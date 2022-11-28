ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

nbc15.com

Deadline for unclaimed property holders to avoid penalties approaches

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is reminding businesses that the deadline is approaching to initiate voluntary disclosure agreements and avoid penalties. The DOR said many businesses are unaware of the legal requirements to turn over property. Businesses are required to send in uncashed payroll checks, unclaimed...
fox9.com

Wisconsin man indicted for alleged $35 million bank fraud scheme

(FOX 9) - A grand jury federally indicted a Wisconsin man for allegedly orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme involving real estate investors. Prosecutors charged Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, of Eau Claire, with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly defrauding multiple federally-insured banks starting sometime in 2020 until August 2022.
nbc15.com

Western Wisconsin meth dealers receive multi-year prison sentences

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo woman and three others were sentenced to multiple years in prison Thursday after distributing meth in western Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Pa Kou Yang, a 33-year-old from Baraboo, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent...
The Center Square

Legislative audit finds significant waste in two Wisconsin coronavirus grant programs

(The Center Square) – No one really knows just how much of Wisconsin’s nearly $600 million in small business coronavirus grant money was wasted or given to scammers. The Legislative Audit Bureau on Tuesday released a limited review of the “We’re All In” and “Wisconsin Tomorrow” programs, and confirmed that the state handed out money to ineligible businesses. “LAB reviewed 172 program grants totaling $4.1 million and found that DOR...
empowerwisconsin.org

Audit exposes more problems with Evers’ COVID grant spending

MADISON —The Evers administration wrongly issued hundreds of thousands of dollars in business grants based on changed eligibility requirements, according to the latest state audit of the billions of dollars in federal COVID relief Evers has spent at his discretion. The Legislative Audit Bureau conducted a “limited scope” review...
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ DNR turning harder left

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has radicalized the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and things look to only get worse in his next term, conservative leaders predict. “I’m extremely concerned about the future here,” said DNR Board Chairman Gregory Kazmierski. He pointed to the agency release of...
Q985

Wisconsin Police Win Trifecta With Weed, Speeding, And Gun Arrest

This suspect in Wisconsin hit a triple for crime when police busted him with a loaded gun, cannabis, and driving over the speed limit. Unfortunately, many criminals don't have much of an education. If they did, then maybe the bad people would think before breaking the law. I don't have any experience with sketchy behavior but I do know common sense. Even if the suspects didn't go far in school, you would hope they at least had some street smarts.
WEAU-TV 13

Towing companies ready for winter season in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the snow piling up, it’s impacting travel out on the roads. From rollovers and crashes to vehicles sliding into the ditch, towing companies across western Wisconsin are ready for a busy season head. As the snow falls, the calls for service come in at...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties

Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin DNR reports deer harvest totals up from 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has released preliminary harvest and license data following the 9-day gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the total firearm deer harvest was up 14.4% statewide, with the antlered harvest up 14.7% and antlerless harvest up 14.1%. Preliminary figures show that...
MADISON, WI
b93radio.com

Respiratory Illnesses Increasing Here On Pace With Rest of the State, Nation

You’ve likely been hearing about the triple threat of viruses affecting increasing numbers of Americans, and that definitely includes the Sheboygan area. Most only need to look as far as their workplace or school to see the evidence: Coughs, sneezes, fevers and other symptoms are common, and that’s a problem because these and others are shared by all three illnesses of concern – COVID-19, Influenza and RSV.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

