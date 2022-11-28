Piedmont, AL – The Piedmont Police Department released via their facebook page the following arrest information: On November 27 2022, the Piedmont Police Department received a report in reference to someone shooting into a vehicle that was occupied by five people. It was reported that the offense took place on November 26 2022, at approximately 11:00 pm on Nolan Street, and a minor injury was reported. Investigations proved and the vehicle was processed. During that process six bullet holes were observed in a 2011 Kia Optima, and two more bullet defects were located on nearby buildings. During the investigation, it was discovered the offense started because of prank phone calls and then it eventually escalated when one party showed up in the area. After the investigation was completed. The offender was identified as Kenneth Cole Candelario age 18 currently living in Piedmont Alabama, who was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle on November 28 2022. Candelario was transported to the Calhoun County Jail on November 29, 2022 and a bond was set for $9,000 with a preliminary hearing date of January 9, 2023 at 1:30 pm at the Calhoun County District Court in Anniston, Alabama. This was release was supplied by Chief Nathan Johnson of the Piedmont Poice Department.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO