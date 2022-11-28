JEB Little Creek-Fort Story to hold annual tree lighting and holiday concert

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will kickoff its holiday season Friday with its annual holiday tree lighting ceremony and U.S. Fleet Forces Band holiday concert.

The event is free and open to all military families, active duty and retirees and their guests.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the outdoor tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6:40 p.m.

Santa will be there along with the festive holiday music from the Fleet Forces Band, with an indoor concert scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

