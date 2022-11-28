Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins will practice ‘to some degree’ this week as he works way back from knee surgery

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins runs against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 2. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will return to practice this week “to some degree,” coach John Harbaugh said on Monday.

Dobbins has missed the last five games since he opted for cleanup surgery to hasten his recovery from an injury that cost him last season. The 2020 second-round pick, who tore his ACL, LCL and meniscus in his left knee, along with his hamstring in the 2021 preseason finale, has rushed for 123 yards on 3.5 yards per carry in four games this year.

The Ravens placed Dobbins on injured reserve after their Week 6 loss to the New York Giants, so whenever he resumes practicing, they will have 21 days to add him to their 53-man roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve.

“I’m not sure exactly what they’ll let him do, so we’ll see,” said Harbaugh, who previously noted that Dobbins’ surgery was a “smashing success.”

Harbaugh also said rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, who did not play against the Jaguars, “had an ankle roll” in practice on Friday.

“We thought maybe he would be OK for the game, but if you’ve ever rolled your ankle, it just wasn’t,” Harbaugh said. “So that moved Josh [Oliver] into some of those roles, and I thought he played great.”

Oliver finished with a career-high 76 receiving yards and a touchdown against his former team.