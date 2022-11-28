Read full article on original website
33-year-old Rome Man arrested for Burglary
A 33-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department at a location on Shorter Avenue on Thursday for Bulgary. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Dennis Randall Stanley of a Tower Road address allegedly damaged a window screen to break into a residence on Lombary Way while also using the utilities of the home without permission. Stanley is charged with criminal trespass, theft of service, felony failure to appear, and first-degree burglary.
Woodstock man sentenced to 30 years for domestic violence, drugs, and other charges
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Woodstock man Justin Cameron Finnegan, 22, has been sentenced to 30 years, with the first 20 years to serve in federal prison for multiple crimes. According to a release, a jury found Finnegan guilty of eight charges including kidnapping, possession of controlled substances, violating a Family Violence Order, family violence aggravated assault, and false imprisonment.
Cave Spring Police Officer Arrested on Drug Charges
Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, GA, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony. Terry Lee Wheeler, age 52, of Floyd County, GA, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute Percocet, and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony. Both men were taken to the Floyd County Jail.
44-year-old Adairsville Man charged with Felony Theft by Taking
A 44-year-old Bartow County Man was arrested by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Floyd County Jail on Tuesday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Frank Christopher Cudd of a Redd Road Adairsville address allegedly stole a 1993 Harley Davidson and also a MIG welder from a residence on Kingston Highway earlier this year. Cudd is being charged with felony theft by taking.
Acworth man arrested for allegedly firing gun, damaging property
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Acworth man is under arrest after he allegedly fired a gun and damaged property. Acworth police went to 3154 Parfait Pl. after receiving several 911 reports of gunshots. After arriving, they found spent casings property that had apparently taken bullet damage. Investigators interviewed and arrested Auntanesh Lankster shortly after their arrival.
3 arrested for involvement in multi-state theft ring
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police agencies have linked one truck to a ring of thefts around Georgia. Beginning in early September, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department started getting reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Silver Creek Woman charged with 2nd-Degree Homicide in connection to Fatal Wreck
According to Floyd County Jail Records, 70-year-old Nancy Jane Smith of Silver Creek is being charged with misdemeanor homicide by vehicle in the second degree after failing to yield while turning left in a fatal wreck that occurred last weekend. The Floyd County Police Department released information regarding the fatal wreck that occurred last weekend in the Silver Creek area. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher reported to WRGA news that Sunday at 6 PM an Equinox traveling South on GA 101 attempted to turn left into the Silver Creek mini mart and struck a northbound Camry. 25-year-old Justin Little of Summerville was a front-seat passenger in the Camry. He was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Georgia police officer arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl, meth and Percocet, GBI says
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police officer has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, methamphetamine and Percocet, among other charges. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 35-year-old Marvin James Armstrong was arrested Tuesday in Floyd County. Armstrong was an officer with the Cave Spring Police Department.
Grady Hospital Public Safety Officer arrested in I-20 ‘road rage’ incident
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglas County police arrested a Grady Hospital Public Safety Officer after he fired at another driver on I-20. Alfred Watkins shot at another driver while they were both traveling west on I-20 between Fairburn Road and Chapel Hill Road. Both drivers pulled over and cooperated in the investigation. Watkins was in his Grady Hospital Public Safety uniform when he shot at the other driver.
Driver throws out bag with gun, drugs during high-speed chase, Georgia police say
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Georgia turned into an eventful high-speed chase on Monday, Polk County police said. Officers were conducting speed stops on Highway 101 at Live Oak Road. Officers said they clocked a black Ford Fusion going around 85 mph in a 55-mph zone.
Ward Arrested by HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit
On November 22, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NSI) received information regarding a subject wanted by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. Acting on the information received, HCSO NSI personnel located and arrested Anthony Ladarin Ward on an outstanding fugitive warrant. During this operation, probable cause was developed that showed Ward was involved in the distribution of narcotics in Hamilton County.
Piedmont Police Make Arrest for Discharging a Firearm Into An Occupied Vehicle
Piedmont, AL – The Piedmont Police Department released via their facebook page the following arrest information: On November 27 2022, the Piedmont Police Department received a report in reference to someone shooting into a vehicle that was occupied by five people. It was reported that the offense took place on November 26 2022, at approximately 11:00 pm on Nolan Street, and a minor injury was reported. Investigations proved and the vehicle was processed. During that process six bullet holes were observed in a 2011 Kia Optima, and two more bullet defects were located on nearby buildings. During the investigation, it was discovered the offense started because of prank phone calls and then it eventually escalated when one party showed up in the area. After the investigation was completed. The offender was identified as Kenneth Cole Candelario age 18 currently living in Piedmont Alabama, who was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle on November 28 2022. Candelario was transported to the Calhoun County Jail on November 29, 2022 and a bond was set for $9,000 with a preliminary hearing date of January 9, 2023 at 1:30 pm at the Calhoun County District Court in Anniston, Alabama. This was release was supplied by Chief Nathan Johnson of the Piedmont Poice Department.
Georgia police officer arrested on drug conspiracy charges
A Georgia police officer has been arrested by the GBI on drug conspiracy charges. Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.
Polk Jail report – Thursday, December 1, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, December 1, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, December 1, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Bartow Woman arrested in Rome for Aggravated Assault
A 35-year-old Bartow County woman was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department on Saturday for the charges of aggravated assault and battery (family violence). According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashley Marie Haynes of a Governors Court Cartersville address was arrested at a residence on Ashley Oaks in Rome after she allegedly attempted to strangle a victim.
Ex-trooper accused in fatal crash now faces new investigation as Buchanan mayor
BUCHANAN, Ga. - The city of Buchanan in Haralson County hired an outside investigator to look into some recent disturbing behavior by the town’s mayor. The incidents involve Mayor A.J. Scott’s actions at a Bremen bar and a second encounter with police late one night in a park behind the Buchanan City Hall.
Rome Man Arrested for Child Molestation
A 33-year-old Floyd County man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Saturday for child molestation charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Juan Antonio Quiroz Zamorano of an East 10th Street Rome address allegedly molested a victim in the area of Garden Lakes from 2016 to 2019. Zamorano is being charged with two counts of sexual battery and child molestation.
Body camera video shows man throw pistol from truck during traffic stop
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Body camera video shows the arrest of a man wanted for a violent home invasion in Douglas County. Coweta County deputies said they found a cache of drugs and guns in the man's pickup truck. Video shows deputies pull over 38-year-old Joshua Deleon, who tosses a...
Fire at Douglas County home under investigation
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a Douglas County home on Thursday morning. According to Douglas County officials, authorities responded to the 6200 block of Ellis Street in Douglasville around 11:45 a.m. “When units first arrived on the scene, they could...
Gang members sentenced for executing 17-year-old suspected ‘snitch’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight members of the 135 Piru have been convicted and sentenced for their role in the execution of a 17-year-old fellow gang member. Maurice Antonio Kent, Gary Terrell Davis, Christopher Nwanjoku, Jamel Dupree Hughes, Cedric Sams, Jr., Michael Kent, Jennifer Foutz and DaSean Dorey were all sentenced in connection with the killing.
