ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

JEB Little Creek-Fort Story to hold annual tree lighting and holiday concert

By Jimmy LaRoue
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YR61j_0jQF6uBk00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will kickoff its holiday season Friday with its annual holiday tree lighting ceremony and U.S. Fleet Forces Band holiday concert.

The event is free and open to all military families, active duty and retirees and their guests.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the outdoor tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6:40 p.m.

Santa will be there along with the festive holiday music from the Fleet Forces Band, with an indoor concert scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Schedule Brings Seasonal Events To Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—Starting last week during Thanksgiving and running through New Year’s Day, the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series is bringing the sights and sounds of the season to Newport News for residents and visitors alike to enjoy. Pronounced “enlighten,” the series includes three main events: Celebration in Lights...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad

Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. Chesapeake police looks social media account that …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia …. Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA

In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

51K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy