DOR said many businesses are unaware of the legal requirements to turn over property. Businesses are required to send in uncashed payroll checks, unclaimed...
Wisconsin man indicted for alleged $35 million bank fraud scheme
(FOX 9) - A grand jury federally indicted a Wisconsin man for allegedly orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme involving real estate investors. Prosecutors charged Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, of Eau Claire, with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly defrauding multiple federally-insured banks starting sometime in 2020 until August 2022.
Western Wisconsin meth dealers receive multi-year prison sentences
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo woman and three others were sentenced to multiple years in prison Thursday after distributing meth in western Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Pa Kou Yang, a 33-year-old from Baraboo, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent...
Legislative audit finds significant waste in two Wisconsin coronavirus grant programs
(The Center Square) – No one really knows just how much of Wisconsin’s nearly $600 million in small business coronavirus grant money was wasted or given to scammers. The Legislative Audit Bureau on Tuesday released a limited review of the “We’re All In” and “Wisconsin Tomorrow” programs, and confirmed that the state handed out money to ineligible businesses. “LAB reviewed 172 program grants totaling $4.1 million and found that DOR...
Audit exposes more problems with Evers’ COVID grant spending
MADISON —The Evers administration wrongly issued hundreds of thousands of dollars in business grants based on changed eligibility requirements, according to the latest state audit of the billions of dollars in federal COVID relief Evers has spent at his discretion. The Legislative Audit Bureau conducted a “limited scope” review...
Food Stamps Schedule: Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits for December 2022 and How To Use SNAP for Discounts
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
WI Woman Never Allowed Back In Store After Black Friday Incident
Black Friday shopping can get crazy but this Wisconsin woman took it to the next level by being banned from this store for life. Black Friday Is Quite What It Used To Be For Shopping. Remember when Black Friday shopping was at its peak? It would get wild. Stores would...
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
Evers’ DNR turning harder left
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has radicalized the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and things look to only get worse in his next term, conservative leaders predict. “I’m extremely concerned about the future here,” said DNR Board Chairman Gregory Kazmierski. He pointed to the agency release of...
Debt owed by Wisconsin's local governments reaches highest level on record
Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020 — the highest amount on record.
Wisconsin Police Win Trifecta With Weed, Speeding, And Gun Arrest
This suspect in Wisconsin hit a triple for crime when police busted him with a loaded gun, cannabis, and driving over the speed limit. Unfortunately, many criminals don't have much of an education. If they did, then maybe the bad people would think before breaking the law. I don't have any experience with sketchy behavior but I do know common sense. Even if the suspects didn't go far in school, you would hope they at least had some street smarts.
Towing companies ready for winter season in Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the snow piling up, it’s impacting travel out on the roads. From rollovers and crashes to vehicles sliding into the ditch, towing companies across western Wisconsin are ready for a busy season head. As the snow falls, the calls for service come in at...
Harassment or free speech? Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments in case of protestor at family planning clinic
Wisconsin's Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday on behalf of a man barred from being near a nurse practitioner for Planned Parenthood, after a lower court found he harassed and intimidated her. The Trempealeau County Circuit Court granted an injunction against Brian Aish in 2020, over actions he took while protesting...
Food, employment, physical health impact low-income households in western Wisconsin
West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency (West CAP) has recently released the results of their latest Community Needs Assessment, giving comprehensive data about the current needs and concerns of low-income individuals and families across seven counties in west central Wisconsin. Among the results, food and nutrition was identified as the...
Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties
Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
We Energies price hike: PSC sets 2023 rates on Thursday
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is meeting Thursday to officially set the new prices for We Energies bills in our state.
Wisconsin DNR reports deer harvest totals up from 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has released preliminary harvest and license data following the 9-day gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the total firearm deer harvest was up 14.4% statewide, with the antlered harvest up 14.7% and antlerless harvest up 14.1%. Preliminary figures show that...
Respiratory Illnesses Increasing Here On Pace With Rest of the State, Nation
You’ve likely been hearing about the triple threat of viruses affecting increasing numbers of Americans, and that definitely includes the Sheboygan area. Most only need to look as far as their workplace or school to see the evidence: Coughs, sneezes, fevers and other symptoms are common, and that’s a problem because these and others are shared by all three illnesses of concern – COVID-19, Influenza and RSV.
Why Are So Many Kangaroos Spotted On The Loose In Wisconsin?
It has been a very strange few years and there is no denying that! It has even been weird when it comes to strange animal stories making headlines. I recently came across a few from the last couple of years that made me scratch my head and they all had to do with kangaroos.
